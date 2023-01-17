Read full article on original website
3 northern Michigan students nominated to attend military academies
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three students from Petoskey and Traverse City have been nominated by Senator Debbie Stabenow to attend military academies. The following students were nominated by Senator Stabenow:. Aden Newman, from Petoskey, has been nominated to attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Jack Prichard, from Traverse...
Top News: The ‘100th Day Snow Curse’ Strikes Again
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. A teacher in Manistee County is on a hot streak when it comes to “predicting” snow days near the 100th day of school. Ann Edmondson is a first-grade teacher at Bear Lake Elementary, and for the past 15 years, every time she prepares to send out an invitation about their 100th day in school celebration, a snow day follows. Read more.
Investments help company expand and stay local
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A glass was raised Friday afternoon, toasting to millions of dollars in investments and dozens of potential new jobs coming to the area. Sometimes, so-called groundbreakings, happen long after the work has begun. That's the case at Traverse City Whiskey Company's new Leelanau County facility.
Elmwood Township commission delays vote on possible wellness center
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The fate of a former ski hill in Leelanau County was in the hands of the Elmwood Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night. The commission could've voted on a special use permit to develop a wellness resort on top of the Timberlee property, but instead, decided to delay the decision.
Grand Traverse County Recognized as One of Michigan’s Best Healthy Worksites
Grand Traverse County is excited to be a highly-ranked county for health and wellness. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recognized the county as one of the best Michigan healthy worksites. They credit the award to a written health and wellness program approved in 2018. The program is...
$17M to be used to improve internet access in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Stronger internet connections are on the horizon for residents of Leelanau County. Plans for the county's broadband distribution were presented during Tuesday night's commission meeting. The Leelanau Internet Futures Team (LIFT) along with DCS Technology Design, laid out its 2023 schedule for installing high-speed internet...
Shipwreck reappears off of a coast in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Usually when a ship sinks, it disappears completely. But a ship that sank long ago has reappeared and disappeared time and time again. After decades out of sight, it suddenly made another appearance off the coast of Leelanau County. Another story: Newborn baby to benefit...
Wienermobile Rolls Through Traverse City
It’s turning heads all across America, and this week it’s in Northern Michigan. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is spending the week in Traverse City. There are actually six wienermobiles that travel the country, each with a pair of drivers called hot doggers. They’re typically new college graduates, who work for a one year term on the road from June to June. “Queso Dog Keila” Garza says, “I was like, I should apply. Like just traveling the country, making people smile. That’s your job. And it just appealed to me so much. So I love doing what I do.”
Inside The Kitchen at Roasted in Cadillac
“It’s almost a defining moment for the downtown that we finally have someplace like this,” said Eric Sodermon, a frequent customer at Roasted in Cadillac. He has stopped by pretty much every day since they opened in May. “Well, if you’re a connoisseur of avocado toast, it’s one...
Parking lot in Traverse City to be developed into rental complex
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday night, Traverse City Commissioners had a packed agenda full of items related to parking, affordable housing, the new senior center and the Traverse City Film Festival. Commissioners took a step to provide additional affordable housing downtown. Another story: Traverse City moves closer...
Missing woman, 36, found dead in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman who went missing on Tuesday was found dead in Grand Traverse County. Tristan Dostal, 36, of Traverse City, was found in the woods in the Brown Bridge Quiet Area on Thursday. It’s the same area she went missing in earlier in the week.
Authorities search for spray painting suspects
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect or suspects from an incident on Sunday night. On the night of Jan. 15, the Civic Center in Kingsley was spray painted and a porta potty was tipped over,...
Biking Community ‘Bummed’ About McLain Closing in Cadillac
As McLain Cycle & Fitness prepares to close, fans of the popular bike shop showed up Tuesday to visit the store or help out. Dustin Webb, former organizer of the Bear Claw Epic Mountain Bike Race, said he came in Tuesday to help pack up. “I don’t know if I...
Hot Dog, the Wienermobile is Coming to Traverse City!
Sizzlin’ Shelby and Queso Dog Keila are riding into town on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile!. The copilots of the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels are expected to be in the Traverse City with the famous mobile from Jan. 16- Jan. 22. The Wienermobile travels the United States and stops in...
Missing Traverse City woman found deceased
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thursday that a missing Traverse City woman was found deceased. "We regret to inform that the woman was found deceased," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives are investigating the death however at this...
Mystery Surrounds 1977 Plane Crash near Traverse City, Michigan
In 1977, a plane carrying a married couple went missing in Northern Michigan. More than 45 years later, their son is still searching for them. John Block Jr. of Traverse City is sharing his parents' story and hoping Michigan hunters and outdoor enthusiasts will help in the search for his family.
Traverse City moves closer to building third parking garage
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse City is one step closer to having a third parking garage downtown. Commissioners voted to approve an agreement to purchase five parcels on Front, Pine and State streets to build a parking garage. Another story: Parking lot in Traverse City to be developed into...
Two Interlochen women arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two Interlochen women have been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 17, a patrol sergeant was completing a property check at an auto shop in Garfield Township where recent thefts...
Winter storm watch for some northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER STORM WATCH Thursday for Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Luce Counties. Heavy snow and high wind are expected. Roads will be covered with snow and ice. Visibility will be reduced...
Wellston man charged after women held hostage
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Wellston man who allegedly held two women that he accused of stealing his meth hostage at gunpoint has been charged, according to Michigan State Police. Michael Miskell, 50, has been arraigned in the 85th District Court in Manistee County on the following charges:. One...
