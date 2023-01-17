ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

King speaker: There aren't 2 sides to voting rights

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CSwaa_0kGqNqho00

More than 150 people braved chilly and windy weather Monday to celebrate the “Dreamer’s Vision” of the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the K.E. White Center.

The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day program included remarks from several speakers and was followed by a march to Roebuck Stadium for a rally and lunch. The event was sponsored by the Pasquotank National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Real Vikings Vote, Black Voters Matter and other community partners.

Kinston City Councilman Chris Suggs, keynote speaker for the event, told the crowd it was time for all people “to pick a side” in the fight for racial equality and justice. At the age of 14, Suggs founded Kinston Teens and when he was elected to Kinston City Council in 2021, the then-21-year-old was the youngest elected official in the state.

“It gets to a point that it is clear who is right and who is wrong,” Suggs said. “Desmond Tutu said remaining neutral during an injustice is actually choosing the side of the oppressor. You cannot see both sides of discrimination, segregation. You cannot see both sides of voting rights. I’m sure Dr. King would want us to pick a side.”

Suggs said King expressed concern about white moderates in the 1960s who were calling for peace and unity but were “being silent on the plight of Black and marginalized people.” He said similar forces are present today, including people who have not stood up against those people who attacked the U.S. Capitol Building in January 2021.

“In 2023, our progress is still being held up not entirely by the white Neo-Nazis who outright say that they hate us,” Suggs said. “Our progress is being held up by the so-called moderates and neutrals who refuse to do or say anything. You sure can’t say you are going to stay out of it. Right now, they might be coming for your neighbor but eventually they will come for you, too.”

River Road Middle School student Gabriella Rivers introduced Suggs, describing him as a “true dreamer.”

“(Suggs) is a true dreamer that has overcome obstacles that have led to his success,” Rivers said. “This true dreamer is a champion for youth leadership.’’

ECSU Alpha Phi Alpha President Jaccob Miller said his fraternity helped organize Monday’s event. He said it is important to remember Dr. King’s legacy of leading a nonviolent struggle for civil rights.

“Dr. King was such an impactful person when it comes to nonviolence,” Miller said.

A senior from Charlotte, Miller said that struggle for civil rights continues even today.

“I think voting should be made as easy as possible,” Miller said. “There should be no infringement of voting rights by the local, state or federal governments. We are moving to that place but we have to make sure we get representation in our government that is accurate representation.’’

Six Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools students each reflected on King’s legacy at Monday’s event, noting how he had helped lead the Civil Rights Movement that led to passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act, among other accomplishments.

The students were Ian James, Steven Clark, Shaun Hoffler, Jarrett Dobie and Seth Boyd of Northeastern High School and Josiah Bennett of Elizabeth City Middle School.

James noted that King is the only non-president to have a federal holiday created in his honor.

“King is memorialized by thousands of statues, parks, streets, squares, churches and other public facilities around the world,” James said.

Boyd said that after the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act became law that King focused his attention on “economic justice.”

“Dr. King’s less than 13 years of nonviolent leadership ended abruptly and tragically on April 4, 1968, when he was assassinated,” Boyd said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Olive Tribune

Celebration pays tribute to life, legacy of Dr. King

The Rev. Dr. Jerry Grimes was a Goldsboro High School student when he first read one of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s sermons that was a reflection on his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. Grimes said the sermon so moved him that it prompted him to...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Marches, gatherings and good deeds highlight MLK Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Around Eastern North Carolina, the state and the country, people came together to march, gather and take part in other community events to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It was an opportunity to highlight all the work he did for civil rights and advocation for peace and justice in the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern nonprofit hosts clothing drive on MLK Day

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern community members and nonprofits were collecting clothes Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. day, a national day of service. Tried By Fire Inc. collected lightly worn clothes for Marla’s Closet, a clothing closet for community members in need and previously incarcerated women who will soon be residents at Tried By Fire’s “My Sister’s House” reentry home.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Annual Community Unity Breakfast held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 100 people filled ECU’s Murphy Center Monday to remember Martin Luther King Jr’s life and legacy. The 26th Annual Community Unity Breakfast focuses on celebrating and expanding diversity initiatives in Pitt County from city officials to residents, and knowledge on how to help work toward a more unified community.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

NCWU president installed for additional five years

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The head of an Eastern Carolina university gets another five years as president. North Carolina Wesleyan University’s board has extended Dr. Evan Duff’s tenure as president into 2028. Duff had been appointed acting president by the Board of Trustees in June 2019, then...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Sharing memories of a Washington character

My friend, Phil Edwards, recently gave me two articles by the late Dennis Rogers. He was a favorite story teller of mine from the News and Observer who passed away in 2020 but not after he wrote about Washington, N.C. It tells about one of Washington’s most beloved characters, Garbo Tetterton.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Pitt Habitat for Humanity to dedicate home to family

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County was scheduled to hold the 82nd dedication of a home on Wednesday. The dedication was scheduled for 5 p.m. at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. After the ceremony, there will be a brief tour of the four-bedroom house. Habitat for Humanity officials said they have spent numerous […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Event: Kinston High School 1972 Class Scholarship

Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship “Vikings Helping Vikings”. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 recently held their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 started a scholarship to commemorate their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship’s goal is...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

More affordable housing could be coming to New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – More affordable housing could possibly be coming to New Bern in the future.  During January’s Board of Alderman meeting, the Redevelopment Commission presented a plan to officials about a potential development on the corner of Jones Street and Walt Bellamy Drive.  “It is on the corner of Walt Bellamy and […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Wicked Pissah Soup Makah Competition looks to give back to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s called the Wicked Pissah Soup Makah Competition, and it’s a challenge to the community to give back. Now in its third year, more than 30 teams with people from restaurants, businesses and companies coming together to serve Pitt County. Teams buy ingredients and cook everything at JOY Community Center and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Washington moving toward next phase of streetscape project

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — More than two years after celebrating the completion of the project’s first phase, city officials are laying the groundwork for Phase 2 of Washington’s streetscape project. The first phase, which ceremoniously ended in late 2020, was a $3 million-plus revamp of Main Street in downtown Washington. The city upgraded the utility […]
thewashingtondailynews.com

Whistle Express celebrates ribbon cutting

Whistle Express Car Wash held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon (Jan. 13) to celebrate its official opening on Thursday, Jan. 5. The ceremony was co-hosted by the car wash, City of Washington Mayor Donald Sadler and the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce. “We are so excited to welcome...
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Local law enforcement agencies and FBI looking to share resources

Local law enforcement agencies and representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) met on Tuesday (Jan. 17) to discuss how they can build mutually beneficial partnerships. The meeting took place at the Inner Banks STEM Center in Washington. Representatives from the FBI, NCIS, U.S. Coast Guard, Beaufort County Sheriff’s...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Ten buildings at Simon Bright Apartments demolished to ease congestion

The Kinston Housing Authority (KHA) is demolishing 80 of the 224 units, or ten buildings at Simon Bright Apartments. The Corbett group out of Goldsboro is doing the demolition. “Currently, at Simon Bright we have driveways that only allow for one vehicle to pass at a time, and there are...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Moss Hill Elementary Second Nine Week Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll

Congratulations to the following Moss Hill Elementary students:. 2nd Grade: Emiliano Angel, Kinley Barnett, Kyler Burton, Elisha Elvir Luna, Oliver Hinkle, Ava Knight, Britany Ordaz Hernandez, Valentina Perez, Jamie Raspberry, Braydon Whitfield, Chandler Williams. 3rd Grade: Marina Ambriz, Everlee Cooke, Aisha Elvir-Luna, Kate Harper, Atalie Perry, Isabelle Small, Carley Stocks,...
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 16, 17 & 18

Theodore Hrywny 90, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday January 18, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Michael Voss, Morehead City. Michael Voo...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
neusenews.com

Help wanted: City of Kinston - Mechanic

Apply Online https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/kinstonnc. Performs intermediate skilled trades work on a variety of automotive, construction and specialized equipment, and related work as required. Work is performed under the moderate supervision of the Fleet Maintenance Superintendent. Essential Functions. Performs schedule preventive maintenance service and diagnoses problems. Performs motor, lube, oil, repair and...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy