King speaker: There aren't 2 sides to voting rights

More than 150 people braved chilly and windy weather Monday to celebrate the “Dreamer’s Vision” of the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the K.E. White Center.

The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day program included remarks from several speakers and was followed by a march to Roebuck Stadium for a rally and lunch. The event was sponsored by the Pasquotank National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Real Vikings Vote, Black Voters Matter and other community partners.

Kinston City Councilman Chris Suggs, keynote speaker for the event, told the crowd it was time for all people “to pick a side” in the fight for racial equality and justice. At the age of 14, Suggs founded Kinston Teens and when he was elected to Kinston City Council in 2021, the then-21-year-old was the youngest elected official in the state.

“It gets to a point that it is clear who is right and who is wrong,” Suggs said. “Desmond Tutu said remaining neutral during an injustice is actually choosing the side of the oppressor. You cannot see both sides of discrimination, segregation. You cannot see both sides of voting rights. I’m sure Dr. King would want us to pick a side.”

Suggs said King expressed concern about white moderates in the 1960s who were calling for peace and unity but were “being silent on the plight of Black and marginalized people.” He said similar forces are present today, including people who have not stood up against those people who attacked the U.S. Capitol Building in January 2021.

“In 2023, our progress is still being held up not entirely by the white Neo-Nazis who outright say that they hate us,” Suggs said. “Our progress is being held up by the so-called moderates and neutrals who refuse to do or say anything. You sure can’t say you are going to stay out of it. Right now, they might be coming for your neighbor but eventually they will come for you, too.”

River Road Middle School student Gabriella Rivers introduced Suggs, describing him as a “true dreamer.”

“(Suggs) is a true dreamer that has overcome obstacles that have led to his success,” Rivers said. “This true dreamer is a champion for youth leadership.’’

ECSU Alpha Phi Alpha President Jaccob Miller said his fraternity helped organize Monday’s event. He said it is important to remember Dr. King’s legacy of leading a nonviolent struggle for civil rights.

“Dr. King was such an impactful person when it comes to nonviolence,” Miller said.

A senior from Charlotte, Miller said that struggle for civil rights continues even today.

“I think voting should be made as easy as possible,” Miller said. “There should be no infringement of voting rights by the local, state or federal governments. We are moving to that place but we have to make sure we get representation in our government that is accurate representation.’’

Six Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools students each reflected on King’s legacy at Monday’s event, noting how he had helped lead the Civil Rights Movement that led to passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act, among other accomplishments.

The students were Ian James, Steven Clark, Shaun Hoffler, Jarrett Dobie and Seth Boyd of Northeastern High School and Josiah Bennett of Elizabeth City Middle School.

James noted that King is the only non-president to have a federal holiday created in his honor.

“King is memorialized by thousands of statues, parks, streets, squares, churches and other public facilities around the world,” James said.

Boyd said that after the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act became law that King focused his attention on “economic justice.”

“Dr. King’s less than 13 years of nonviolent leadership ended abruptly and tragically on April 4, 1968, when he was assassinated,” Boyd said.