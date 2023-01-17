Read full article on original website
City of St. Cloud to Unveil Monument Dedicated to Frontline Workers
(KNSI) — The City of St. Cloud will unveil a new monument dedicated to frontline workers. It’s called the Rock On Award monument, and it’s dedicated to CentraCare and St. Cloud Hospital staff for their commitment throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be placed in Hester Park, across from the hospital.
CentraCare, U of M Planning Medical School for Central MN
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare and the University of Minnesota are working on creating a new medical school based here in central Minnesota. CentraCare would provide the clinical rotations for the medical students while the University would provide the academic component. The U of M already has medical school...
knsiradio.com
Governor Tim Walz Releases $4.1 Billion Economic Budget
(KNSI) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Thursday unveiled his proposed two-year, $4.1 billion economic budget. The package creates a Paid Family and Medical Leave program for workers who need to take time off to care for a new baby or a family member with a serious illness, earned sick and “safe time” for workers to accrue up to 48 hours a year for when they need to recover from an illness, go to a medical appointment, care for a child during a school closure, or get care and assistance due to domestic abuse, stalking, or sexual assault.
mprnews.org
Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling
Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
Minnesota Democrats moving ahead with state paid leave program proposal, which they call a "top priority"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota Senate committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would create a new state family and medical leave program, which would guarantee paid time off for the three in four workers in the state who don't already have that benefit.Under the plan, Minnesotans would be eligible for 12 weeks to care for a family member, including a newborn baby, and an additional 12 weeks for medical leave for a serious health condition that would keep the person out of work for more than seven days.It would only be partial wage replacement determined on a pay scale,...
fox9.com
St. Paul re-plowing apology, explanation offered from public works director
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Public Works Director Sean Kershaw is just as upset as you are with the incomplete and insufficient re-plowing of the city’s streets. Kershaw published a social media apology to St. Paul residents on Wednesday, the morning after the first day of a snow removal and street plowing effort that falls between the early week rain and melting and the late week snow that’s on the way.
Walz shares second part of his One Minnesota Budget on climate change and more
Governor Tim Walz unveiled the next portion of his $4.1 billion two-year One Minnesota Budget today. This portion of the budget will look to provide paid family and medical leave, support small businesses, and reduce climate impacts.
City employee suspected in shooting of boy, 15, at St. Paul recreation center
St. Paul Police block access to Marshall Avenue outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A City of St. Paul employee is suspected of shooting a 15-year-old boy in the head outside of a busy community center late Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
Another Look at ‘Brain Gain’ in Rural Minnesota
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. There is one...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota GOP Chairman responds to Walz Education budget
In response to the $12 billion Education Budget proposal announcement made by Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday, Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann issued a statement:. “Under Gov. Tim Walz and the Democrats, Minnesota is one of the highest-taxed states in the country. With a massive, $17.6 billion surplus, Gov. Walz and the Democrats should be working with Republicans to provide meaningful, permanent tax relief to Minnesota’s families and businesses. Instead, the governor’s latest proposal only seeks to waste the surplus on reckless spending and growing government. The governor’s proposal to create an entirely new state agency doesn’t even address the massive fraud in his Department of Education or the declining literacy rates and achievement gaps plaguing Minnesota’s children under Walz’s failing agenda. At the same time, Walz and the Democrats continue to push tax increases on small businesses and fight against tax relief for seniors’ Social Security benefits. Our state deserves better than more reckless Democrat tax-and-spending sprees.”
Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a $12 billion package that he says would make the state the "best" in the country for kids.The package contains a series of proposals within the One Minnesota Budget meant to lower the cost of childcare for middle-class families and reduce child poverty in what Walz says is the "largest investment in public education in state history.""As a former teacher, coach, and parent, I have made it my mission to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids to grow up. We have a historic opportunity to take...
knsiradio.com
Man Sentenced for Pimping Woman in Twin Cities
(KNSI) – A pimp has been sentenced for selling a woman for sex in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force says Larry Eddie Konah Jr. was sentenced Thursday in Ramsey County District Court to just under four years in prison.
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Minnesota hiring 300 employees to manage Medicaid program, ending contract with Amerigroup
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is bringing on 300 employees to manage back-office work for its Medicaid programs, ending its contract with Amerigroup to manage these services, the Star Tribune reported Jan. 19. According to the Star Tribune, Minnesota's human services department issued eight corrective action plans to...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man is shot to death in central Minnesota, suspect being sought
(St. Cloud, MN)--Police in central Minnesota are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a man dead. According to the report, St. Cloud police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot inside.
boreal.org
Minnesota House passes bill banning conversion therapy
The House Human Services Policy Committee passed a bill Wednesday banning the professional practice of conversion therapy in Minnesota for children and vulnerable adults who identify as LGBTQ+. To read the full story, visit the KARE 11 News site here.
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Recruiting Paid Summer Interns
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for 200 interns to receive paid on-the-job training this summer. The DNR says it wants passionate and dedicated students interested in learning more about a career working in the outdoors. Officials say interns gain valuable training and experience. The...
knsiradio.com
Local Lawmaker Discusses Reproductive Healthcare Bill Ahead of Vote
(KNSI) — Minnesota legislators are voting on a bill Thursday that would codify abortion rights into state law. Abortion is already legal in the state thanks to a Minnesota Supreme Court case, Doe versus Gomez, but this would create a law, thus making it less likely to be overturned by a conservative court later.
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 17
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there was a decline in case numbers and a big drop in hospitalizations. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases in the 400-560 range, which is down from averaging about 550 per day last week.
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Loses Jobs In December; Regions Outside Twin Cities Hardest Hit
(KNSI) – Minnesota lost jobs in December, snapping a 14-month winning streak. The Department of Employment and Economic Development says the number of people on non-farm payrolls fell by 5,200 and the unemployment rate ticked up to 2.5%, continuing to climb from historic lows seen in late summer. The...
