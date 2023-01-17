The Second Annual 5k Ruff Run presented by PAWS of Coronado will take place on Saturday, March 4 at 8 a.m. in the Coronado Cays. Animal lovers of all ages and their furry companions are encouraged to participate, it is sure to be some tail-wagging fun. Don’t have your own furry companion to run or walk with? No worries! All are welcome to sign up and cruise alongside our community pets to the finish line. You can also participate and support PAWS animal welfare work with our virtual run option. A packet will be mailed directly to you prior to race day that provides all the materials as if you were at the event. Team or group sign ups are also encouraged. This run will feature a 5k route through the Coronado Cays, while also having a paw-pular one mile option.

CORONADO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO