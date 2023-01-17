Read full article on original website
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mars Hill University Exhibits “Four Artists, Four Views” in January and February
Mars Hill University’s Weizenblatt Gallery will showcase the work of four of Asheville’s pre-eminent abstract artists during January and February. Betty Clark, Grace Carol Bomer, Genie Maples, and Cindy Walton will exhibit some of their newest and most challenging work. Each artist is pursuing her own vision, all of which are very different. This is the first time these four have joined forces in a single exhibition.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
George Becker Biddix
George Becker Biddix age 68 of Biddix Farm Road in Spruce Pine went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday January 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Mitchell County he was a son of the late Robert “June Bug” Biddix and Mattie Carpenter Biddix. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Iva Lee Pratt.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Maxi Gouge Buchanan
Maxi Gouge Buchanan, age 88, of Burnsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 at her home. A native of Mitchell County, she was a daughter of the late W.O. and Fearol Woody Gouge. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Warren Buchanan, who passed away in 2017 and sisters-in-law: Grace Ellis (Harold), Nell Young (Joe), Christine Young (Jake), and Emma Lee Sparks (Eli).
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Report 01/13 – 01/18/23
(Press Release from YanceyCounty Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Christy Lynn Garland 44 Of Oak Hill Drive Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/15/2023 And Charged With Felony Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle And Was Issued A $22,000.00 Bond. Jonathan Reese Greene 37 Of Carl Fox...
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to camper fire in Marion on Monday afternoon
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Fire Department said crews responded to a fire near Faith Baptist Church Road Monday afternoon. Officials said the fire damaged a camper and vehicle before crews were able to extinguish the flames. According to officials, nobody was home during the fire, and no...
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
iheart.com
Two Toddlers Die in Fire, Gas Prices Steady in WNC, Reparations Documented
(Rutherford County, NC) -- Details behind a tragic fire are being investigated in Rutherford County. It was last Friday morning when flames swept through a home on Bostic Sunshine Highway. A two- and three-year-old died as a result from injuries in the fire. Investigators say they believe the blaze started in the living room, but the cause is unknown.
FOX Carolina
Man wanted for rape in Ohio found in NC, deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies said an out-of-state fugitive was arrested in Nebo, North Carolina. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received an anonymous tip on Jan. 9 that led them to a home in Nebo where 24-year-old Collin Douglas Rivera was located. Deputies said...
860wacb.com
Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties
27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
FOX Carolina
Former NC teacher arrested on rape charge following incident with student, deputies say
TRANSLYVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said a former teacher was arrested on rape charges following an incident with a student. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Brevard High School to assist the assigned school resource officer after they were notified on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Husband, wife, dead in double-shooting during domestic situation, Cleveland County sheriff says
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A husband and wife are dead after a shooting during a domestic dispute Sunday in Cleveland County, the sheriff said. Deputies were called to a home in the 6500 block of Casar Road in Casar at about 11:30 p.m. about a domestic situation between husband and wife, David and Clarice Owens.
wjhl.com
Winter Weather Alerts issued across the region due to incoming snow
Winter Storm Warnings issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings also issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories issued for all of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky with the exception of Scott County, Virginia.
Investigators release more info on Chesnee murder
Spartanburg County investigators now say the gunshot victim who died at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center Sunday night was shot during a home invasion episode.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Wrestling Results (Mountain Heritage 63.0 Mitchell 18.0) – Varsity
Mountain Heritage vs. Mitchell @ MHHS TRI( Mitchell,MHHS,?) on 01/18/2023. Mountain Heritage (MOHE) 63.0 Mitchell (MITC) 18.0. 106: Halley Wheeler (MITC) over Matthew Sechevich (MOHE) (Fall 0:57) 113: Angel Paez (MOHE) over Madison Morales (MITC) (Fall 0:59) 120: Nic Johnson (MOHE) over Noah Burke (MITC) (Fall 2:29) 126: Andrew Carpenter (MOHE) over Bryson Mcfalls (MITC) (Fall 3:00) 132: Tucker Fox (MOHE) over Cody Hughes (MITC) (Fall 1:50) 138: Elijah Wilson (MOHE) over Ayden Tesseer (MITC) (Dec 9-6) 145: Connor Jones (MOHE) over Caleb Whyatt (MITC) (Fall 1:53) 152: Austin Styles (MITC) over (MOHE) (For.) 160: Ashton Robinson (MOHE) over Jayden Burleson (MITC) (Fall 2:38) 170: Colin Ray (MOHE) over Adam White (MITC) (Fall 0:28) 182: Nate Pate (MOHE) over Yeshua Guardian (MITC) (Fall 0:35) 195: Braxton Batchelor (MOHE) over Camron Cook (MITC) (Fall 0:52) 220: Landon Duncan (MOHE) over Israel Valezquez (MITC) (Fall 0:45) 285: Justice Sobolefski (MITC) over Adam Pate (MOHE) (Fall 1:01)
WLOS.com
Fire destroys home, vehicles & camper, officials say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire along Faith Baptist Church Road in Marion. Officials tell News 13 no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire appears to have spread to multiple vehicles, including...
WLOS.com
Parton Lumber employee dies after being hit with forklift
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was killed in a workplace accident Friday in Rutherford County, authorities said. The Rutherford County Sheriff's said the worker died after being hit by a forklift at Parton Lumber. The worker's name has not been released.
