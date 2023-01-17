ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzie County, MI

UpNorthLive.com

3 northern Michigan students nominated to attend military academies

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three students from Petoskey and Traverse City have been nominated by Senator Debbie Stabenow to attend military academies. The following students were nominated by Senator Stabenow:. Aden Newman, from Petoskey, has been nominated to attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Jack Prichard, from Traverse...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Top News: The ‘100th Day Snow Curse’ Strikes Again

Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. A teacher in Manistee County is on a hot streak when it comes to “predicting” snow days near the 100th day of school. Ann Edmondson is a first-grade teacher at Bear Lake Elementary, and for the past 15 years, every time she prepares to send out an invitation about their 100th day in school celebration, a snow day follows. Read more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Investments help company expand and stay local

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A glass was raised Friday afternoon, toasting to millions of dollars in investments and dozens of potential new jobs coming to the area. Sometimes, so-called groundbreakings, happen long after the work has begun. That's the case at Traverse City Whiskey Company's new Leelanau County facility.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Elmwood Township commission delays vote on possible wellness center

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The fate of a former ski hill in Leelanau County was in the hands of the Elmwood Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night. The commission could've voted on a special use permit to develop a wellness resort on top of the Timberlee property, but instead, decided to delay the decision.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

$17M to be used to improve internet access in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Stronger internet connections are on the horizon for residents of Leelanau County. Plans for the county's broadband distribution were presented during Tuesday night's commission meeting. The Leelanau Internet Futures Team (LIFT) along with DCS Technology Design, laid out its 2023 schedule for installing high-speed internet...
UpNorthLive.com

Shipwreck reappears off of a coast in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Usually when a ship sinks, it disappears completely. But a ship that sank long ago has reappeared and disappeared time and time again. After decades out of sight, it suddenly made another appearance off the coast of Leelanau County. Another story: Newborn baby to benefit...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Wienermobile Rolls Through Traverse City

It’s turning heads all across America, and this week it’s in Northern Michigan. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is spending the week in Traverse City. There are actually six wienermobiles that travel the country, each with a pair of drivers called hot doggers. They’re typically new college graduates, who work for a one year term on the road from June to June. “Queso Dog Keila” Garza says, “I was like, I should apply. Like just traveling the country, making people smile. That’s your job. And it just appealed to me so much. So I love doing what I do.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Roasted in Cadillac

“It’s almost a defining moment for the downtown that we finally have someplace like this,” said Eric Sodermon, a frequent customer at Roasted in Cadillac. He has stopped by pretty much every day since they opened in May. “Well, if you’re a connoisseur of avocado toast, it’s one...
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Parking lot in Traverse City to be developed into rental complex

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday night, Traverse City Commissioners had a packed agenda full of items related to parking, affordable housing, the new senior center and the Traverse City Film Festival. Commissioners took a step to provide additional affordable housing downtown. Another story: Traverse City moves closer...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Authorities search for spray painting suspects

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect or suspects from an incident on Sunday night. On the night of Jan. 15, the Civic Center in Kingsley was spray painted and a porta potty was tipped over,...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Missing Traverse City woman found deceased

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thursday that a missing Traverse City woman was found deceased. "We regret to inform that the woman was found deceased," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives are investigating the death however at this...
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City moves closer to building third parking garage

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse City is one step closer to having a third parking garage downtown. Commissioners voted to approve an agreement to purchase five parcels on Front, Pine and State streets to build a parking garage. Another story: Parking lot in Traverse City to be developed into...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Two Interlochen women arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two Interlochen women have been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 17, a patrol sergeant was completing a property check at an auto shop in Garfield Township where recent thefts...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter storm watch for some northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER STORM WATCH Thursday for Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Luce Counties. Heavy snow and high wind are expected. Roads will be covered with snow and ice. Visibility will be reduced...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Wellston man charged after women held hostage

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Wellston man who allegedly held two women that he accused of stealing his meth hostage at gunpoint has been charged, according to Michigan State Police. Michael Miskell, 50, has been arraigned in the 85th District Court in Manistee County on the following charges:. One...
WELLSTON, MI

