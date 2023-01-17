ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing

The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

TIMELINE: Multiple chances for snow, rain over next five days in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has several chances for rain and snow over the next five days as wintry weather moves into the Sooner State. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox says the first chance is for Saturday. Rain is expected to start early Saturday morning in western Oklahoma and should start falling in the Oklahoma City metro around 7 a.m.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Moore American

Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital

Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Toby Keith Spotted At Impromptu Norman Concert, Bedlam Basketball Game

Toby Keith was spotted over the weekend performing at an impromptu concert in Norman, and he was spotted at the Bedlam basketball game Wednesday night in Stillwater. The performance happened last weekend at Hollywood Corners Station. Keith played a few songs with the musical act on stage. Keith is battling...
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

Cyril Community Mourning Athena Brownfield, Rallying Around Family

The community in Cyril is making a memorial for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield as the medical examiner works to confirm the identity of remains found in Rush Springs. Athena and her 5-year-old sister had been in the care of Alysia and Ivon Adams for about a year and a half, both are now behind bars.
CYRIL, OK
news9.com

A Picture Worth A Thousand Words

From Oklahoma wheat fields to powerful lightning shows and bustling scenes of downtown Oklahoma City, dozens of beautiful original photographs line the halls of the new News 9 downtown offices, but one photo in particular overlooking the newsroom caught the eye of a News 9 viewer on the very first morning show from 100 W. Main St.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar

Man, it feels good to be an OK State Alum today. Last night during the annual Bedlam basketball game against rival OU, Oklahoma State came out on top. After the game, notorious OU fan Toby Keith hit the iconic Eskimo Joes right around the corner from Gallagher-Iba Arena and led a sing-along of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Row (@oldrowofficial) It truly shaped up to be one of the best Wheel […] The post Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Toby Keith makes surprise stop at Stillwater restaurant

STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music singer Toby Keith made an impromptu stop at Eskimo Joes this week. Keith, who last year announced he had been battling stomach cancer, surprised fans at the popular Stillwater eatery with a rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”. Customers joined in as...
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

Stillwater Lady Bakes Cookies For Police Department

Being a police officer is tough and oftentimes unappreciated, but Evelyn Grover in Stillwater refuses to let that be the case. “About three years ago, everybody was talking against the police, and I thought nope, that’s not going to work,” Grover said. At 95 years young, Grover has...
STILLWATER, OK
KFOR

OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County

CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) — The remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. This is where they are actively searching for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. While OSBI cannot confirm the remains are those of...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Storm Drain

Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain. The crash happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as crews worked to secure the vehicle before they got the driver out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy