Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
A guide to planning a girls trip to BostonGenni FranklinBoston, MA
Related
WCVB
Eagle-eyed worker spots disabled Massachusetts veteran's stolen truck parked on Cambridge street
ARLINGTON, Mass. — A pickup and specialized walker-wheelchair that were stolen from a disabled veteran in Arlington this week have been found in a nearby Massachusetts city. John Versackas' Honda Ridgeline was stolen early Saturday morning from his Gordon Road home, where he has lived for 25 years. Versackas said his doors were locked and his truck keys were still inside his house.
Littleton gun dealer charged with selling guns — later found at a crime scene — that he knew would go to an underage man
The guns were found in the home of a 20-year-old who had just been involved in a shooting in Hyde Park. A Littleton gun dealer is facing federal charges for allegedly selling guns to a so-called straw buyer he knew was buying for an underage man after the guns were discovered at a Boston crime scene.
WCVB
DA: Officer accidentally fired during standoff with armed suspect in Boston triple-decker
BOSTON — One man was seen being taken into custody Friday after a standoff inside a Boston triple-decker in which the suspect and an officer fired their weapons. Investigators tell NewsCenter5 the man barricaded himself inside the multi-family home on Harvard Street early Friday afternoon and shot at police. Radio traffic indicated the man fired at least one time.
WCVB
Car crashes into multiple vehicles after shots fired in Somerville, Massachusetts
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Two people were caught abandoning a car after crashing into multiple vehicles shortly after gunshots were fired in Somerville, according to Massachusetts State Police officials. State police did not disclose how many shots were fired on Memorial Road, but a witness told NewsCenter 5's Peter Eliopoulos...
WCVB
Officials release more recent images of missing central Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee
Investigators have released more recent images of a 35-year-old Brookfield, Massachusetts, woman who was last seen more than a week ago. Brittany Tee was last seen leaving her boyfriend's Main Street residence in Brookfield at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said investigators believe...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arrested after alleged home improvement scam that netted suspect thousands
Police in Massachusetts arrested a man on Tuesday in relation to a home improvement scam that allegedly netted thousands of dollars. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Saturday, Jan. 14, Arlington Police were contacted by a resident who believed he was the victim of a construction scam. The resident reported to police that two men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work, damaged his property and did not return to complete repairs.
abingtonnews.org
Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight
Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
NECN
Man Indicted for Fatally Shooting, Hiding Bodies of NH Couple
The man arrested last year in the killings of a New Hampshire couple has been indicted on multiple charges, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Logan Clegg, 26, was charged in October 2022 in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. He had been arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont, several days earlier as he was preparing to fly to Germany.
WCVB
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on Route 128 in Lexington, Massachusetts
LEXINGTON, Mass. — A tractor-trailer jackknifed on Route 128 in Lexington early Friday morning as heavy, wet snow fell in the area. The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway near Route 2. Several lanes of traffic were blocked before the truck was towed from the area.
newsnationnow.com
Lead detective: Walshe children well-being is a main concern
COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — Cohasset Police Detective Mike Lopes told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that the well-being of the Walshe children remains a “main concern” during the investigation. Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Boston mom of three Ana Walshe, was arraigned in court...
whdh.com
Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
whdh.com
Car catches fire during storm on Route 128 in Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire during Friday’s winter storm on Route 128 in Wakefield. Firefighters were seen dousing a burning car with water. The car was badly damaged. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
WCVB
Police investigate shell casings twice found in Massachsuetts elementary school classroom
RANDOLPH, Mass. — Shell casings were found on two separate occasions in an elementary school classroom in Randolph, sparking a police investigation. The first casing was found in a fourth-grade classroom at Donovan Elementary on Jan. 13. A second was found in the same classroom on Thursday. In both...
Framingham Police: Employee Steals $1,700 From Registers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Walmart on January 16, to investigate a report of an employee stealing from the registers. Police went to Walmart at 11:12 p.m. on Monday. “An employee stole $1700 dollars from the Walmart registers,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “The...
WCVB
MBTA train collides with car that made wrong turn onto tracks
HAMILTON, Mass. — A driver took a wrong turn and ended up on MBTA train tracks in Hamilton, Massachusetts. The incident happened Thursday evening at the railroad crossing near Ashbury and Willow Streets. The driver said she thought she was on the street, but wound up stalled on the...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Three Suspects in Roxbury and Dorchester on Outstanding Drug Warrants
At about 9:00 AM, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, officers assigned to the District E-13 Drug Control Unit (Jamaica Plain), District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston) and District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), executed 6 Dorchester District Court Warrants that resulted in the following;
Police ID woman found dead near TF Green airport
The cause of death of a Pawtucket woman is under investigation after her body was discovered near T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.
Mass. firm charged with illegally dumping contaminated fill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts construction company and a former employee have been charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Providence during a highway construction project, the Rhode Island attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
WCVB
New billboards to raise awareness in case of missing UMass student Maura Murray
HANSON, Mass. — Two missing person billboards will be going up in Massachusetts next month to raise awareness about the disappearance of a University of Massachusetts-Amherst student who has been missing for nearly 20 years. Hanson native Maura Murray disappeared in February 2004 after the 21-year-old crashed her car...
Comments / 3