WOWT
Man on parole for manslaughter conviction arrested on multiple charges in La Vista
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man on parole was arrested on several charges after an incident overnight at a La Vista apartment. According to La Vista Police, officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment overnight. A man, identified by police as 38-year-old Michael Sebesta, was allegedly damaging property and refusing to leave.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln man enters not guilty plea to manslaughter for fatal Labor Day crash
A 23-year-old Lincoln man has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter for a crash last Labor Day that killed one of his passengers. Dylan Will had been set for arraignment on Wednesday but instead entered the plea in a filed, written waiver. He hasn't yet been set for trial. Lincoln Police...
North Platte Telegraph
Man serving life term sentenced for getting caught with shiv at State Pen
An Omaha man serving a life sentence at the Nebraska State Penitentiary was sentenced to an additional three to four years after getting caught in prison with a shiv. Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman sentenced 43-year-old Phillip Figures on Thursday for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln man assaulted jail officer seconds after he was released from handcuffs, police allege
A Lincoln man who was in the process of being booked into the Lancaster County jail attacked a corrections officer seconds after authorities removed his handcuffs on Saturday afternoon, police alleged in court records. Charles Danczak, 40, ran up a staircase and repeatedly punched a 25-year-old woman working as a...
klin.com
26 Year Old Lincoln Man Arrested For Fifth DUI
A Lincoln man was arrested late Thursday morning after a roll over crash near NW 48th and Highway 34. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says when deputies arrived they found a 2020 Nissan Rogue in the ditch and smelled alcohol coming from the driver, 26 year old Grant Gregory. He says...
klkntv.com
Lincoln police hands out handgun lockboxes to protect kids, stop thieves
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is officially out of handgun lockboxes after passing them out for free this week. The department says it appreciates the interest in securing handguns in Lincoln homes. Police also tell us the responsible storing of firearms keeps deadly weapons out of...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln man goes to prison for shooting outside party in 2021 that killed 31-year-old
At a 27-year-old Lincoln man's sentencing for manslaughter Tuesday, the prosecutor said it was important to remember who the victim was and why his death was a loss not only to his family but also the community. "I think that's what's most important to focus on in this," Deputy Lancaster...
klkntv.com
Man arrested for 5th DWI offense, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a man was taken into custody after being caught driving while intoxicated for the fifth time. LSO says deputies responded to a rollover crash near NW 42nd St. and Old Woodlawn Rd. just south of Highway 34 on Thursday. Deputies say a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Grant Gregory was in the ditch.
News Channel Nebraska
Police arrest suspect in west Beatrice burglary
BEATRICE – A report of a late-night theft has resulted in an arrest for a burglary, in Beatrice. Police were sent to a reported theft Tuesday night at an apartment in the seven hundred block of West Mary Street. A woman was suspected of entering the apartment and taking prescription medication and a laptop computer.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sent to prison for meth-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old James Finley, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan 13. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Finley will serve 220 months in prison with a 10-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
thebestmix1055.com
Man arrested for disorderly conduct
Fremont police responded to a business in the 700 block of North Broad Street at 5:31 this morning in reference to a trespassing complaint. Contact was made with Jimmie L. Thompson Jr., 42, whose last known address was Omaha. Thompson began cussing at officers and was issued a disorderly conduct warning, but his behavior continued to be disruptive. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.
News Channel Nebraska
Bruning man arrested after investigation of suspicious vehicle
BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s officers arrested the driver discovered slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle four miles south of Firth Tuesday morning just before 6:00. Authorities were sent to Nebraska Highway 41 and South 82nd Road….for a welfare check on a suspicious vehicle...
WOWT
Bellevue father accused of murdering his 2 children wants interviews thrown out
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - In May, it will be two years since two young children were found dead in a Bellevue home belonging to their father. Investigators arrested him in California. 37-year-old Adam Price looked noticeably different compared to his mugshot. In Sarpy County District Court this morning, he was...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigates Casey's robbery, two unknown suspects
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a robbery that happened at an Omaha gas station. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a robbery that happened at the 107 S 40th St. Casey's early Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded around 4:40 a.m. for the...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice man taken for treatment, from accident near Clatonia
BEATRICE – An accident reportedly happening last Friday injured a 19-year-old man…with the vehicle involved catching fire. Gage County law officers were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover of a 2015 Chrysler sedan that had been southbound on Southwest 42nd Road….southeast of Clatonia. Authorities say the driver was 19-year-old Alexander Glynn of Beatrice. He apparently lost control of the car, which went into the east ditch and started to roll, coming to rest on its wheels.
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest homeless man for possession of controlled substance
Fremont police conducted a traffic stop at 7:54 Tuesday night in the 800 block of North Bell Street. Drugs were located resulting in the arrest of Danner Eduardo Colmenares Arroyo, 18, who is homeless, for possession of controlled substance.
KETV.com
22-year-old sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for DUI crash that killed two
OMAHA, Neb. — When Darla Bengtson got a late-night call on March 31, 2022, she expected news of her grandson's birth. Instead, she was asked to go to the scene of her pregnant daughter’s death. "They had a difficult time telling us that they would need dental records...
WOWT
La Vista Police involved in standoff over stolen cars
Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his tax relief plan today at the State Capitol. 6 News spoke with truck drivers about words of advice for driving in winter conditions. Precipitation is coming and going, but road conditions remain less than ideal. Drunk driver sentenced for killing two Gretna women, unborn child.
WOWT
Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were in custody Wednesday after a standoff with La Vista Police in a home off 72nd Street, north of Giles Road. According to an LVPD captain, police had recovered three stolen cars and during the investigation came across several people who were refusing to leave a residence near 72nd Street and Valley Road.
klin.com
LPD Arrest Drunk Driver After Chain Reaction Crash
Lincoln Police say a 19 year man is facing charges after six vehicle crash in downtown Friday afternoon. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says an officer saw the man’s slam into the back of another vehicle near 11th and O Street just before 4:00 p.m. “The collision caused a second vehicle...
