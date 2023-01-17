Read full article on original website
Nearly year after SUV crash led to death of her 3 sons, woman’s key hearing on horizon
HOLLAND, MI -- After a lengthy delay, a key court hearing for a woman accused of driving impaired and causing the deaths of her three young sons is now on the horizon. A probable cause hearing for Leticia Gonzales, 31, is now set for Feb. 2 on three counts of operating under the influence causing death.
Drivers injured after crashing into house
KALAMAZOO, MI – Two drivers suffered serious injuries Thursday, Jan. 19, after crashing into a house, Kalamazoo police said. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Hopkins Street near North Park Street. Police said that two vehicles collided before leaving the road and crashing...
Police arrest suspect accused of shooting at Kalamazoo homes
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police arrested an 18-year-old Tuesday, Jan. 17, after several houses were hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported. A Kalamazoo police officer heard gunshots at 10:07 p.m. in the 200 block of Wall Street near South Rose Street. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle involved and arrested the suspect, an 18-year-old Kalamazoo resident, on weapons charges.
WWMT
Benton Harbor woman allegedly kills neighbor, faces charge of open murder, officers say
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A Benton Harbor woman was arrested for open murder after allegedly killing her next-door neighbor Jan. 10, according to Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. Public safety officers were called to River Terrace high rise apartments for a complaint of assault on the third floor,...
Kalamazoo police arrest suspect after gunshots reported at apartment complex
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police arrested a woman late Tuesday, Jan. 17, after reports she was shooting at people at an apartment complex. Kalamazoo police responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of on Interfaith Boulevard. Police identified an apartment with an apparent gunshot to the front door and cordoned off the area.
Police: Woman charged with murder in death of Benton Harbor man
A woman has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Benton Harbor, police say.
Man dies, woman arrested after fight in Benton Harbor apartment
Gerald Harper, 65, was found seriously hurt on the 3rd floor of 300 River Terrace high-rise apartments on January 10.
Deputies: Multi-county chase reaches 100 mph on I-94; 1 arrested
Authorities say an eastern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed, multi-county chase in West Michigan.
Man seen with suspicious device in downtown Kalamazoo, police say
UPDATE: Workout vest cause of bomb scare in downtown Kalamazoo. UPDATE: Officers told businesses around 11:20 a.m. that there is no outstanding issue and everything is good, a Kalamazoo Gazette/MLive photographer on the scene witnessed. The majority of police vehicles have left the area. Kalamazoo Public Safety is investigating a...
12-year-old who allegedly tried to start fire at Kalamazoo County school may face charges
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Police are requesting charges against a 12-year-old boy who allegedly attempted to start a fire at a Kalamazoo-area school building. No one was injured in the incident Monday morning. A 12-year-old Kalamazoo County boy was taken Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Center on Jan. 16, the...
WNDU
Man arrested for possessing illegal drugs, gun after leading South Bend Police on chase
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indianapolis man was arrested after leading police on a chase on Sunday evening in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, one of its officers was on patrol around 6:10 p.m. when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation near the intersection of Ford Street and Meade Street.
Assault rifle shooting victims increase in Kalamazoo, leaders plead for gun reform
KALAMAZOO, MI – Doctors at Bronson Methodist Hospital are seeing a higher proportion of gunshot wound victims from high velocity firearms. They’re seeing patients with wound from weapons such as AR-15-style rifle, Dr. Oreste Romeo said during a news conference Jan. 18. Romeo is the medical director of trauma surgery at Bronson.
fox32chicago.com
Reward offered for information leading to arrest after 2 women were murdered in Hobart apartment
CHICAGO - A $5,000 reward is being offered to find the person responsible for a double homicide that occurred in Hobart, Indiana last November. The women were killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 3, 2022. Police believe 20-year-old Destiny Jackson and her partner, 19-year-old Nazirah Muhammad, were sleeping...
WNDU
Emergency crews treat fire at Fairplain Apartments in Benton Township
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were hospitalized after an apartment fire in Benton Township on Tuesday. Emergency crews responded to the Fairplain Village Apartments around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a structure fire. According to Benton Township Fire Department officials, the fire happened on the third floor of the apartment complex. Residents attempted to jump out windows to the ground, but firefighters were able to quickly arrive on scene, so residents could climb down ladders safely.
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for insurance fraud
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GEORGIA – A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested after allegedly claiming a pickup truck was stolen. Officer Catrice Lockett, 37, was arrested Jan. 4, in Douglas County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s office records. Douglas County is west of Atlanta. Lockett is charged with...
Workout vest cause of bomb scare in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – The report of a man with a suspicious device in downtown Kalamazoo on Wednesday turned out to be someone simply trying to workout. Someone called 911 around 10 a.m., Jan. 18, to report a man wearing a suspicious device that looked like it had explosives in downtown Kalamazoo.
Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse
During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
228-unit apartment complex proposed near Portage City Hall
PORTAGE, MI — A nine-building apartment complex with 228 units is being proposed for a 10.6-acre plat of land across the street from Portage City Hall, near the intersection of West Centre Avenue and Shaver Road. The complex, being proposed by River Caddis, Development, LLC of East Lansing, would...
Busy street in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood closing for a day
KALAMAZOO, MI – A section of Paterson Street is closing for a day. Paterson Street between Rose and Burdick streets in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood will close Thursday, Jan. 19, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. The closure is for a water service renewal. Drivers will...
City of Kalamazoo hires firm to help convert one-way streets to two-way traffic
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved an agreement with an engineering consultant for work to help change the city’s one-way streets into two-way streets. During the Tuesday, Jan. 17, commission meeting, commissioners approved the professional service agreement for up to $159,965.22 with WSP Michigan Inc. for engineering support services on the city’s two-way conversion project.
