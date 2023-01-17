ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KEPR

Kadlec to purchase second machine for surgeries after $130k donation

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Kadlec Regional Medical Center is set to purchase a second machine to perform crucial surgeries after a donation from volunteers of the Kadlec Auxiliary. On Jan. 20, officials of the Kadlec Auxiliary presented $130,000 through the Kadlec Foundation to the Kadlec Project da Vinci Fund....
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels now offering weekly breakfast and expanded café hours

Tri-Cities Wash. — Local organization Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is now offering even more free meals for our seniors. Leaders from the organization say, on top of delivering meals right to senior citizens homes, they also offer eight different dining sites around the Tri-Cities, where seniors are able to congregate, and enjoy a meal free of charge.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Where’s the Best Place to Enjoy a Tasty Hot Dog in Tri-Cities?

I love hot dogs. Who doesn't? (I know some people will pass) Growing up in Minnesota, Saturday lunch was a special treat, a package of hot dogs and baked beans. My mom would boil the dogs in a saucepan on the stove for maybe 5 minutes, and heat the baked beans too. I think this is where it all began for me and my love of hot dogs. Although, today, I'm more picky. I prefer beef dogs. I also believe, this is where my hatred for ketchup began. I overdid the ketchup on those gross hot dogs.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

The story behind new Richland business, Popcorn Northwest, on National Popcorn Day

RICHLAND, Wash. — The smell of butter and sweet caramel permeates the building as popcorn extraordinaire Jeramy Schultz stands behind his counter at Popcorn Northwest. “It’s exciting – I am thrilled about it,” he said. Schultz takes the iconic snack seriously, but it’s a business he never knew he’d end up in. “Absolutely not, no – it wasn’t even a...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Shed burns in Columbia Park

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) and Richland Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire in Columbia Park around 7:30 a.m. on January 20. Initial reports indicated that the fire was at the Reach Musuem according to a Kennewick Fire press release. Crews arrived to find that the fire was actually in the old Columbia Park campground.
KENNEWICK, WA
phswasco.com

Tri-Cities Country Mercantile

The country mercantile is a family-owned and operated business since 1996, located on the side of the 395 Highway in Pasco. The Mercantile started off as a small produce stand that would sell seasonal products, throughout the years it gained attention from people traveling in and out of town, locals, people around town, even news outlets! The mercantile was doing good and booming fast when they expanded their products, in 2002 they tripled the size of the Pasco Mercantile and in 2015 they opened their new store in South Richland which has been gaining attention from regulars and people passing by.
PASCO, WA
610KONA

Pasco Lands Large Grant to Help with Darigold Expansion

The WA State Department of Commerce announced Thursday four projects have been awarded, totaling over $10 million. Franklin County to get funds to help with Darigold expansion. According to the DOC, it's the largest expansion in Darigold history:. "Upgrades to the City of Pasco’s 25-year old Process Water Reuse Facility...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One cat dies in mobile home fire at Pasco RV Park

PASCO, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. The lane closure on 4th Ave is no longer in place, according to Chief Shearer. He says to make sure you have smoke detectors and a family escape plan. UPDATE: 4:34 p.m. The fire started in the living room of the single-family RV. Two...
PASCO, WA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Kennewick, WA

Located near the legendary Columbia River, Kennewick in Benton County is an exciting and fun place to explore. This quaint city in the state of Washington has a ton to offer locals and tourists. From visiting historical landmarks to strolling in one of their 27 parks, you can easily spend...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Department of Ag wants to treat areas of Japanese Beetle infestation

GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Residents in Yakima and Benton County may be living in or near an infestation of Japanese Beetles and the Washington State Department of Agriculture wants to treat infected properties. Japanese Beetles are an invasive pest that has the potential to destroy crops and plants. The past few years...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
102.7 KORD

Pot Shops in Pasco Getting Closer to Reality

The Pasco City Council moved their weekly meeting to Tuesday this week, from Monday, to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. It was one more day those who support and oppose lifting the recreational marijuana moratorium in the City limit had to wait to share their thoughts. Recreational marijuana...
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Pasco City Council reaches resolution on future of retail cannabis

Franklin County Wash. — This evening, Pasco City Council members discussed several options that would allow cannabis sales within the city, which include sales in or near downtown, or limiting sales to more industrial areas. Irving Brown, Sr. Councilmember from District 3 says. "We have a lot of conversation,...
PASCO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy