Mars Hill University’s Weizenblatt Gallery will showcase the work of four of Asheville’s pre-eminent abstract artists during January and February. Betty Clark, Grace Carol Bomer, Genie Maples, and Cindy Walton will exhibit some of their newest and most challenging work. Each artist is pursuing her own vision, all of which are very different. This is the first time these four have joined forces in a single exhibition.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO