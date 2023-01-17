Read full article on original website
Oldschoolwasthebestwayoflife
3d ago
How devastating for the family and friends of this young lady who has passed away so soon and hasn’t had a chance to live her life yet. My heart is broken for you all and I pray for your healing and strength for your peace in your heart as you go through this difficult time in your life. My deepest condolences and sympathy to all of you.
A Triad Facebook group provides support to family and first responders of Grimsley Street house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's now been more than a month since a house fire in Greensboro killed 3 children, all under the age of five. A local Facebook group is providing support. Triad stay-at-home and working moms recently donated items to the first responders who worked the call. Founder,...
'One of the biggest red flags' | Forensic psychologist weighs in on the investigation into Madalina Cojocari's disappearance
CORNELIUS, N.C. — The search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues. Madalina was last seen publicly on Nov. 21 and wasn’t immediately reported missing. Her mother and stepfather were arrested in mid-December for failure to report a missing child and they’ve been in custody in Mecklenburg County ever since.
Driver dies marking 4th death, including 2 children, in wake of head-on NC 109 crash in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fourth person has died nearly two weeks after a wreck on N.C. 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. On Jan. 6, a crash left 38-year-old Brittany Virginia Carter, of Lexington, and her two sons, 12-year-old Ayden and 7-year-old Lincoln Palmer, dead. Highway Patrol has […]
Yadkinville man facing charges in robbing same bank twice in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Yadkinville man is facing charges after he was accused of robbing the same bank twice in Forsyth County. Manuel Massas, 34, was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Massas robbed Piedmont Federal Savings Bank...
R.J. Reynolds High celebrates 100th anniversary
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One hundred years of tradition are on display at Triad high school. R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem celebrated its 100th anniversary. Wednesday, the school unveiled a mural showing all the school endured throughout the century. The school asked a local artist to put it together....
Family of High Point murder-suicide vicitms release statement
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The family of the victims of a murder-suicide in High Point released a statement after the tragic loss. Police said Robert Crayton, Jr., 45, shot and killed his wife Athalia, 46, and three of his children - 18-year-old Kasim and his 16-year-old and 10-year-old. The...
Randolph Co. Sheriff in hospital with undisclosed illness
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office released a public statement regarding the health of Sherriff Gregory J. Seabolt on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Deputies report that Seabolt has been hospitalized due to an "illness after first experiencing symptoms shortly after the beginning of this year." Although, Seabolt's condition...
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops
If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
WSSU campus no longer on lockdown
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: WSSU is no longer on lockdown. No evidence was found that shots were fired on the campus. No injuries were reported. Reports of shots fired near Winston-Salem State University had students and staff worried. The university when on lockdown after someone called about a gun...
Renderings released of new Winston-Salem park that will honor former slave
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new space in Winston-Salem is paying tribute to United States history. On Wednesday, the city unveiled designs of a park honoring the life of Peter Oliver, an enslaved man who later purchased his own freedom. Oliver went on to buy a farm in what is...
Hungry pups: Randolph County Animal Services in need of dry dog food donations
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Triad animal shelters always need help getting homeless pets adopted into their forever families. Randolph County Animal Services is dealing with an additional problem - feeding their pups. The shelter posted on Facebook in January that they are in urgent need of dry dog food.
NC county sheriff hospitalized with illness after experiencing symptoms earlier this month
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Wednesday after Sheriff Gregory Seabolt was hospitalized. Chief Deputy Azelton is overseeing the sheriff’s office while Seabolt recovers from an illness. He first experienced symptoms around the beginning of the year. The full statement is provided below: Sheriff Seabolt has been […]
Family releases statement on behalf of NC murder-suicide victims
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The family of a woman who was killed along with three of her children in a murder-suicide has released a statement so the public can understand the legacy their loved one left behind. Athalia Crayton was shot and killed on the morning of Jan. 7 along with three of her […]
Driver who crossed center, hitting and killing mom and sons on Highway 109, dies of injuries
DENTON, N.C. — Two weeks following a head-on crash that killed a mother and two children in Davidson County, troopers said the driver who crossed the center lane has also died from their injuries. Troopers said the Toyota driver, Robyn L Degennaro, died Thursday as a result of their...
Man fired into NC pub, killed patron, grazed woman, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot and killed in an early morning shooting in Winston-Salem. Officers say that William Drake, 74, fired into Burke Street Pub around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, and hit Kane Bowen and a young woman. The woman was only grazed and didn’t need medical treatment. Kane Bowen, 30, was […]
High Point police investigating crash involving YMCA bus
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating a crash between a YMCA bus and a High Point police car Thursday. Officers said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. at North Centennial Street. Captain Wolanin of the High Point Police Department said an officer was taken to the...
Winston-Salem Bojangles robbed at gunpoint
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police in Winston-Salem said a man robbed a Bojangles at gunpoint on Wednesday. It happened at the Bojangles on Reynolda Road around 2:30 p.m. Police said a man wearing an olive green hoodie and a black toboggan pointed a gun at the employees and demanded money. The suspect left with cash in an older model Ford truck.
Multiple bullets leave hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage at Thomasville substation, EnergyUnited says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies, the SBI and the FBI are investigating a shooting that damaged a substation in Thomasville. According to a press release shared by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at the substation on Post Road on Tuesday at about 3 a.m.
NC substation shot, energy company confirms; reported shooting comes almost 2 months after Moore County vandalism
The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an apparent gunshot was discovered.
North Carolina Couple’s $600 Wedding And How They Saved $10K
We live in the days of over the top extravagant weddings. It’s the “go big or go home” way of thinking. My theory sometimes is these desires are driven by social media as much as the actual hopes and dreams of the couple. Well, one North Carolina couple’s $600 wedding challenged all the modern day hoopla we usually see. NY Post reports Shelby Phelps and her groom, Garret, of Bryson City, North Carolina decided they would keep their costs low. The 26 year old river guides spent two weeks planning and a mere $600 on a rustic wedding. It took some creativity and asking friends and family to lend a hand. Shelby found a lace short sleeved wedding dress on the resale site Poshmark for just $50. The groom’s attire totaled up at a fleece Patagonia vest on sale for $80 and a pair of pants for $50. He decided to forego the traditional tuxedo for a more casual look.
