Gretna, LA

Community Activists Say Cantrell Disrespects True Meaning of MLK Remembrance; Plan March & Rally on January 16 and Crime Summit on January 23

Led by their local mayors, hundreds of towns and cities across the U.S. will be holding marches on Monday, January 16 in remembrance of the 55th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For decades the New Orleans march was an opportunity for thousands of citizens of all ages and ethnicities to come together to reflect on King’s message of peace and justice. At a time when escalating violent crime has left the New Orleans community in fear, Cantrell has chosen not to host a parade. Instead she will attend a much more exclusive commemoration service at the New Zion Baptist Church at which representatives of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) will honor her. The SCLC has its roots at New Zion. The family of former City Councilmember Jay Banks has attended New Zion for decades. Banks’ father and grandfather knew King personally. Banks is now an executive in Cantrell’s administration.
NOLA Krewe of West Africa Announces Annual Cultural Festival

The Queens of Africa United International Foundation, also known as the Krewe of West Africa Culture Ancestry, has announced that its annual West Africa Cultural Festival will take place on Saturday, February 11. The group works to promote West African tourism as well as monetarily support various charities within the region. The group also focuses on educating New Orleans about its connection with West African traditions that were brought over during the Atlantic slave trade. The group hopes that the event will help to foster education regarding the ancestral history of West African diasporas within New Orleans.
New Orleans activist Barbara Lacen-Keller dies at 76

NEW ORLEANS — Many in New Orleans are mourning the loss of Barbara Lacen-Keller, a beloved community leader and activist. If you knew her, you knew she was the "Mayor of Central City." She was also known as a fixture at City Hall, a founding member of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, a Lady Buck Jumper and an enthusiast of all things New Orleans.
Benjamin Franklin middle school to celebrate its move into Laurel Street campus

Benjamin Franklin Middle Mathematics & Science School will hold a ceremony Friday (Jan. 20) to celebrate its move to the Agnes L. Bauduit campus in East Riverside. The charter school for grades six through eight took over the building at 3649 Laurel St. in the fall of 2o22, moving from its temporary home on Nashville Avenue. The Laurel Street building recently housed the New Orleans Accelerated High School, part of a local network of public alternative schools.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell blasts 'false accusations' of an affair

Mayor LaToya Cantrell rebuffed questions Wednesday about claims in a divorce petition that she had an affair with a police officer on her security detail, describing those and other claims around her relationship with New Orleans Police Officer Jeffrey Vappie as sexist and baseless. “By the time I complete my...
Longtime NOPD officer named Saints Fan of the Year

NEW ORLEANS — A longtime New Orleans Police Department officer has been given a new title. Stephen Harrell has been one of New Orleans's finest for 35 years. He is a retired police veteran and is now part of a new club — the Saints Fan of the Year.
Northshore State Rep. Richard Nelson announces campaign for governor

MANDEVILLE, La. — A Northshore state representative has announced his campaign for governor. State Rep. Richard Nelson announced his campaign in a Facebook post. Nelson currently represents District 89, which makes up Mandeville. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in...
Mardi Gras Indian ‘Big Chief Dump’ dies

NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Indian community is mourning the passing of one of its big chiefs. Keelian Boyd, “Big Chief Dump” of the Young Massai Hunters tribe, died suddenly over the weekend. Boyd was just 37-years-old. His wife Shawmika told WGNO about her husband’s passion...
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff arrests 5 in deadly shooting

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested five people in connection with a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a home in Independence on Crossover Road. Chief Jimmy Travis said Jason Addison was found...
