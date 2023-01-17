Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Jennifer Garner Thriller The Last Thing He Told Me
The Last Thing He Told Me may be a mystery, but Apple TV+ has revealed the first look at the gripping series starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner. The Alias star plays Hannah, a woman who must forge a relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Based on the #1 New York Times bestselling novel by author Laura Dave, who co-created and adapted the show with Academy Award-winner Josh Singer (Spotlight, The Post), the seven-part series is streaming Friday, April 14th on Apple TV+.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Casts Dennis Quaid to Star in Newest Paramount+ Spinoff
Paramount+'s latest Yellowstone spinoff has landed its latest star. On Thursday, it was announced that Dennis Quaid is set to star alongside David Oyelowo in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a spinoff of the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. Quaid is set to portray Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall in the orbit of the titular legendary lawman. Quaid's recent filmography includes Disney's Strange World, as well as American Underdog, A Dog's Journey, and Merry Happy Whatever.
ComicBook
Netflix's Wednesday Gets Kicked Off Top of Streaming Charts by Surprising Amazon Prime Series
Netflix's Wednesday has (finally) been knocked off the top streaming charts – and there is an unexpected assassin that took it down! During the Christmas holiday window of December 19th – 25th, Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan Season 3 cracked the top streaming charts, knocking Wednesday off the no. 2 spot and dropping Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff series to no. 3. in its fifth consecutive week in the top 3. Shocking no one, Netflix remained on top over Christmas, with Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion easily claiming no. 1 in its debut weekend.
ComicBook
That '90s Show Stars Reveal Advice Given by That '70s Show Cast
That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix and the show stars That '70s Show alums Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman) and Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) as they deal with a whole new generation of teens played by Callie Haverda (Leia Forman), Mace Coronel (Jay Kelso), Reyn Doi (Ozzie), Ashley Aufderheide (Gwen), Sam Morelos (Nikki), and Maxwell Acee Donovan (Nate). The series also features appearances by That '70 Show stars Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Tommy Chong (Leo), and Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti) as well as some surprises. Recently, some of the new cast members had a chat with PEOPLE about joining the sequel series and revealed some of the advice given to them by the original cast.
ComicBook
HBO Max Cancels Reboot of Fan-Favorite Series After Two Seasons
Gossip Girl is coming to an end on HBO Max. The Max Original series debuted in July 2021 and added to the Gossip Girl franchise, which is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar. Joshua Safran is the showrunner of HBO Max's Gossip Girl, along with being a writer and executive producer on the original series. Safran made the sad announcement that Gossip Girl will not be continuing past Season 2 on HBO Max. While Gossip Girl's time is up on the streamer, Safran is hopeful Gossip Girl can catch on at another outlet. This continues a trend of HBO Max and its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery canceling programs such as Minx and others.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cafe Reveals Its Strangely Delicious Menu
Chainsaw Man earned its place last year as one of the biggest new anime adaptations to hit the small screen in 2022, as viewers came to fall in love with the tragic tale of Denji and himself and his fellow Devil Hunters' attempt to take down supernatural forces threatening mankind. While the series has become popular in North America and the world at large, Japan is once again getting an exclusive with a Chainsaw Man Cafe swinging open its doors and offering a hilarious menu that imagines the Devil Hunters as chefs.
ComicBook
David Duchovny Reveals Quentin Tarantino Rejected His Reservoir Dogs Audition
Here's a crazy piece of film trivia: The X-Files star David Duchovny auditioned to be in Reservoir Dogs, but was rejected by Quentin Tarantino himself! In a recent interview, Duchovny explained that he auditioned for the role of "Mr. Orange" in Reservoir Dogs – the most pivotal role in the film, which ultimately went to actor Tim Roth.
ComicBook
Fantastic Beasts Star Comments on Franchise's Future
Between the disappointing box-office numbers of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and studio Warner Bros. Discovery scrapping a number of highly anticipated projects, the future of the franchise has been in turmoil for months, with even star Eddie Redmayne confirming he hasn't heard anything about what's next for the Fantastic Beasts franchise. While the original plan for the Harry Potter prequel franchise was to run for five movies, those plans seem to have been put in jeopardy, as Redmayne's comments and reports from other figures at Warner Bros. make it seem like the future for the series is uncertain.
ComicBook
HBO Sets Release Date For New Original Comedy Series
HBO is brining a new original comedy series to the cable airwaves. Rain Dogs comes courtesy of Cash Carraway and BBC One on March 6. In the show, a single mother and a gay man forge a friendship that will see them trying to navigate a hysterically realistic world. Fans of I May Destroy You, and Fleabag should definitely be on the lookout for this show. Daisy May Cooper helps bring a darkly funny sensibility to her everyday life. Rain Dogs draws from her experience near the poverty line and thinks that "authenticity" has a definite place on-screen. In an interview with Deadline last year, the writer talked about her experience trying to get the show off the ground and how the landscape can be harsh for original projects.
ComicBook
Netflix Reveals Extraction 2 Release Date
Extraction 2 finally has a release date courtesy of a social media teaser that Netflix put out today. In the clip, the platform laid out what fans could expect over the course of 2023. Joining the Extraction sequel were Rebel Moon from Zack Snyder and a host of other projects. But, fans can expect to see Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake again on June 16th. Other fun stuff coming up are the long-awaited Luther movie with Idris Elba that's only a few short months away. For the Thor star's project though, he's teamed again with Sam Hargrave, who worked with him on a number of Marvel films as a stunt coordinator. If there's one thing you're going to get with that pairing, it's amazing stunt work and pulse-pounding action. Check out the clip Netflix dropped right down below.
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Addresses Rumor He Will No Longer Play Aquaman
The future of the DC Universe has been speculated about a lot as of late, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun their tenure leading DC Studios. The question of which characters or existing movie and television franchises could continue has been on many fans' minds, with a flurry of rumors about certain actors being recast or replaced entirely. In particular, fans have been curious to see what the future could hold for current Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who has been rumored to be exiting the role — but potentially staying the franchise as fan-favorite antihero Lobo. In a recent interview with Variety, Momoa addressed his recent meeting with Gunn and Safran, which he documented on social media, and teased that he'll "always be Aquaman", but might be playing additional characters.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Boss Speaks Out on "Dangerous" Connection Between Joel and Ellie
The premiere of The Last of Us ended its oversized episode with Joel and Ellie meeting for the first time, and co-creator/co-writer Craig Mazin is already hyping a "dangerous" connection between the two characters. The Last of Us appears to be another instant hit for HBO, becoming the network's second-largest debut behind House of the Dragon. Fans of The Last of Us video game already know how the story between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) will go, but TV watchers will get to watch weekly as their relationship develops. However, Joel's relationship with Ellie is a stark contrast to his previous relationship with his late daughter Sara (Nico Parker).
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Paul Rudd Reveals the MCU Film That Most Influenced the Sequel
The upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania marks the third entry in the series focusing on Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, so it might not come as much of a surprise to learn that the actor believes the experience to be heavily inspired by Thor: Ragnarok. While other solo series like the Iron Man and Captain America films found ways to deviate from their predecessors in exciting ways, Ragnarok is known not only for charting a new path for films focusing on one major hero, but also for embracing an entirely new tone, with that sequel arguably entirely reviving interest in the Asgardian. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lands in theaters on February 17th.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2: First Look Released by HBO
[Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 1, "When You're Lost in the Darkness."] Cue Depeche Mode's "Never Let Me Down Again," because there's trouble on The Last of Us Episode 2. Sunday's series premiere of HBO's adaptation of the PlayStation game, titled "When You're Lost in the Darkness," ended with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) smuggling Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of the Boston QZ to rendezvous with Marlene's (Merle Dandridge) freedom fighter Fireflies. The trio then fled FEDRA soldiers, escaping into a Biological Contamination Area marked with a warning sign: "DO NOT PROCEED."
ComicBook
Big Sky Star Jensen Ackles Speaks Out on His Surprising Future After Season 3 Finale
Jensen Ackles has been a television staple for the past few decades, thanks to memorable appearances in the likes of Smallville, Supernatural, and The Boys. Ackles' most recent television role has been as Sheriff Beau Arlen in ABC's Big Sky, the mystery series that just recently wrapped its third season. There has been speculation from the jump that Ackles might only appear in Season 3 of the series (subtitled Big Sky: Deadly Trails) and the events of the finale definitely fueled that ambiguity even further. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ackles addressed the possibility of him returning for future episodes of the series, after Beau survived the Season 3 finale.
ComicBook
Cartoon Network Shares Chainsaw Man/Scooby Doo Crossover
Mystery Incorporated has been in the headlines a lot recently, thanks to the fan response to HBO Max's Velma. Scooby-Doo and the gang have been given countless incarnations over the years, with many animated series involving the Mystery Machine seeing the gang teaming up with celebrities and superheroes. Now, Cartoon Network has shared a unique crossover that sees Scooby and Shaggy chowing down next to anime's finest in Chainsaw Man's Denji and Pochita, following their 2022 anime debut.
ComicBook
Marvel's Planet of the Apes Comic Confirms Connection to New Movies
Marvel Comics have released their April 2023 solicitations which offers some actual details on the new Planet of the Apes comic series that the publisher has been teasing for nearly a year. Though the initial teaser image for the series teased a setting within the continuity of the original Planet of the Apes franchise, Marvel's solicitation confirms that this comic is set within the continuity of the new trilogy of movies and the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The first line of the comic's description teases the spread of the "ALZ-113 virus," the key component from Rise of the Planet of the Apes that gave the apes their intelligence and resulted in humanity perishing.
ComicBook
Agatha Coven of Chaos: New Kathryn Hahn Filming Photos
Agatha: Coven of Chaos is finally filming and fans got a glimpse of Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke walking around today. On social media, lgbthahn managed to catch a glimpse of the Agnes actress walking in a shopping mall with the Heartstopper star. Very little is known about the MCU's return trip to Westview. It feels like there's a ton of room for this story to go just about anywhere. Locke has been speculated as playing an older version of Billy from WandaVision. Of course, those whispers have led to other returns being hoped for by fans. Look at the photos for yourself right here.
ComicBook
Eddie Murphy Reveals What Convinced Him to Return for Beverly Hills Cop 4
Netflix is getting ready to release their original film You People from director Kenya Barris and it will star Jonah Hill and the legendary Eddie Murphy. The film is bringing the iconic comedian back to his comedic roots as well as bringing him back to prominence. Netflix is also producing the highly anticipated fourth film in Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop franchise, and it seems that he almost didn't appear in the sequel. In a new interview with Collider, Murphy revealed the one reason that he came aboard Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, and it makes a ton of sense.
ComicBook
Solo: A Star Wars Story Star Shows Off Iconic Prop
Solo: A Star Wars Story was released in 2018 and featured Alden Ehrenreich taking on the iconic role of Han Solo, the character who was originated by Harrison Ford in Star Wars back in 1977. The movie wasn't as successful as the other Star Wars films, earning $392,924,807 worldwide, the lowest-grossing of the franchise. The film also earned a middling 69% critics score and 64% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but there are plenty of people out there who want to see a sequel. While fans shouldn't get too hopeful about seeing Ehrenreich in the role again, the actor is still delighting fans by showing off some cool props he kept from the set.
