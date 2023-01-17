The Owensboro community came out to support King'Nazir Gates, a 6-year-old terminally ill boy. Dozens of supporters came out to see the final ride for a little boy whose life was cut short by an extremely rare genetic condition called SPTLC 2. It is similar to ALS as it destroys the muscles over time and makes tasks like coughing impossible. The disease took away King'Nazir's ability to walk and eventually to eat.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO