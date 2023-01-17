Read full article on original website
GM Dealers Delivered 22 Cadillac CT6 Units In 2022
The Cadillac CT6 has long since been discontinued in the United States, as production officially ended back in early 2020, with the 2020 model year being the last of the luxury sedan. However, there still seem to be a few CT6 models floating around dealership lots, as GM recorded a few CT6 deliveries almost three years since production ended.
Buick Enclave Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In January 2023
In January 2023, a Buick Enclave discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Buick Enclave and 2023 Buick Enclave, along with deferred monthly payments for 90 days, plus a $1,000 Purchase Allowance. In addition, the Tri-Shield brand offers a national lease for $299 per month...
29 Buick Regal Units Were Delivered In The U.S. In 2022
After a nearly five-decade lifespan, GM pulled the plug on the Buick Regal in North America following the 2020 model year. Despite being discontinued for more than two years in the U.S., some Buick dealers still managed to deliver a few leftover Regal units during the 2022 calendar year. General...
2023 GMC Canyon Available With New CoreTec Seat Material
GM pulled the sheets on the 2023 GMC Canyon last August, revealing a brand-new third generation complete with new styling, an overhauled interior, a new powertrain, and the new 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X trim level. Notably, the 2023 GMC Canyon also introduces a new seat upholstery material for the brand dubbed CoreTec.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
1990 Chevy 454 SS Sells For $110,000 At Auction
As the broader auto industry eyes a move to EVs, including GM, collectors are shelling out big bucks for their favorite internal-combustion-powered classics. That includes pickups like this 1990 Chevy 454 SS, which just sold at auction for an eye-widening $110,000. For those readers who may be unaware, the Chevy...
GM Considering Small Electric Pickup Truck
GM is moving to fully electrify its passenger vehicle and light-duty vehicle lines by 2035, with 30 new all-electric models set to launch globally by 2025. Now, a report indicates that GM is considering the development of a new small electric pickup truck. Per Automotive News, GM already has renderings...
Next-Gen 2024 Toyota Tacoma Caught Testing, Will Rival Chevy Colorado
When it comes to the mainstream midsize pickup truck segment, the Toyota Tacoma is the dominant player, consistently outselling rivals like the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon by a considerable margin. Now, the next-gen 2024 Toyota Tacoma has been caught testing out in public as a prototype. This isn’t the...
16 New Chevy Sonic Units Were Delivered In 2022
The Chevy Sonic, in both sedan and hatchback configuration, was terminated in October 2020 following the 2020 model year. Despite being long since discontinued, GM dealers still managed to sell a few leftover units in the 2022 calendar year. Collectively, The General recorded 2,273,942 deliveries of new vehicles in the...
Chevy Traverse Discount Offers $1,750 Off In January 2023
In January 2023, a Chevy Traverse discount totals up to $1,750 for select markets on the 2022 Chevy Traverse or 2023 Chevy Traverse. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing for up to 72 months on the 2022 and 2023 Traverse. Additionally, a national lease continues to be available...
Here Is 2024 Chevy Trax Pricing With Options And Packages
GM unveiled the 2024 Chevy Trax last October, debuting an all-new generation for the entry-level crossover. Although GM announced starting MSRPs for the 2024 Chevy Trax in conjunction with last year’s debut, GM Authority has now uncovered full pricing information, including options and packages. For those readers who may...
2024 Chevy Silverado HD To Offer Adaptive Cruise Control
When GM revealed the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD last year, it stated that Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) will be available on the refreshed heavy duty truck. The announcement was noteworthy given that the Silverado‘s heavy-duty variant has never before offered Adaptive Cruise Control, making this an entirely new feature for the Silverado HD truck lineup.
5 Best Midsize 3-Row SUVs According to Edmunds
What are the midsized best three-SUVs according to the experts at Edmunds? The post 5 Best Midsize 3-Row SUVs According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 GMC Sierra HD To Offer New Denali Reserve Package
General Motors pulled the wrapper off the 2024 GMC Sierra HD last October, revealing a revised exterior, an overhauled cabin, new trim levels, and updates to the powertrain. Now, GM Authority has learned that the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD will offer a new Denali Reserve Package. Interestingly, the Denali...
Chevrolet Argentina Sales Up Three Percent In December 2022
Chevrolet Argentina sales increased three percent to 1,492 units in December 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the sixth best-selling automobile brand in Argentina during the month, behind Toyota, Renault, Volkswagen, Fiat and Ford. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Camaro sales were flat at 0 units. Chevrolet...
2022 GMC Yukon Heated And Ventilated Front Seat Retrofit Under Way
As previously covered, select units of the 2022 GMC Yukon were built without heated and ventilated front seats. Now, GM Authority has learned that dealers have started retrofitting 2022 Yukon units that were affected by this supply constraint with this feature. As context, some 2022 Yukon SLT and AT4 units...
5 Common Home EV Charger Installation Mistakes To Avoid
New to the electric vehicle club? If you are about to install an electric vehicle charger, there are a few things you can do to avoid problems. Electric vehicles are fantastic. They drive better than conventional vehicles and emit no tailpipe emissions. They might even save you money compared to a conventionally-powered vehicle. There are many more pluses, but based on our testing, some negatives as well. Many of the negatives revolve around keeping the vehicle charged. The very best way to avoid many of the headaches so many EV owners struggle with is to have your own Level 2 home electric vehicle charger.
Buick Brand Running At More Than 140 Days Supply In December 2022
As per previous GM Authority coverage, Chevy and GMC inventory levels in December 2022 rose from November 2022 levels. Now, Buick is following suit, and has climbed to more than a 140 days supply in December 2022. This means that Buick dealers currently have an ample level of inventory to...
Kindred Motorworks Electric Chevy 3100 Pickup To Appear At Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale
As electric vehicles continue to perfuse through the automotive landscape, aftermarket companies, like Kindred Motorworks, have been exploring the efficacy of EV restomods. To drum up some interest in their latest project, Kindred Motorworks will be showcasing an all-electric Chevy 3100 pickup truck at the upcoming Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction. From...
Cadillac Escalade Class Action Lawsuit Filed Over Defective Airbags
A recently filed class action lawsuit alleges that units of the 2007 through 2010 Cadillac Escalade may be equipped with defective airbags. The airbag inflators could rupture, sending metal fragments into the cabin that could injure or kill occupants. According to Car Complaints, the lawsuit states that all 2007 through...
