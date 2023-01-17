ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Little boy with terminal illness gets one last carriage ride in Owensboro

The Owensboro community came out to support King'Nazir Gates, a 6-year-old terminally ill boy. Dozens of supporters came out to see the final ride for a little boy whose life was cut short by an extremely rare genetic condition called SPTLC 2. It is similar to ALS as it destroys the muscles over time and makes tasks like coughing impossible. The disease took away King'Nazir's ability to walk and eventually to eat.
OWENSBORO, KY
Feed Evansville distributing food this Friday

Evansville residents in need of food support can attend a community food share happening Friday. Feed Evansville organizers say the giveaway will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. January 20th, at Pleasant Ridge Estates. This will be on a first come first serve basis. The food share is in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville authorities hold press conference on Walmart shooting

Authorities in Evansville, Indiana provided more details on an active shooter incident that unfolded on Thursday night. On Friday at 2:30 p.m., authorities held a press conference at the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office surrounding the shooting that took place at the Walmart on Evansville's west side. As we reported from...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Suspect in Evansville Walmart shooting identified as former employee

We're continuing to follow a fatal active shooter incident that took place at the Walmart store on the west side of Evansville, Indiana late Thursday night. Police told us Friday morning that the shooter had been identified as 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II, who was a former employee of Walmart.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Henderson County looking to put an end to a rise in overdoses

A crisis is happening in Henderson. Only 19 days into the new year and already there have been 19 overdoses resulting in 4 deaths. Community leaders are coming together to combat this epidemic. Narcan is a life saying tool that can help those who are overdosing. Workers with the Green...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Small package scanner being installed at Gibson County Courthouse

Authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, say a new piece of equipment is being added to the county courthouse. The Gibson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that a small package scanner was being installed at the Gibson County Courthouse. The sheriff's office says the scanning device will help them better protect...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
Burger Week returns to Owensboro

Exciting news as Burger Week is set to make a return to Owensboro. Visit Owensboro and the City of Owensboro will be partnering to make the event possible. We're told of Burger Week will run from March 3-11, 2023. Owensboro Burger Week, which is sponsored by Kentucky Beef Council, Hill...
OWENSBORO, KY

