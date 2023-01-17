Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
news9.com
OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing
The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
koamnewsnow.com
Funeral service announced for 4-year-old Cyril girl; Ivon Adams heading back to Oklahoma: What we know
CYRIL, Oklahoma (KOCO) -- Oklahoma and the nation are waiting to see if the remains found in rural Grady County near Rush Springs are those of the 4-year-old Cyril girl who was reported missing on Jan. 10. Below is what we know. The Victim Athena Brownfield, 4, was reported missing...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Multiple chances for snow, rain over next five days in Oklahoma
Oklahoma has several chances for rain and snow over the next five days as wintry weather moves into the Sooner State. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox says the first chance is for Saturday. Rain is expected to start early Saturday morning in western Oklahoma and should start falling in the Oklahoma City metro around 7 a.m.
The Moore American
Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital
Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
‘I pretty much just gave up’: Moore family surprised with storm shelter after previous installation company closes, canceling lifetime warranty
After Tornado Safe Shelters in Oklahoma City shut down, many customers were left without help, including 80-year-old Navy veteran, Jerry Maines.
news9.com
Toby Keith Spotted At Impromptu Norman Concert, Bedlam Basketball Game
Toby Keith was spotted over the weekend performing at an impromptu concert in Norman, and he was spotted at the Bedlam basketball game Wednesday night in Stillwater. The performance happened last weekend at Hollywood Corners Station. Keith played a few songs with the musical act on stage. Keith is battling...
news9.com
Cyril Community Mourning Athena Brownfield, Rallying Around Family
The community in Cyril is making a memorial for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield as the medical examiner works to confirm the identity of remains found in Rush Springs. Athena and her 5-year-old sister had been in the care of Alysia and Ivon Adams for about a year and a half, both are now behind bars.
Edmond family receives trip of a lifetime after daughter’s health challenges
A deserving local girl and her family just received the surprise of a lifetime: an all-expenses paid trip to Florida's major theme parks.
news9.com
A Picture Worth A Thousand Words
From Oklahoma wheat fields to powerful lightning shows and bustling scenes of downtown Oklahoma City, dozens of beautiful original photographs line the halls of the new News 9 downtown offices, but one photo in particular overlooking the newsroom caught the eye of a News 9 viewer on the very first morning show from 100 W. Main St.
Free dental clinic coming to Shawnee
Volunteers are gearing up for a massive event to help Oklahomans who are in need of dental care.
Emergency repairs made on I-35 bridge near Purcell
Emergency repairs are underway along a stretch of I-35 south of the metro.
Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar
Man, it feels good to be an OK State Alum today. Last night during the annual Bedlam basketball game against rival OU, Oklahoma State came out on top. After the game, notorious OU fan Toby Keith hit the iconic Eskimo Joes right around the corner from Gallagher-Iba Arena and led a sing-along of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Row (@oldrowofficial) It truly shaped up to be one of the best Wheel […] The post Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
KOKI FOX 23
Toby Keith makes surprise stop at Stillwater restaurant
STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music singer Toby Keith made an impromptu stop at Eskimo Joes this week. Keith, who last year announced he had been battling stomach cancer, surprised fans at the popular Stillwater eatery with a rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”. Customers joined in as...
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
news9.com
Stillwater Lady Bakes Cookies For Police Department
Being a police officer is tough and oftentimes unappreciated, but Evelyn Grover in Stillwater refuses to let that be the case. “About three years ago, everybody was talking against the police, and I thought nope, that’s not going to work,” Grover said. At 95 years young, Grover has...
Former Oklahoma LB Announces Transfer Destination
Clayton Smith came to OU as an edge rusher and played inside linebacker before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 6.
KFOR
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County
CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) — The remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. This is where they are actively searching for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. While OSBI cannot confirm the remains are those of...
Unconventional food chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A unique cafe chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Oklahoma City. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the fun and unique cafe chain Tiger Sugar celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Oklahoma City, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
news9.com
Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Storm Drain
Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain. The crash happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as crews worked to secure the vehicle before they got the driver out...
