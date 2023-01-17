Read full article on original website
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Hunter Biden blacked out near classified documents while working with Chinese businessman
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections. The president's son was staying at one of Joe Biden's residences where classified documents were recently found....
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General
"Life is about to start getting very uncomfortable" for Putin's military due to a small, precise bomb, Retired Lt. General Ben Hodges said.
On his last day as governor, Larry Hogan said Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential run could be stifled by his 'terrible job' of reaching out to swing voters
Governor Larry Hogan also said he was still considering whether or not he would run for president in 2024.
Biden and advisers are on public lockdown over documents probe but are betting political furor will blow over
President Joe Biden was planning to launch a campaign sometime in the period after his February 7 State of the Union address before word leaked about the documents found in his home -- and that remains the plan, even as White House aides and his personal lawyers answer questions about who knew what when.
Justice Department tells Jim Jordan it won't share information about ongoing investigations
The Justice Department signaled Friday it's unlikely to share information about ongoing criminal investigations with the new GOP-controlled House, in a move that's certain to frustrate Republicans in the chamber. In a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan responding to a flurry of document requests, the DOJ said that...
House Oversight Committee set for contentious 2 years with additions of controversial Republican members
Some of the most extreme voices in the Republican Party will play a central role in Congress' efforts to investigate President Joe Biden, his family and his administration in the months ahead. Republicans on Wednesday unveiled the full roster of members who will serve on the House Oversight Committee, including...
How Biden's Wilmington residence went from a family home to subject of investigation
Last August, as President Joe Biden left the White House for another weekend at home in Wilmington, Delaware, he told reporters he was bringing his President's Daily Brief -- the highly classified intelligence memo that contains some of the US government's most closely held secrets. "I have, in my home,...
Biden on decision not to publicly reveal discovery of classified documents earlier: 'I have no regrets'
President Joe Biden said Thursday that he has "no regrets" over not revealing earlier that classified documents had been discovered at his private office in November. "We're fully cooperating, looking forward to getting this resolved quickly," Biden said following remarks on the ongoing recovery efforts in California following recent storms. "I think you're gonna find there's nothing there. I have no regrets. I'm following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do -- that's exactly what we're doing. There's no there, there."
Former Trump aide John McEntee appears before grand jury on Trump-related investigations
Former Trump White House aide John McEntee appeared on Friday before a grand jury on Trump-related investigations at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC. McEntee had been subpoenaed by the Justice Department as part of its sprawling probe, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. He identified himself when approached by a CNN reporter but was pulled away by his attorney. McEntee was spotted entering the grand jury room on Friday morning.
Trump and his attorneys on the hook for nearly $1 million in sanctions for Clinton lawsuit, judge says
A federal judge said Thursday that former President Donald Trump and his attorneys are liable for nearly $1 million in sanctions for a lawsuit Trump brought against Hillary Clinton, ex-top Justice Department officials and several others alleging they conspired against him in the 2016 campaign. "This case should never have...
US hits debt ceiling, prompting Treasury to take extraordinary measures
The US hit the debt ceiling set by Congress on Thursday, forcing the Treasury Department to start taking extraordinary measures to keep the government paying its bills and escalating pressure on Capitol Hill to avoid a catastrophic default. The battle lines for the high-stakes fight have already been set. Hardline...
Anti-abortion activists attend first March for Life 'with fresh resolve' post-Roe
Anti-abortion advocates from across the country gathered in Washington, DC, on Friday for the annual March for Life -- the first since the Supreme Court's conservative majority ended the federal constitutional right to an abortion. This year's march marks a turn in the fight against abortion rights, with opponents' primary...
Donald Trump mistook E. Jean Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples in a photo, deposition transcripts show
Newly unsealed transcripts from Donald Trump's deposition in the E. Jean Carroll case show that the former president mistook Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples in a photo. The transcripts show that during his October 2022 deposition, Trump was shown a black and white photo where he is interacting with several people, including with his then-wife Ivana, Carroll and her then-husband.
Immigration records contradict Santos' claim his mother was at World Trade Center on 9/11
Newly uncovered immigration records for Rep. George Santos' mother appear to contradict the embattled freshman Republican's repeated claim that she was present at the World Trade Center during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The records indicate that Fatima Devolder said she was in Brazil between 1999 and early 2003,...
Abbott under criminal investigation over baby formula crisis
U.S. lawmakers have accused Abbott of engaging in a coverup following a contamination and recall at a key formula plant in Sturgis, Mich.
GOP Rep. George Santos denies claims he performed as a drag queen
Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos is strongly denying claims that he once performed as a drag queen. "The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or 'performed' as a drag Queen is categorically false," the New York congressman tweeted Thursday after a Brazilian drag performer posted a photo of herself with another individual dressed in drag that she claims is Santos.
