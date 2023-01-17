Read full article on original website
Meals on Wheels offers new services at Richland location
RICHLAND, Wash. — One of the only Meals on Wheels agencies in the state who still offers hot meals to seniors, Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels received two grants which have allowed the organization to not only keep on running, but expand its services. Meals on Wheels rolled out two new services thanks to two grants from local organizations. In Richland,...
Kadlec to purchase second machine for surgeries after $130k donation
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Kadlec Regional Medical Center is set to purchase a second machine to perform crucial surgeries after a donation from volunteers of the Kadlec Auxiliary. On Jan. 20, officials of the Kadlec Auxiliary presented $130,000 through the Kadlec Foundation to the Kadlec Project da Vinci Fund....
Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels now offering weekly breakfast and expanded café hours
Tri-Cities Wash. — Local organization Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is now offering even more free meals for our seniors. Leaders from the organization say, on top of delivering meals right to senior citizens homes, they also offer eight different dining sites around the Tri-Cities, where seniors are able to congregate, and enjoy a meal free of charge.
Once controversial homeless housing complex about to open for 60 in Tri-Cities
The rate of people homeless in the Tri-Cities consistently has outpaced the rate in the rest of WA state since 2016.
Where’s the Best Place to Enjoy a Tasty Hot Dog in Tri-Cities?
I love hot dogs. Who doesn't? (I know some people will pass) Growing up in Minnesota, Saturday lunch was a special treat, a package of hot dogs and baked beans. My mom would boil the dogs in a saucepan on the stove for maybe 5 minutes, and heat the baked beans too. I think this is where it all began for me and my love of hot dogs. Although, today, I'm more picky. I prefer beef dogs. I also believe, this is where my hatred for ketchup began. I overdid the ketchup on those gross hot dogs.
Fire destroys Pasco trailer. Family of 3 lose their home and pet
The Red Cross was called in to help the family.
The story behind new Richland business, Popcorn Northwest, on National Popcorn Day
RICHLAND, Wash. — The smell of butter and sweet caramel permeates the building as popcorn extraordinaire Jeramy Schultz stands behind his counter at Popcorn Northwest. “It’s exciting – I am thrilled about it,” he said. Schultz takes the iconic snack seriously, but it’s a business he never knew he’d end up in. “Absolutely not, no – it wasn’t even a...
Shed burns in Columbia Park
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) and Richland Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire in Columbia Park around 7:30 a.m. on January 20. Initial reports indicated that the fire was at the Reach Musuem according to a Kennewick Fire press release. Crews arrived to find that the fire was actually in the old Columbia Park campground.
Tri-Cities Country Mercantile
The country mercantile is a family-owned and operated business since 1996, located on the side of the 395 Highway in Pasco. The Mercantile started off as a small produce stand that would sell seasonal products, throughout the years it gained attention from people traveling in and out of town, locals, people around town, even news outlets! The mercantile was doing good and booming fast when they expanded their products, in 2002 they tripled the size of the Pasco Mercantile and in 2015 they opened their new store in South Richland which has been gaining attention from regulars and people passing by.
Pasco Lands Large Grant to Help with Darigold Expansion
The WA State Department of Commerce announced Thursday four projects have been awarded, totaling over $10 million. Franklin County to get funds to help with Darigold expansion. According to the DOC, it's the largest expansion in Darigold history:. "Upgrades to the City of Pasco’s 25-year old Process Water Reuse Facility...
Afternoon news update January 18: Bill aims to stop rent hikes, KPD arrests mail theft suspect, Meals on Wheels expands services and more
A new bill in the Washington legislature would stop excessive rent hikes. Richland Police stopped a reckless driver suspected of DUI. Kennewick Police arrest a mail theft suspect and Meals on Wheels is expanding its breakfast and cafe hours.
Here’s an idea on how to ensure neo-Nazis don’t get into HAPO Center ever again | Opinion
Pasco has the most to lose if an event goes wrong at the HAPO Center. | Editorial
One cat dies in mobile home fire at Pasco RV Park
PASCO, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. The lane closure on 4th Ave is no longer in place, according to Chief Shearer. He says to make sure you have smoke detectors and a family escape plan. UPDATE: 4:34 p.m. The fire started in the living room of the single-family RV. Two...
Home of 1st Tri-Cities Red Robin demolished. What’s coming next?
The aging building has long been an eyesore along the busy thoroughfare.
15 Free Things to Do in Kennewick, WA
Located near the legendary Columbia River, Kennewick in Benton County is an exciting and fun place to explore. This quaint city in the state of Washington has a ton to offer locals and tourists. From visiting historical landmarks to strolling in one of their 27 parks, you can easily spend...
Department of Ag wants to treat areas of Japanese Beetle infestation
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Residents in Yakima and Benton County may be living in or near an infestation of Japanese Beetles and the Washington State Department of Agriculture wants to treat infected properties. Japanese Beetles are an invasive pest that has the potential to destroy crops and plants. The past few years...
Pot Shops in Pasco Getting Closer to Reality
The Pasco City Council moved their weekly meeting to Tuesday this week, from Monday, to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. It was one more day those who support and oppose lifting the recreational marijuana moratorium in the City limit had to wait to share their thoughts. Recreational marijuana...
Richland School District announces Army JROTC program for next school year
Richland Wash. — The Richland school district recently announced they'll be offering an army junior reserve officers’ training corps program next school year. District leaders tell us the effort has been in the works for a decade now. They say the program offers many benefits to students, including,...
Pasco City Council reaches resolution on future of retail cannabis
Franklin County Wash. — This evening, Pasco City Council members discussed several options that would allow cannabis sales within the city, which include sales in or near downtown, or limiting sales to more industrial areas. Irving Brown, Sr. Councilmember from District 3 says. "We have a lot of conversation,...
Pasco aims to allow Tri-Cities’ first pot stores. What we know about where they may open
Washington state already limits how many can open in town.
