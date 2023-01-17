The Coronado Senior Association is proud to bibbidi-bobbidi-boo at our 44th year of bingo in Coronado with our Birthday Bingo Blast at the John D. Spreckels Center, located at 7th and Orange, on Monday, January 23 at 12:30 p.m. To honor this event and to honor Walt Disney Company’s 100th Birthday, for this blast only, we are increasing 12 cash prizes to $50 each and giving out guaranteed jackpots of $100, $200 and $300! Plus, the bingo patterns will be Disney-themed for this event. Join your fellow Disney and bingo devotees, who love to wish upon a star, as you play bingo while tapping your feet to Disney music at the only cash bingo in the land of Coronado. You must be at least 18 years young to play and the minimum buy-in is $10. Arrive at Cinderella’s Castle early to get a good seat at the Royal Table! Fantasyland opens at approximately 11:30 a.m. Come and be our guest for three and a half hours at our supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Mad Tea Party!

CORONADO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO