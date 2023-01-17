ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Justice Department tells Jim Jordan it won't share information about ongoing investigations

The Justice Department signaled Friday it's unlikely to share information about ongoing criminal investigations with the new GOP-controlled House, in a move that's certain to frustrate Republicans in the chamber. In a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan responding to a flurry of document requests, the DOJ said that...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden on decision not to publicly reveal discovery of classified documents earlier: 'I have no regrets'

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he has "no regrets" over not revealing earlier that classified documents had been discovered at his private office in November. "We're fully cooperating, looking forward to getting this resolved quickly," Biden said following remarks on the ongoing recovery efforts in California following recent storms. "I think you're gonna find there's nothing there. I have no regrets. I'm following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do -- that's exactly what we're doing. There's no there, there."
WILMINGTON, DE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Former Trump aide John McEntee appears before grand jury on Trump-related investigations

Former Trump White House aide John McEntee appeared on Friday before a grand jury on Trump-related investigations at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC. McEntee had been subpoenaed by the Justice Department as part of its sprawling probe, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. He identified himself when approached by a CNN reporter but was pulled away by his attorney. McEntee was spotted entering the grand jury room on Friday morning.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US hits debt ceiling, prompting Treasury to take extraordinary measures

The US hit the debt ceiling set by Congress on Thursday, forcing the Treasury Department to start taking extraordinary measures to keep the government paying its bills and escalating pressure on Capitol Hill to avoid a catastrophic default. The battle lines for the high-stakes fight have already been set. Hardline...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Donald Trump mistook E. Jean Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples in a photo, deposition transcripts show

Newly unsealed transcripts from Donald Trump's deposition in the E. Jean Carroll case show that the former president mistook Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples in a photo. The transcripts show that during his October 2022 deposition, Trump was shown a black and white photo where he is interacting with several people, including with his then-wife Ivana, Carroll and her then-husband.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

GOP Rep. George Santos denies claims he performed as a drag queen

Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos is strongly denying claims that he once performed as a drag queen. "The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or 'performed' as a drag Queen is categorically false," the New York congressman tweeted Thursday after a Brazilian drag performer posted a photo of herself with another individual dressed in drag that she claims is Santos.
FLORIDA STATE

