Numbers don't add up for Steelers' Diontae Johnson in bizarre season

When it comes to Diontae Johnson, perhaps the only thing more difficult to figure than his tweets these days is that he somehow made it through 17-game season without even one touchdown.

According to pro-football-reference.com, Johnson in 2022 set dubious NFL records for most receptions (86) and targeted throws (147) without reaching the end zone.

For a player named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster in 2021 who this past summer signed a two-year contract extension that made him the highest-paid wide receiver in Pittsburgh Steelers history, the lack of touchdowns was baffling. Even more so considering his overall production included 882 receiving yards.

“Every season, things aren’t going to go your way,” Johnson said not long after the Steelers’ season ended. “Maybe next year might be my year to get into the end zone, like, 10-plus (times), whatever it is. So I just need to focus on me and doing the right things.”

Johnson generally was good-natured in answering questions about his lack of producing points this season. As the games without a touchdown piled up, it bordered on amusing, even to Johnson.

It built to a crescendo in that season finale at home against the Cleveland Browns. It was a fitting finish for Johnson:

• His first catch went for 32 yards and, for a moment, appeared destined to be his first touchdown of the season … but he was tackled at the Browns’ 2 yard-line.

• His last catch was caught in the end zone — for a score, no less … but it was merely a 2-point conversion.

“I still don’t count that,” Johnson said after the game, with a smile.

Neither, of course, do the official league stats. And those say Johnson had 38 more targets in 2022 than any player in NFL history who did not record a touchdown catch. The previous holder of that record was Michael Timpson, who in 1996 had no touchdowns for the Chicago Bears despite 62 catches and 109 targets.

“I can’t just keep worrying about me getting into the end zone,” Johnson said. “I am not really worried about it, but at the same time it’s hard to deal with. But it is what it is.”

And here’s the thing: Johnson was still a productive and valuable receiver this season, touchdowns or not. Only 12 receivers in the NFL had more catches, and only 15 had more on third downs that earned first downs (Johnson had 16). He led the Steelers in receptions and first downs (45) and was second in yards from scrimmage (907).

In his fourth NFL season, Johnson also embraced a leadership role for a young offense.

“Diontae has had ups and downs throughout his NFL career, so he can help me if I have trouble with that kind of thing,” rookie receiver Calvin Austin III said.

Austin said Johnson invited him down to his Florida home over the offseason so they could train together.

Coach Mike Tomlin during his season-ending news conference complimented Johnson’s off-the-field strides.

“We research guys. We draft guys. They play for us. They develop how they play for us,” Tomlin said. “Guys like Diontae, (third-year linebacker) Alex Highsmith and others are kind of examples of that. They’ve continually gotten better.”

Johnson’s overall production, though, did not get better in 2022. His receiving yardage, catches per game, yards per catch, catch percentage and — of course — touchdowns were down compared to the average of his first three years.

Injuries played a part (Johnson was dogged by toe and hip ailments), as did the emergence of George Pickens and ascension of Pat Freiermuth, each of whom siphoned away targets.

But drops remained an issue for Johnson. And early in the season, he was open about missing the chemistry he’d established with former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“At the end of the day,” Johnson said last week, “I have to just continue to just control what I can control and stay with God. Stuff happens.”

But about those tweets …

Last week, fans were aflutter when a post to Johnson’s verified Twitter account read, “Ain gone say to much… but stay tuned (100).”

Two days later, a tweet of Johnson’s read, “Stay in my lane and worry bout the necessary stuff.”

That one prompted a posted reply from teammate Chuks Okorafor poking fun at the reactions Johnson’s tweets were getting.

In person during his final media availability of the season, Johnson wasn’t cryptic at all.

“I am just trying to win and make plays,” Johnson said. “At the end of the day, that’s all you can do.”