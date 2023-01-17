Local wrestlers shine at competitions

COLUMBIA BASIN – It was another weekend full of wrestling tournaments for local teams, with squads traveling across the state and into Idaho for various competitions.

Crusader Classic

The Almira/Coulee-Hartline Warriors took third place at the Crusader Classic over the weekend, with the Lind-Ritzville Broncos taking home tenth place at the tournament. Twelve local wrestlers placed at the tournament.

Crusader Classic placings:

ACH: sophomore Jack Molitor (120), sixth place; eighth grader Porter Wood and freshman Harvest Parrish (126), fourth, sixth place; senior Tristen Wood (145), fifth place; junior Everett Wood (152), first place; eighth grader Noah Butler (170), third place; junior John Pierce (182), first place; sophomore Paul Stout (195), fourth place.

Lind-Ritzville: freshman Waylon Rosman (106), third place; junior Travis Redburn (170), sixth place; junior Gabriel Smith (182), third place; sophomore Brock Tracy (285), sixth place.

Davis Girls Invite

The Moses Lake Mavericks finished second at the Davis Girls Invite this weekend, scoring 127 points and having six wrestlers in the tournament. Ephrata, Othello, Royal, Wahluke and Warden all traveled to the tournament as well with the Tigers (99 points), Knights (107 points), Warriors (78 points) and Cougars (75 points) all finishing inside the top 12 teams.

Local Davis Invite top four placings:

Ephrata: junior Leslie Sanchez Guerrero (135), third place; junior Kadie Mcmullen (140), second place; freshman Adylene Sanchez (155), fourth place.

Moses Lake: senior Jhaile De Guzman (100), second place; junior Ashley Dayana Naranjo (115), first place; junior Gabriela Vela (130), fourth place.

Royal: senior Alondra Morales (145), first place.

Wahluke: junior Mariangela Gonzalez (145), second place.

Warden: junior Alona Castro (100), fourth place; junior Brianalee Martinez (110), first place; sophomore Dannika Escamilla (120), fourth place.

Marysville Ladies Premier Tournament

The Othello Huskies came out on top of the Marysville Ladies Premier Tournament, a duals tournament that featured eight teams. Othello first took on Everett, winning 60-24 in the first dual before taking down Glacier Peak/Snohomish 51-20 in the next round to advance to the finals.

Tied at 36 against Arlington in the finals, Othello’s Kiara Haertling pinned her opponent to lock up a 42-36 win in favor of the Huskies.

Tonasket Apple Pie Tournament

Royal and Warden rounded out the top five of the Tonasket Apple Pie Tournament this weekend, with the Knights placing fourth with 116 points and Warden in fifth place with 107 points.

Local Tonasket tournament placings:

Warden: freshman Erik Camacho (106), third place; junior Manny Canales (120), fourth place; senior Angel Cruz (132), third place; freshman Valentin Juarez (195), fourth place; junior Anthony Contreras (285), first place.

Royal: freshman Dennis Hernandez (113), first place; freshman Kevin Almonte (132), fourth place; freshman Shea Stevenson (145), second place; freshman Abel Garcia (285), third place.

Ray Westberg Invitational

Both Othello and Quincy traveled to Ellensburg for the Ray Westberg Invitational this weekend, with the Huskies finishing in third with 206 points and Quincy finishing 12th.

Local Ray Westberg Invitational top four placings:

Othello: freshman Daniel Gonzalez (113), third place; junior Anthony Abundiz (126), third place; junior Adriel Flores (132), second place; senior Forrest Roylance (138), third place; freshman Camilo Mendez III (145), third place; senior Brandon Garza (182), fourth place; senior Terrill Freeman (195), first place; sophomore Anthony Solorio (220), third place.

Quincy: senior David Medina (220), first place.

River City Duals

The Ephrata Tigers sent 18 wrestlers to the River City Duals in Post Falls, Idaho this weekend, placing second in the Copper Championship. Ephrata won its first four duals over Bonners Ferry (45-36), Freeman (64-23), Lewis and Clark (54-27) and Post Falls 3 (54-30) before falling to Eureka 46-33 in the final dual.

Viking Invite

Moses Lake boys placed 11th at the Viking Invite at Cavelero Mid High School this weekend, scoring 77 points and having six wrestlers place.

Local Viking Invite results:

Moses Lake: freshman Ian Garza (106), fifth place; sophomore Drayden Gaither (120), fourth place; freshman Ian Anderson (132), third place; junior Dayton Regan (145), sixth place; senior Cody Byers (160), seventh place; senior Ashton Sanchez (220), seventh place.