Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Gustavus Adolphus College to offer first masters program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus Adolphus College announcing their first ever master’s degree program. The new master’s degree will cater to students interested in careers in athletic training and related fields. A combination of professional demand, national certification changes, and the school’s long history with the discipline drove...
Pastor breaks his neck in icy fall outside Minnesota church. ‘I knew I was paralyzed’
The pastor, who is regaining some mobility, said the fall “has not broken my spirit.”
CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert: Drawn-out snow storm could leave metro with 8-10 inches by Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS -- More rounds of shoveling and plowing are in store for many Minnesotans this week. The Twin Cities were downgraded Tuesday night from a Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory. Southwestern Minnesota will also be downgraded at midnight Wednesday. The advisory mainly warns of poor road conditions and possible blowing snow.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Frank Vascellaro of WCCO-TV CBS Minnesota?
Minnesota residents have not seen Frank Vascellaro on WCCO 4 News since the Christmas holidays. Many wondered why he hadn’t been on the air with Amelia Santaniello and what had happened to Frank Vascellaro. Overwhelmed by viewers’ concerns, the anchor has reached out to his followers on social media, not once but twice. After catching COVID in December 2022, he now has another health update to share in the new year. So here’s what Frank Vascellaro had to say about his absence from WCCO CBS Minnesota.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Caitlyn Lorr, Mankato’s KEYC-TV Meteorologist?
Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr has been MIA on KEYC-TV for the last few days. This left the residents of Mankato, Minnesota to wonder what happened to Caitlyn Lorr and where she is. Fortunately, the meteorologist recently provided an update on her health via social media. Here’s what Caitlyn Lorr said about her absence from KEYC News Now.
Art professor sues after firing over Prophet Muhammad images
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Attorneys for an adjunct art professor said Tuesday she is suing the Minnesota university that dismissed her after a Muslim student objected to depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a global art course, while the university admitted to a “misstep” and plans to hold public conversations about academic freedom.
Comments / 1