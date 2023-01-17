Read full article on original website
Floral Designing Presentation To Be Held Jan. 23
Nancy Baldwin is a life long floral designer. She has participated in the SDMA’s Art Alive as a legacy designer for 25 years, is a 33 year member of BBGC, and participates yearly in the Coronado Flower Show. Art Alive, the SDMA’s biggest fundraiser, challenges designers to create floral...
Learn The Art Of Live Storytelling At Free Storytelling Institute
Adults and high schoolers who enjoy telling stories – ever considered storytelling in front of an audience? The Storytelling Institute, a free six-week course presented by the Storytellers of San Diego at the Coronado Public Library, is open to everyone who would like to hone their skills in this ancient art form. The Institute culminates in a storytelling slot for each participant at the San Diego Storytelling Festival which will take place all day at the Coronado Public Library on Saturday, March 18.
Last Call: Audition For Coronado’s Talent
This Sunday, January 22, 2023 is the final call for auditions for the 6th annual Coronado’s Talent show which will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The annual event is a showcase opportunity for people of all ages and types of acts to perform in front of thousands of viewers. The event is interactive and the audience votes for the winner in real time, with performers competing for cash prizes up to $750 under-18 and 18-and-older categories.
Coronado Senior Association 44th Birthday Bingo Blast
The Coronado Senior Association is proud to bibbidi-bobbidi-boo at our 44th year of bingo in Coronado with our Birthday Bingo Blast at the John D. Spreckels Center, located at 7th and Orange, on Monday, January 23 at 12:30 p.m. To honor this event and to honor Walt Disney Company’s 100th Birthday, for this blast only, we are increasing 12 cash prizes to $50 each and giving out guaranteed jackpots of $100, $200 and $300! Plus, the bingo patterns will be Disney-themed for this event. Join your fellow Disney and bingo devotees, who love to wish upon a star, as you play bingo while tapping your feet to Disney music at the only cash bingo in the land of Coronado. You must be at least 18 years young to play and the minimum buy-in is $10. Arrive at Cinderella’s Castle early to get a good seat at the Royal Table! Fantasyland opens at approximately 11:30 a.m. Come and be our guest for three and a half hours at our supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Mad Tea Party!
PAWS Of Coronado Is Racing Into 2023!
The Second Annual 5k Ruff Run presented by PAWS of Coronado will take place on Saturday, March 4 at 8 a.m. in the Coronado Cays. Animal lovers of all ages and their furry companions are encouraged to participate, it is sure to be some tail-wagging fun. Don’t have your own furry companion to run or walk with? No worries! All are welcome to sign up and cruise alongside our community pets to the finish line. You can also participate and support PAWS animal welfare work with our virtual run option. A packet will be mailed directly to you prior to race day that provides all the materials as if you were at the event. Team or group sign ups are also encouraged. This run will feature a 5k route through the Coronado Cays, while also having a paw-pular one mile option.
Patrick Hugh Howard
Patrick Hugh Howard passed away November 20, 2022 with his family at his side. His 55 years were a mixture of cancer surgeries, treatment, infections, hospital stays, and slow incomplete recoveries coupled with long stretches filled with the delight and fun of many deep friendships, travel, outdoor adventures and his chosen work path with Kimberly, Tirey & St. John, and Fishermans Landing.
Putting The “U” In CUSD: The Positive School Climate Committee
In the fall of 2021, a new committee was created within Coronado Unified School District (CUSD), and we are now seeing the committee’s hard work come to fruition. The Positive School Climate Committee was created to, above all else, unify the four school sites within the district. I spoke with the Director of Special Programs at CUSD, Shane Schmeichel, about all that this committee has achieved over the past year and a half.
Coronado Welcomes Carrie Downey Back To Serve On The City Council
Many in Coronado may be familiar with Carrie Downey, who has represented Coronadans in previous years on the City Council. I had the chance to speak with Downey about what’s ahead as she prepares for a new term as a council member. “I never stopped following what the City...
Newly Elected CUSD Trustees Reflect On Their First Month In Office
The Coronado Unified School District’s (CUSD) School Board, who have been a significant part of the community over past years, recently welcomed four new board members: Mal Sandie, Renee Cavanaugh, Scot Youngblood, and Alexia Palacios-Peters. Mal Sandie and Renee Cavanaugh, newly elected board members, reflect on their first month sworn in office.
Islander Megan Ledgerwood ...
Islander Girl’s Water Polo Team Rolls With Victory Over El Camino. For the 2022-2023 Coronado High School girl’s water polo team, or as some may know them, the defending CIF DI Champions, the start of their quest to repeat has been off to a solid start. Standing with...
CHS Girls Varsity Water Polo Team Takes The Win Over El Camino
The CHS Girls’ Varsity Water Polo team had a great game against El Camino on Thursday, January 12. The stands were filled with excitement and anticipation about what would happen next. Coronado was ranked at #7 preseason in San Diego, and 37th at the national level. They had lost their previous game against The Bishop’s School. Then, they went into this one focused, honed in, and prepared to win. Coronado took the lead in the first quarter with 2 goals in the first 3 minutes. The girls’ ambition helped them achieve their win of 11-2 and they took the lead from the beginning of the game.
Reflections: Eight Years On Coronado City Council With Bill Sandke
For the past eight years, Bill Sandke represented Coronado’s citizens as one of the community’s biggest advocates while serving the maximum consecutive two terms on the Coronado City Council. I had the opportunity to chat with Sandke and reflect with him on his time as a council member.
Islander Boys Basketball Team Stays Hot, Moves To 17-5
If you have not hopped on the 2022-2023 Coronado High School boy’s basketball bandwagon, I highly suggest you do so. Cause this train is leaving the station in a hurry as the boys in green and white picked up two more victories versus Mira Mesa High School and Helix High School this past week, moving their regular season record to 17-5.
Islander Girl’s Water Polo Team Rolls With Victory Over El Camino
For the 2022-2023 Coronado High School girl’s water polo team, or as some may know them, the defending CIF DI Champions, the start of their quest to repeat has been off to a solid start. Standing with a record of 4-3, the Islanders have shown flashes of championship caliber...
Coronado Girls Soccer Picks Up Back-To-Back Conference Wins
The Coronado High School girl’s soccer team needed a bounce-back week. In their last two matches, the Islanders had hit a bit of a rough patch, by their standards, as they had recorded back-to-back ties versus Mater Dei and Torrey Pines High School. So to get right, the Islanders...
