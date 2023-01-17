INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-17-23 / 12:19 am LOCATION: 11623 Southwest Fwy Feeder CITY: Houston DETAILS: A two man HPD patrol unit was responding code 2, (no lights and sirens), to a double shooting. The HPD vehicle was traveling inbound on the feeder road when a Hispanic female, approximately in her 40’s, step off the curb and into the roadway. She was struck by the patrol vehicle. HFD responded and attempted to provide medical care. The women was pronounced deceased at the scene by HFD. The officers weren’t injured. The women may have been a homeless women. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO