ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NC

Comments / 3

Oldschoolwasthebestwayoflife
3d ago

How devastating for the family and friends of this young lady who has passed away so soon and hasn’t had a chance to live her life yet. My heart is broken for you all and I pray for your healing and strength for your peace in your heart as you go through this difficult time in your life. My deepest condolences and sympathy to all of you.

Reply(1)
8
Related
WFMY NEWS2

R.J. Reynolds High celebrates 100th anniversary

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One hundred years of tradition are on display at Triad high school. R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem celebrated its 100th anniversary. Wednesday, the school unveiled a mural showing all the school endured throughout the century. The school asked a local artist to put it together....
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Randolph Co. Sheriff in hospital with undisclosed illness

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office released a public statement regarding the health of Sherriff Gregory J. Seabolt on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Deputies report that Seabolt has been hospitalized due to an "illness after first experiencing symptoms shortly after the beginning of this year." Although, Seabolt's condition...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops

If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WSSU campus no longer on lockdown

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: WSSU is no longer on lockdown. No evidence was found that shots were fired on the campus. No injuries were reported. Reports of shots fired near Winston-Salem State University had students and staff worried. The university when on lockdown after someone called about a gun...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS 17

NC county sheriff hospitalized with illness after experiencing symptoms earlier this month

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Wednesday after Sheriff Gregory Seabolt was hospitalized. Chief Deputy Azelton is overseeing the sheriff’s office while Seabolt recovers from an illness. He first experienced symptoms around the beginning of the year. The full statement is provided below: Sheriff Seabolt has been […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

Man fired into NC pub, killed patron, grazed woman, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot and killed in an early morning shooting in Winston-Salem. Officers say that William Drake, 74, fired into Burke Street Pub around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, and hit Kane Bowen and a young woman. The woman was only grazed and didn’t need medical treatment. Kane Bowen, 30, was […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem Bojangles robbed at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police in Winston-Salem said a man robbed a Bojangles at gunpoint on Wednesday. It happened at the Bojangles on Reynolda Road around 2:30 p.m. Police said a man wearing an olive green hoodie and a black toboggan pointed a gun at the employees and demanded money. The suspect left with cash in an older model Ford truck.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Couple’s $600 Wedding And How They Saved $10K

We live in the days of over the top extravagant weddings. It’s the “go big or go home” way of thinking. My theory sometimes is these desires are driven by social media as much as the actual hopes and dreams of the couple. Well, one North Carolina couple’s $600 wedding challenged all the modern day hoopla we usually see. NY Post reports Shelby Phelps and her groom, Garret, of Bryson City, North Carolina decided they would keep their costs low. The 26 year old river guides spent two weeks planning and a mere $600 on a rustic wedding. It took some creativity and asking friends and family to lend a hand. Shelby found a lace short sleeved wedding dress on the resale site Poshmark for just $50. The groom’s attire totaled up at a fleece Patagonia vest on sale for $80 and a pair of pants for $50. He decided to forego the traditional tuxedo for a more casual look.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy