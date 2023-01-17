Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
Man, woman shot in suspected drive-by shooting in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are hurt in what sounds like a drive-by shooting in north Houston. Houston police said someone opened fire from a red SUV around 8 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of Cortlandt Street and East 34th street. A man and a woman were hit...
fox26houston.com
Houston woman killed in early Friday morning apartment fire
One person was killed in an apartment fire early Friday morning. According to Houston Fire Department, crews responded to a call of an apartment fire at 6200 W Tidwell Road and found one person dead inside the unit in flames.
Gunshot victim escapes car that burst into flames right after hitting train in SE Houston, HPD says
Houston police were sent to multiple scenes as part of this shooting investigation on the city's southeast side Wednesday night.
New video captures fireball after shooting victim crashed into train in SE Houston
Houston police were sent to multiple scenes as part of this shooting investigation on the city's southeast side. The victim is in the hospital and unable to speak, so it's been hard for detectives to get answers.
'High-heeled hijacker' described by smell arrested after at least 4 Galleria-area crimes, FBI says
In addition to the string of robberies, the 58-year-old is charged with kidnapping in an incident the month before the crime spree. Witnesses told police she wore high heels and smelled heavily of body odor.
Click2Houston.com
‘Person of interest’ arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD student-athlete
BAYTOWN – A person of interest in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD student-athlete has been arrested, according to the Baytown Police Department. Kayleb Garfield, 19, was arrested on Thursday for an unrelated incident. On Jan. 10, the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a...
fox26houston.com
Houston man shot in head while sleeping in trailer on Elgin Street
HOUSTON - Houston police say a man who was shot in the head while sleeping in an abandoned trailer was able to walk nearby for help. The shooting was reported around 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Elgin Street near Nettleton Street. According to police, the man was...
cw39.com
UPDATE: Missing elderly Spring woman found safe, Harris County deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said that they have found a missing woman. No one had seen Merilyn Jerome since around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 3300 block of Candlelon Drive in Spring. Deputies said she was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans, and...
onscene.tv
HPD Officer Strikes & Kills Pedestrian | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-17-23 / 12:19 am LOCATION: 11623 Southwest Fwy Feeder CITY: Houston DETAILS: A two man HPD patrol unit was responding code 2, (no lights and sirens), to a double shooting. The HPD vehicle was traveling inbound on the feeder road when a Hispanic female, approximately in her 40’s, step off the curb and into the roadway. She was struck by the patrol vehicle. HFD responded and attempted to provide medical care. The women was pronounced deceased at the scene by HFD. The officers weren’t injured. The women may have been a homeless women. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
KHOU
VIDEO: Man gets away with box of Pringles after robbing man in Houston
This happened on Christmas Eve at a convenience store on Cullen Boulevard in southeast Houston. Police are hoping someone can identify the thief.
Woman refuses to let go of purse during robbery outside SE Houston convenience store, police say
When the woman refused to let go of her purse, the suspect threw her to the ground while yelling at her to give it up. Ultimately, he ran off without the purse, HPD said.
Man killed, woman hospitalized after someone opened fire into their Baytown apartment, police say
The man and woman were inside their apartment when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots, wounding both victims, police said.
Click2Houston.com
Photos released of suspect, vehicle tied to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of one man and critical injuring of another on Sunday in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 1:25 p.m. in the 3300 block of De Soto Street. When...
Sugar Land PD investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 6
SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 6 Thursday morning. According to Houston Transtar, this happened just before 6 a.m. heading east near Settlers Way. Multiple lanes remain blocked as of 7 a.m., slowing traffic in the area. It appears only...
Investigation underway after shooting leaves man dead near Houston's Museum District
A detective at the scene told ABC13 that someone saw a body on the ground and called the police. Investigators haven't released a possible motive or suspect description.
Suspect arrested 8 months after man shot and killed outside southwest Houston motel
HPD previously released surveillance photos and video of the suspect, hoping someone would recognize him. The 28-year-old was arrested on Jan. 11.
Man sentenced to 35 years for 2017 deadly shooting of 17-year-old over $250 in Northshore area
The suspect, who was 17 at the time, entered a deal where he pleaded guilty to murder instead of capital murder. He's accused of shooting his schoolmate during a gun exchange.
HPD: Search for Leslie Obi leads investigators to Scott Street apartment
HOUSTON — On Tuesday, Houston police said they were at an apartment complex on the southeast side as part of their investigation into a woman who has been missing for about a week. Police have not said what led them to the apartment complex on Scott Street near Reed...
proclaimerscv.com
Following Mass Shooting at Club Parking Lot in NW Harris County, Deputies Report: One Dead, Multiple Injured
As per deputies, over 50 gunshots were fired at a club in northwest Harris County, leaving one person dead and 4 others hospitalized. Deputies were called to a gunshot at the Touch Lounge parking lot near FM 1960 and Greenwood Forest Drive on Sunday at around 2 a.m. 5 people—2...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found may be missing Houston mother, residents upset at Conroe gun range, water main break in Montrose
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A body found in Sunnyside on Wednesday could be tied to the disappearance of a missing mother of five. Some City of Houston parks employees found the body in a wooded area...
Comments / 5