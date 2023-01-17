ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gustavus Adolphus College to offer first masters program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus Adolphus College announcing their first ever master’s degree program. The new master’s degree will cater to students interested in careers in athletic training and related fields. A combination of professional demand, national certification changes, and the school’s long history with the discipline drove...
What Happened to Frank Vascellaro of WCCO-TV CBS Minnesota?

Minnesota residents have not seen Frank Vascellaro on WCCO 4 News since the Christmas holidays. Many wondered why he hadn’t been on the air with Amelia Santaniello and what had happened to Frank Vascellaro. Overwhelmed by viewers’ concerns, the anchor has reached out to his followers on social media, not once but twice. After catching COVID in December 2022, he now has another health update to share in the new year. So here’s what Frank Vascellaro had to say about his absence from WCCO CBS Minnesota.
What Happened to Caitlyn Lorr, Mankato’s KEYC-TV Meteorologist?

Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr has been MIA on KEYC-TV for the last few days. This left the residents of Mankato, Minnesota to wonder what happened to Caitlyn Lorr and where she is. Fortunately, the meteorologist recently provided an update on her health via social media. Here’s what Caitlyn Lorr said about her absence from KEYC News Now.
