Saint Cloud, MN

knsiradio.com

City of St. Cloud to Unveil Monument Dedicated to Frontline Workers

(KNSI) — The City of St. Cloud will unveil a new monument dedicated to frontline workers. It’s called the Rock On Award monument, and it’s dedicated to CentraCare and St. Cloud Hospital staff for their commitment throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be placed in Hester Park, across from the hospital.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Governor Tim Walz Releases $4.1 Billion Economic Budget

(KNSI) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Thursday unveiled his proposed two-year, $4.1 billion economic budget. The package creates a Paid Family and Medical Leave program for workers who need to take time off to care for a new baby or a family member with a serious illness, earned sick and “safe time” for workers to accrue up to 48 hours a year for when they need to recover from an illness, go to a medical appointment, care for a child during a school closure, or get care and assistance due to domestic abuse, stalking, or sexual assault.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling

Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Democrats moving ahead with state paid leave program proposal, which they call a "top priority"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota Senate committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would create a new state family and medical leave program, which would guarantee paid time off for the three in four workers in the state who don't already have that benefit.Under the plan, Minnesotans would be eligible for 12 weeks to care for a family member, including a newborn baby, and an additional 12 weeks for medical leave for a serious health condition that would keep the person out of work for more than seven days.It would only be partial wage replacement determined on a pay scale,...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

St. Paul re-plowing apology, explanation offered from public works director

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Public Works Director Sean Kershaw is just as upset as you are with the incomplete and insufficient re-plowing of the city’s streets. Kershaw published a social media apology to St. Paul residents on Wednesday, the morning after the first day of a snow removal and street plowing effort that falls between the early week rain and melting and the late week snow that’s on the way.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
EAGAN, MN
WDIO-TV

Minnesota GOP Chairman responds to Walz Education budget

In response to the $12 billion Education Budget proposal announcement made by Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday, Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann issued a statement:. “Under Gov. Tim Walz and the Democrats, Minnesota is one of the highest-taxed states in the country. With a massive, $17.6 billion surplus, Gov. Walz and the Democrats should be working with Republicans to provide meaningful, permanent tax relief to Minnesota’s families and businesses. Instead, the governor’s latest proposal only seeks to waste the surplus on reckless spending and growing government. The governor’s proposal to create an entirely new state agency doesn’t even address the massive fraud in his Department of Education or the declining literacy rates and achievement gaps plaguing Minnesota’s children under Walz’s failing agenda. At the same time, Walz and the Democrats continue to push tax increases on small businesses and fight against tax relief for seniors’ Social Security benefits. Our state deserves better than more reckless Democrat tax-and-spending sprees.”
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a $12 billion package that he says would make the state the "best" in the country for kids.The package contains a series of proposals within the One Minnesota Budget meant to lower the cost of childcare for middle-class families and reduce child poverty in what Walz says is the "largest investment in public education in state history.""As a former teacher, coach, and parent, I have made it my mission to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids to grow up. We have a historic opportunity to take...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Man Sentenced for Pimping Woman in Twin Cities

(KNSI) – A pimp has been sentenced for selling a woman for sex in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force says Larry Eddie Konah Jr. was sentenced Thursday in Ramsey County District Court to just under four years in prison.
voiceofalexandria.com

Man is shot to death in central Minnesota, suspect being sought

(St. Cloud, MN)--Police in central Minnesota are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a man dead. According to the report, St. Cloud police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot inside.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota House passes bill banning conversion therapy

The House Human Services Policy Committee passed a bill Wednesday banning the professional practice of conversion therapy in Minnesota for children and vulnerable adults who identify as LGBTQ+. To read the full story, visit the KARE 11 News site here.
knsiradio.com

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Recruiting Paid Summer Interns

(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for 200 interns to receive paid on-the-job training this summer. The DNR says it wants passionate and dedicated students interested in learning more about a career working in the outdoors. Officials say interns gain valuable training and experience. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Local Lawmaker Discusses Reproductive Healthcare Bill Ahead of Vote

(KNSI) — Minnesota legislators are voting on a bill Thursday that would codify abortion rights into state law. Abortion is already legal in the state thanks to a Minnesota Supreme Court case, Doe versus Gomez, but this would create a law, thus making it less likely to be overturned by a conservative court later.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 17

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there was a decline in case numbers and a big drop in hospitalizations. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases in the 400-560 range, which is down from averaging about 550 per day last week.
MINNESOTA STATE

