Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Man serving life term sentenced for getting caught with shiv at State Pen

An Omaha man serving a life sentence at the Nebraska State Penitentiary was sentenced to an additional three to four years after getting caught in prison with a shiv. Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman sentenced 43-year-old Phillip Figures on Thursday for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Lincoln police hands out handgun lockboxes to protect kids, stop thieves

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is officially out of handgun lockboxes after passing them out for free this week. The department says it appreciates the interest in securing handguns in Lincoln homes. Police also tell us the responsible storing of firearms keeps deadly weapons out of...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man arrested for 5th DWI offense, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a man was taken into custody after being caught driving while intoxicated for the fifth time. LSO says deputies responded to a rollover crash near NW 42nd St. and Old Woodlawn Rd. just south of Highway 34 on Thursday. Deputies say a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Grant Gregory was in the ditch.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police arrest suspect in west Beatrice burglary

BEATRICE – A report of a late-night theft has resulted in an arrest for a burglary, in Beatrice. Police were sent to a reported theft Tuesday night at an apartment in the seven hundred block of West Mary Street. A woman was suspected of entering the apartment and taking prescription medication and a laptop computer.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sent to prison for meth-related charge

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old James Finley, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan 13. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Finley will serve 220 months in prison with a 10-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Man arrested for disorderly conduct

Fremont police responded to a business in the 700 block of North Broad Street at 5:31 this morning in reference to a trespassing complaint. Contact was made with Jimmie L. Thompson Jr., 42, whose last known address was Omaha. Thompson began cussing at officers and was issued a disorderly conduct warning, but his behavior continued to be disruptive. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bruning man arrested after investigation of suspicious vehicle

BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s officers arrested the driver discovered slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle four miles south of Firth Tuesday morning just before 6:00. Authorities were sent to Nebraska Highway 41 and South 82nd Road….for a welfare check on a suspicious vehicle...
FIRTH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD investigates Casey's robbery, two unknown suspects

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a robbery that happened at an Omaha gas station. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a robbery that happened at the 107 S 40th St. Casey's early Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded around 4:40 a.m. for the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice man taken for treatment, from accident near Clatonia

BEATRICE – An accident reportedly happening last Friday injured a 19-year-old man…with the vehicle involved catching fire. Gage County law officers were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover of a 2015 Chrysler sedan that had been southbound on Southwest 42nd Road….southeast of Clatonia. Authorities say the driver was 19-year-old Alexander Glynn of Beatrice. He apparently lost control of the car, which went into the east ditch and started to roll, coming to rest on its wheels.
BEATRICE, NE
WOWT

La Vista Police involved in standoff over stolen cars

Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his tax relief plan today at the State Capitol. 6 News spoke with truck drivers about words of advice for driving in winter conditions. Precipitation is coming and going, but road conditions remain less than ideal. Drunk driver sentenced for killing two Gretna women, unborn child.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were in custody Wednesday after a standoff with La Vista Police in a home off 72nd Street, north of Giles Road. According to an LVPD captain, police had recovered three stolen cars and during the investigation came across several people who were refusing to leave a residence near 72nd Street and Valley Road.
LA VISTA, NE
klin.com

LPD Arrest Drunk Driver After Chain Reaction Crash

Lincoln Police say a 19 year man is facing charges after six vehicle crash in downtown Friday afternoon. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says an officer saw the man’s slam into the back of another vehicle near 11th and O Street just before 4:00 p.m. “The collision caused a second vehicle...
LINCOLN, NE

