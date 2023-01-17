Read full article on original website
Little boy with terminal illness gets one last carriage ride in Owensboro
The Owensboro community came out to support King'Nazir Gates, a 6-year-old terminally ill boy. Dozens of supporters came out to see the final ride for a little boy whose life was cut short by an extremely rare genetic condition called SPTLC 2. It is similar to ALS as it destroys the muscles over time and makes tasks like coughing impossible. The disease took away King'Nazir's ability to walk and eventually to eat.
Feed Evansville distributing food this Friday
Evansville residents in need of food support can attend a community food share happening Friday. Feed Evansville organizers say the giveaway will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. January 20th, at Pleasant Ridge Estates. This will be on a first come first serve basis. The food share is in...
Evansville Central Dispatch: Unsung heroes of Walmart active shooter situation
Using information from 911 calls, Evansville Central Dispatch was able to give police information that led to their locating the active shooter inside the Walmart on the west side of Evansville. The calmness and professionalism of those dispatchers helped law enforcement save lives. The response to every emergency starts with...
Evansville authorities hold press conference on Walmart shooting
Authorities in Evansville, Indiana provided more details on an active shooter incident that unfolded on Thursday night. On Friday at 2:30 p.m., authorities held a press conference at the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office surrounding the shooting that took place at the Walmart on Evansville's west side. As we reported from...
Tri-State Food Bank planning next food distribution event at Bosse Field
Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say the organization's next mobile food giveaway event is on the calendar in Evansville. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Tri-State Food Bank will hold its next mobile food distribution event at Bosse Field. The food share event is happening from 10 a.m. to noon, or until...
Suspect in Evansville Walmart shooting identified as former employee
We're continuing to follow a fatal active shooter incident that took place at the Walmart store on the west side of Evansville, Indiana late Thursday night. Police told us Friday morning that the shooter had been identified as 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II, who was a former employee of Walmart.
Hear chilling 911 audio from the scene of an active shooting at Evansville Walmart store
Chilling 911 audio from the scene of an active shooting incident at the Walmart on the west side of Evansville, Indiana, shows a closer look at the chaos that unfolded at the store on Thursday night. As we reported from the scene of the incident, which took place around 10...
Puppy trapped in pipe rescued by Hopkins County heroes
The Hopkins County Humane Society waisted no time when it came to saving a puppy earlier this week. Puppy trapped in pipe rescued by Hopkins County heroes. The Hopkins County Humane Society wasted no time when it came to saving a puppy earlier this week.
Evansville Walmart shooting suspect was previously arrested for attacking employees, affidavit says
The man who was shot and killed by police after they said he opened fire in a crowded Walmart store on the west side of Evansville, Indiana, had previously been arrested for assaulting other employees at the store back in 2022, according to an affidavit. As we reported from the...
Child hit by car in Evansville
Breaking news coverage of a child hit by a car in Evansville. Police say the child has possible fractures.
Evansville firefighters called to house fire on Indian Mound Boulevard
Firefighters were called to the house at 4 A.M. this morning for a house fire where they spent 5 hours extinguishing. Evansville Fire crews battle early morning house fire. Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on Evansville's Southeast side.
Owensboro teen charged after thousands of dollars in items stolen from local businesses
An Owensboro, Kentucky teen is facing charges for burglaries from several local businesses. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says detectives were investigating a series of burglaries that happened at businesses in the area of Highway 54 and Alvey Park Drive. According to DCSO, several thousand dollars worth of items were...
Henderson County coming together to fight rise in overdoses
Since the start of the new year, there have been 19 overdoses resulting in 4 deaths. Community leaders came together to put an end to this epidemic.
Man recently arrested in Evansville drug trafficking investigation arrested again in Madisonville
A man who was arrested just a few days ago as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Evansville, Indiana, was arrested again with a variety of drugs on him in Madisonville, Kentucky, according to police. As we reported Wednesday, Christopher Barnes was one of three people arrested after investigators...
Henderson County looking to put an end to a rise in overdoses
A crisis is happening in Henderson. Only 19 days into the new year and already there have been 19 overdoses resulting in 4 deaths. Community leaders are coming together to combat this epidemic. Narcan is a life saying tool that can help those who are overdosing. Workers with the Green...
Police still looking for Friday morning armed robbery suspect in Evansville
Police are still searching for an armed robbery suspect after an incident that happened early Friday morning in Evansville. The Evansville Police Department tells us officers are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Circle K gas station at the corner of East Riverside Drive and South Boeke Road.
Small package scanner being installed at Gibson County Courthouse
Authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, say a new piece of equipment is being added to the county courthouse. The Gibson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that a small package scanner was being installed at the Gibson County Courthouse. The sheriff's office says the scanning device will help them better protect...
Burger Week returns to Owensboro
Exciting news as Burger Week is set to make a return to Owensboro. Visit Owensboro and the City of Owensboro will be partnering to make the event possible. We're told of Burger Week will run from March 3-11, 2023. Owensboro Burger Week, which is sponsored by Kentucky Beef Council, Hill...
Suspect dead; At least one injured after active shooter incident at Evansville Walmart
Police were called to the scene of an active shooter situation at the Walmart store on Evansville's west side Thursday night. Around 10 p.m. Thursday, officials with the Evansville Police Department said that officers responded to an active shooting at the Walmart store on South Red Bank Road. Within minutes,...
Dive team finds vehicles in Ohio River during search for missing people
Crews in Posey County were preparing to pull entire vehicles stuck deep under the surface of the Ohio River on Tuesday. The cars could hold the key to unlock some of the Tri-State’s most baffling cold cases. The cars haven’t been pulled up just yet. Crews say it’s a...
