Benton Harbor, MI

Kalamazoo Gazette

Drivers injured after crashing into house

KALAMAZOO, MI – Two drivers suffered serious injuries Thursday, Jan. 19, after crashing into a house, Kalamazoo police said. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Hopkins Street near North Park Street. Police said that two vehicles collided before leaving the road and crashing...
MLive

Police arrest suspect accused of shooting at Kalamazoo homes

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police arrested an 18-year-old Tuesday, Jan. 17, after several houses were hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported. A Kalamazoo police officer heard gunshots at 10:07 p.m. in the 200 block of Wall Street near South Rose Street. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle involved and arrested the suspect, an 18-year-old Kalamazoo resident, on weapons charges.
WNDU

Emergency crews treat fire at Fairplain Apartments in Benton Township

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were hospitalized after an apartment fire in Benton Township on Tuesday. Emergency crews responded to the Fairplain Village Apartments around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a structure fire. According to Benton Township Fire Department officials, the fire happened on the third floor of the apartment complex. Residents attempted to jump out windows to the ground, but firefighters were able to quickly arrive on scene, so residents could climb down ladders safely.
MLive

Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for insurance fraud

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GEORGIA – A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested after allegedly claiming a pickup truck was stolen. Officer Catrice Lockett, 37, was arrested Jan. 4, in Douglas County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s office records. Douglas County is west of Atlanta. Lockett is charged with...
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse

During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
MLive

228-unit apartment complex proposed near Portage City Hall

PORTAGE, MI — A nine-building apartment complex with 228 units is being proposed for a 10.6-acre plat of land across the street from Portage City Hall, near the intersection of West Centre Avenue and Shaver Road. The complex, being proposed by River Caddis, Development, LLC of East Lansing, would...
MLive

City of Kalamazoo hires firm to help convert one-way streets to two-way traffic

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved an agreement with an engineering consultant for work to help change the city’s one-way streets into two-way streets. During the Tuesday, Jan. 17, commission meeting, commissioners approved the professional service agreement for up to $159,965.22 with WSP Michigan Inc. for engineering support services on the city’s two-way conversion project.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

