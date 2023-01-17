Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On TwitterFlorence Carmela
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
Hogs for the Cause in New Orleans, a great event for a great causeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Louisiana?Ted RiversLouisiana State
Related
WDSU
Community gathers in memory of New Orleans Bounce artist Flipset Fred
NEW ORLEANS — Family, friends and fans of rapper Flipset Fred gathered Wednesday night in memory of the late New Orleans Bounce artist. The artist whose birth name is Fredrick Palmer died unexpectedly earlier this week. Funeral arrangements are still pending as well as Palmer's cause of death.
bigeasymagazine.com
Community Activists Say Cantrell Disrespects True Meaning of MLK Remembrance; Plan March & Rally on January 16 and Crime Summit on January 23
Led by their local mayors, hundreds of towns and cities across the U.S. will be holding marches on Monday, January 16 in remembrance of the 55th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For decades the New Orleans march was an opportunity for thousands of citizens of all ages and ethnicities to come together to reflect on King’s message of peace and justice. At a time when escalating violent crime has left the New Orleans community in fear, Cantrell has chosen not to host a parade. Instead she will attend a much more exclusive commemoration service at the New Zion Baptist Church at which representatives of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) will honor her. The SCLC has its roots at New Zion. The family of former City Councilmember Jay Banks has attended New Zion for decades. Banks’ father and grandfather knew King personally. Banks is now an executive in Cantrell’s administration.
whereyat.com
NOLA Krewe of West Africa Announces Annual Cultural Festival
The Queens of Africa United International Foundation, also known as the Krewe of West Africa Culture Ancestry, has announced that its annual West Africa Cultural Festival will take place on Saturday, February 11. The group works to promote West African tourism as well as monetarily support various charities within the region. The group also focuses on educating New Orleans about its connection with West African traditions that were brought over during the Atlantic slave trade. The group hopes that the event will help to foster education regarding the ancestral history of West African diasporas within New Orleans.
WDSU
New Orleans activist Barbara Lacen-Keller dies at 76
NEW ORLEANS — Many in New Orleans are mourning the loss of Barbara Lacen-Keller, a beloved community leader and activist. If you knew her, you knew she was the "Mayor of Central City." She was also known as a fixture at City Hall, a founding member of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, a Lady Buck Jumper and an enthusiast of all things New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Barbara Lacen-Keller, political and cultural figure known as "mayor of Central City," dies at 76
Barbara Lacen-Keller, a straight-talking New Orleans civic figure spanning the worlds of culture and politics who was known as the “mayor of Central City,” died Monday at 76. Daughter Kelly Dixon said Lacen-Keller died after a brief illness. A founding member of cultural groups like the Lady Buckjumpers...
uptownmessenger.com
Benjamin Franklin middle school to celebrate its move into Laurel Street campus
Benjamin Franklin Middle Mathematics & Science School will hold a ceremony Friday (Jan. 20) to celebrate its move to the Agnes L. Bauduit campus in East Riverside. The charter school for grades six through eight took over the building at 3649 Laurel St. in the fall of 2o22, moving from its temporary home on Nashville Avenue. The Laurel Street building recently housed the New Orleans Accelerated High School, part of a local network of public alternative schools.
WDSU
New Orleans 7th Ward residents begging for help to repair sinking, putrid streets
NEW ORLEANS — Residents in the 7th Ward say their street is sinking, and one woman says she has reached out multiple times to her councilman for a solution. Now, she says she and her neighbors have to decide if they will sink or swim when it comes to getting the problems of Pauger Street addressed.
NOLA.com
Organizers of LaToya Cantrell recall say they're preparing a final push with 5 weeks to go
With five weeks remaining to meet a Feb. 22 deadline, organizers of the campaign to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell say they have more than 30,000 of the roughly 54,000 signatures needed to put the question on the ballot. Based on that count — which has not been shared publicly for...
WDSU
Orleans Parish DA discusses conviction in murder of rapper Young Greatness
The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office announced a conviction in connection with the murder of a New Orleans rapper. Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams held a news conference at 11 a.m. about the conviction in the murder of Theodore Jones, also known as Young Greatness. Williams said Donald Reaux,...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell blasts 'false accusations' of an affair
Mayor LaToya Cantrell rebuffed questions Wednesday about claims in a divorce petition that she had an affair with a police officer on her security detail, describing those and other claims around her relationship with New Orleans Police Officer Jeffrey Vappie as sexist and baseless. “By the time I complete my...
NOPD investigating shooting in Algiers, female victim wounded
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman wounded on the Westbank Thursday (Jan. 19th).
EXCLUSIVE: Louisiana student who wrote article defending Kanye West speaks out after receiving death threats
"If I were given the chance to do this again, I would still publish the same article," that's what Sarah Ma said when WGNO's Amy Russo asked if she could go back in time, would she still write an article that publicly defended Kanye (Ye) West. "My article addresses a series of actions that Ye has been "canceled" for," said Ma.
theadvocate.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
WDSU
Longtime NOPD officer named Saints Fan of the Year
NEW ORLEANS — A longtime New Orleans Police Department officer has been given a new title. Stephen Harrell has been one of New Orleans's finest for 35 years. He is a retired police veteran and is now part of a new club — the Saints Fan of the Year.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish has $5.6M to address homelessness. How should the money be spent?
Jefferson Parish is seeking public input on how it should spend $5.6 million from the federal government to provide housing services to those experiencing homelessness. The pandemic era funding must be used to primarily benefit individuals or families from the following qualifying populations:. Individuals and families experiencing homelessness;. Those at...
WDSU
Northshore State Rep. Richard Nelson announces campaign for governor
MANDEVILLE, La. — A Northshore state representative has announced his campaign for governor. State Rep. Richard Nelson announced his campaign in a Facebook post. Nelson currently represents District 89, which makes up Mandeville. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in...
cenlanow.com
Mardi Gras Indian ‘Big Chief Dump’ dies
NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Indian community is mourning the passing of one of its big chiefs. Keelian Boyd, “Big Chief Dump” of the Young Massai Hunters tribe, died suddenly over the weekend. Boyd was just 37-years-old. His wife Shawmika told WGNO about her husband’s passion...
NOLA.com
City Council asks judge to hold Cantrell-led Wisner Trust in contempt
Recent signs of detente between the New Orleans City Council and the Wisner Trust management board appear to be fizzling, with the council accusing the board – which is led by Mayor LaToya Cantrell – of stonewalling its requests for financial records, in defiance of a court order.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff arrests 5 in deadly shooting
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested five people in connection with a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a home in Independence on Crossover Road. Chief Jimmy Travis said Jason Addison was found...
19-year-old murdered as city leaders discussed crime problem
NEW ORLEANS — At the same time a sometimes heated meeting discussing crime in the City of New Orleans was taking place downtown, less than a mile away in Central City a man was shot and killed. The NOPD said they responded to a call of a shooting around...
Comments / 0