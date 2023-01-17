Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Joe Campos Torres' nephew addresses new HPD cadets during sensitivity training
HOUSTON — A new generation of Houston police officers was given a major reality check on police brutality Friday during the department's sensitivity training. The nephew of Vietnam veteran Joe Campos Torres, Richard Molina, spoke to the new cadets and shared details about how his uncle died at the hands of former HPD officers about 45 years ago. The conversation actually happened at the Joe Campos Torres Memorial, which is near the spot where Torres was thrown into Buffalo Bayou by police officers.
'All's right in the world' | Houston nonprofit gives new life to unwanted bicycles
HOUSTON — If you have an old bike lying in your garage or need a bike for yourself or your child, you need to know about a Houston event happening on Jan. 21. Recycled Cycles of Texas takes in old bikes, fixes them up and then donates them to kids and adults who need them -- for free!
HPD: Man on bicycle zip ties N. Houston business owner, steals employees' Christmas bonuses
HOUSTON — Houston police need your help to find the guy they say went into a north Houston business last month, robbed the owner at gunpoint and made off with employees’ Christmas bonuses. It happened on December 16 at the business on Bostic, just east of Jensen. The...
$1.2M lawsuit: Food supplier has bone to pick with Turkey Leg Hut in Houston
US Foods, Inc. said the popular Houston restaurant owed over $85,000 for produce and other products. With interest and attorneys' fees, it's now nearly $1.3M.
KHOU 11 Investigates takes a close look at fighting numbers at Greater Houston schools
KHOU 11 Investigative Reporter Cheryl Mercedes takes a look at what's being done to combat fighting at Greater Houston schools. Parents with kids who attend Houston-area schools have continually expressed that safety is at the top of their minds. KHOU 11 News asked them to fill out a survey about...
Massive JFK statue installed in Houston-area community near Bush Airport
ALDINE, Texas — A massive bust of John F. Kennedy was installed in the East Aldine community Wednesday. It was created by well-known sculptor David Adickes, who is 95. The statue is a part of a project the community calls "JFK on JFK." You can find it at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Aldine Bender Road, which is just minutes away from George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
'Sleeping in our bars armed' | Houston business owners sick of crime ask city for help
HOUSTON — Fed-up Houston bar owners are putting pressure on city leaders. It comes after repeated break-ins have caused some owners to sleep in their businesses -- armed. A group of bar owners brought their frustrations to Houston City Council on Wednesday. “I have been burglarized 15 times in...
HPD: Elderly man robbed while walking into credit union near Willowbrook
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing an elderly man earlier this week. The victim told police he was walking into a credit union off of the Tomball Parkway near W Greens Road on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when the suspect grabbed an envelope of cash out of his back pocket and ran away.
Lunar New Year 2023: List of Houston events to celebrate Year of the Rabbit
HOUSTON — Asians in Houston and around the world will celebrate the 2023 Lunar New Year beginning this weekend with festivals, family gatherings and traditional dances. A study by lawnlove.com ranked Houston as the fourth best of 200 U.S. cities for celebrating the holiday behind only New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. They said they looked for cities with a large Asian-American population, plenty of Asian restaurants, and numerous Lunar New Year festivals and events. Houston was awarded bonus points because we have a Chinatown district.
Firefighters rescue man trapped in trench in west Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON — Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped in a trench near a west Houston home, according to the Houston Fire Department. This happened just before 11 a.m. on Riverview Way just north of Woodway Drive. HFD said three workers were working on a sewer line and excavation...
HCSO searching for missing woman with dementia in northwest Harris County
SPRING, Texas — Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing 88-year-old woman last seen in northwest Harris County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Merilyn Jerome was last seen around 2 p.m. on Candlelon Drive, which is near Louetta Road and Candlecreek Drive. HCSO said she has dementia and other health issues which require medication.
Texas may see snow, hazardous winter storm in coming week
An incoming storm may bring snow next week, though Houston will likely only see thunderstorms.
Year of the Rabbit: 2023 Lunar New Year celebrations this weekend
On Jan. 22, more than a billion people around the world will celebrate the holiday also referred to as Chinese New Year. Here are some of the events in Houston.
Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?
There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
#ICYMI: Body found may be missing Houston mother, residents upset at Conroe gun range, water main break in Montrose
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A body found in Sunnyside on Wednesday could be tied to the disappearance of a missing mother of five. Some City of Houston parks employees found the body in a wooded area...
VIDEO: Man gets away with box of Pringles after robbing man in Houston
This happened on Christmas Eve at a convenience store on Cullen Boulevard in southeast Houston. Police are hoping someone can identify the thief.
Houston-area universities prepare for Texas' TikTok ban to go into effect
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s TikTok ban from state-issued devices and services takes effect next month and public universities are already beginning the process of restricting access to the app. The governor cited security concerns with the Chinese-owned company that could jeopardize state information as a reason...
Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel talks about her Houston roots
HOUSTON — She made history as the first Filipina-American to be crowned Miss Texas and Miss USA. And now, R’Bonney Gabriel of Friendswood is the newly crowned Miss Universe. She told KHOU 11’s Marcelino Benito Monday that it's been a whirlwind since she won, though it took a...
HPD: 4 shot outside of store in northeast Houston
HOUSTON — Four people were shot Tuesday in front of a store in northeast Houston, according to police. This happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. outside the Sun Food Store on Lockwood Drive near the North Loop. Police said the shooting happened when a black, four-door truck with silver rims...
