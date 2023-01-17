Read full article on original website
Cartoon Network Shares Chainsaw Man/Scooby Doo Crossover
Mystery Incorporated has been in the headlines a lot recently, thanks to the fan response to HBO Max's Velma. Scooby-Doo and the gang have been given countless incarnations over the years, with many animated series involving the Mystery Machine seeing the gang teaming up with celebrities and superheroes. Now, Cartoon Network has shared a unique crossover that sees Scooby and Shaggy chowing down next to anime's finest in Chainsaw Man's Denji and Pochita, following their 2022 anime debut.
Netflix Reveals Extraction 2 Release Date
Extraction 2 finally has a release date courtesy of a social media teaser that Netflix put out today. In the clip, the platform laid out what fans could expect over the course of 2023. Joining the Extraction sequel were Rebel Moon from Zack Snyder and a host of other projects. But, fans can expect to see Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake again on June 16th. Other fun stuff coming up are the long-awaited Luther movie with Idris Elba that's only a few short months away. For the Thor star's project though, he's teamed again with Sam Hargrave, who worked with him on a number of Marvel films as a stunt coordinator. If there's one thing you're going to get with that pairing, it's amazing stunt work and pulse-pounding action. Check out the clip Netflix dropped right down below.
The Last of Us Episode 2: First Look Released by HBO
[Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 1, "When You're Lost in the Darkness."] Cue Depeche Mode's "Never Let Me Down Again," because there's trouble on The Last of Us Episode 2. Sunday's series premiere of HBO's adaptation of the PlayStation game, titled "When You're Lost in the Darkness," ended with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) smuggling Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of the Boston QZ to rendezvous with Marlene's (Merle Dandridge) freedom fighter Fireflies. The trio then fled FEDRA soldiers, escaping into a Biological Contamination Area marked with a warning sign: "DO NOT PROCEED."
HBO Sets Release Date For New Original Comedy Series
HBO is brining a new original comedy series to the cable airwaves. Rain Dogs comes courtesy of Cash Carraway and BBC One on March 6. In the show, a single mother and a gay man forge a friendship that will see them trying to navigate a hysterically realistic world. Fans of I May Destroy You, and Fleabag should definitely be on the lookout for this show. Daisy May Cooper helps bring a darkly funny sensibility to her everyday life. Rain Dogs draws from her experience near the poverty line and thinks that "authenticity" has a definite place on-screen. In an interview with Deadline last year, the writer talked about her experience trying to get the show off the ground and how the landscape can be harsh for original projects.
Dragon Ball Z Fan-Anime Brings Super Saiyan Raditz to Life: Watch
When Raditz first appeared to kick off Dragon Ball Z's story, he had a power level of 1200, with Goku's brother arriving as the biggest threat that the Shonen protagonist and his friends had faced since the beginning of Akira Toriyama's anime franchise. While he was never able to reach a strength past that now paltry power level, the spin-off series Dragon Ball Heroes has brought back plenty of heroes and villains from the grave and given them a boost. Now, one fan animator has given viewers a fresh take on Super Saiyan Radtiz.
Chainsaw Man Cafe Reveals Its Strangely Delicious Menu
Chainsaw Man earned its place last year as one of the biggest new anime adaptations to hit the small screen in 2022, as viewers came to fall in love with the tragic tale of Denji and himself and his fellow Devil Hunters' attempt to take down supernatural forces threatening mankind. While the series has become popular in North America and the world at large, Japan is once again getting an exclusive with a Chainsaw Man Cafe swinging open its doors and offering a hilarious menu that imagines the Devil Hunters as chefs.
Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Jennifer Garner Thriller The Last Thing He Told Me
The Last Thing He Told Me may be a mystery, but Apple TV+ has revealed the first look at the gripping series starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner. The Alias star plays Hannah, a woman who must forge a relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Based on the #1 New York Times bestselling novel by author Laura Dave, who co-created and adapted the show with Academy Award-winner Josh Singer (Spotlight, The Post), the seven-part series is streaming Friday, April 14th on Apple TV+.
Marvel's Planet of the Apes Comic Confirms Connection to New Movies
Marvel Comics have released their April 2023 solicitations which offers some actual details on the new Planet of the Apes comic series that the publisher has been teasing for nearly a year. Though the initial teaser image for the series teased a setting within the continuity of the original Planet of the Apes franchise, Marvel's solicitation confirms that this comic is set within the continuity of the new trilogy of movies and the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The first line of the comic's description teases the spread of the "ALZ-113 virus," the key component from Rise of the Planet of the Apes that gave the apes their intelligence and resulted in humanity perishing.
Powerpuff Girls, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends Creator Teases Upcoming Reboots
It's happening! Last year, fans were told two of Cartoon Network's top shows were returning to television, and we have creator Craig McCracken to thank. Now, all eyes are on The Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends as the new year begins. And over on Twitter, the shows' creators just hyped everyone for their comeback.
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Spider-Man and Wolverine Facing Off With Kang the Conqueror
Marvel Studios will launch their highly anticipated Phase 5 slate with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the film will primarily feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as its main antagonist. Kang the Conqueror is set to be the next Avengers-level threat for The Multiverse Saga, and he'll just be getting started in the Ant-Man sequel. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to feature Kang as their main villain, but the latter will more than likely feature cameos from across the multiverse. There has been rumors of Tobey Maguire and High Jackman appearing as Spider-Man and Wolverine after their respective appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Deadpool 3. One fan couldn't contain his excitement for the rumor and created an awesome piece of fan art that shows the two heroes having a stare down the villain.
Netflix's Wednesday Gets Kicked Off Top of Streaming Charts by Surprising Amazon Prime Series
Netflix's Wednesday has (finally) been knocked off the top streaming charts – and there is an unexpected assassin that took it down! During the Christmas holiday window of December 19th – 25th, Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan Season 3 cracked the top streaming charts, knocking Wednesday off the no. 2 spot and dropping Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff series to no. 3. in its fifth consecutive week in the top 3. Shocking no one, Netflix remained on top over Christmas, with Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion easily claiming no. 1 in its debut weekend.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Paul Rudd Reveals the MCU Film That Most Influenced the Sequel
The upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania marks the third entry in the series focusing on Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, so it might not come as much of a surprise to learn that the actor believes the experience to be heavily inspired by Thor: Ragnarok. While other solo series like the Iron Man and Captain America films found ways to deviate from their predecessors in exciting ways, Ragnarok is known not only for charting a new path for films focusing on one major hero, but also for embracing an entirely new tone, with that sequel arguably entirely reviving interest in the Asgardian. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lands in theaters on February 17th.
Solo: A Star Wars Story Star Shows Off Iconic Prop
Solo: A Star Wars Story was released in 2018 and featured Alden Ehrenreich taking on the iconic role of Han Solo, the character who was originated by Harrison Ford in Star Wars back in 1977. The movie wasn't as successful as the other Star Wars films, earning $392,924,807 worldwide, the lowest-grossing of the franchise. The film also earned a middling 69% critics score and 64% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but there are plenty of people out there who want to see a sequel. While fans shouldn't get too hopeful about seeing Ehrenreich in the role again, the actor is still delighting fans by showing off some cool props he kept from the set.
‘South Park’ Season 26 to Premiere Next Month on Comedy Central (TV News Roundup)
Next month, “South Park” returns to its broadcasting home and long-running time slot, airing on Comedy Central on Wednesday nights. The animated series’ 26th season is set to premiere Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. “South Park” fans won’t have to worry about the fate of Stan, Eric, Kyle and Kenny until 2028 as co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed an expansive deal with MTV Entertainment Studios, taking the series through an unprecedented 30th Season. This deal also includes 14 “South Park” original made-for-streaming events exclusively on Paramount+, including “South Park: The Streaming Wars” Parts 1 and 2, “South Park: Post...
Webtoon Announces Web Novel Adaptations of The Primal Hunter, Chasing Red, Float and More
Some popular web novels are making their way to Webtoon in 2023. The digital comics platform announced a series of deals and a slate of content that is going to turn popular web novels into webcomics, which will be a different format for digesting their favorite stories. Some of these titles come from Aethon Books and Moonquill, along with Webtoon's Wattpad and Yonder platforms. The complete list of Webtoon's first 2023 slate of web novel adaptations includes fantasy and romance titles RE: Trailer Trash, The Primal Hunter, Paranoid Mage, A Practical Guide to Evil, Chasing Red, and Float.
DC Reveals First Look at Dawn of DC Free Comic Book Day Special
2023 is set to bring a new chapter for the DC Universe, with Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths setting the stage for some epic storytelling. The publisher has classified those new efforts as "Dawn of DC", a year-long storyline that will spotlight some beloved and lesser-known characters and components of their canon. As new Dawn of DC titles are continuing to launch and be announced, it looks like DC's next Free Comic Book Day special will provide an awesome inkling of what's to come.. On Friday, as part of their April 2023 solicitations, DC unveiled the first look at the Dawn of DC 2023 FCBD Special Edition, a 32-page special that will be released on May 6th.
The Rock Denies Pitching Multiyear DC Universe Plan
Warner Bros. Discovery made a lot of changes to how they do business last year, including transforming their DC films branch into an actual studio. Newly minted CEO David Zaslav wanted to make sure those characters and that franchise were being utilized to its fullest extent and was even looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to head the studio. But in the time it would take for them to find their leader, it created a power vacuum, and if reports art to be believed Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson took advantage of that. Reports claimed that not only was Johnson trying to develop sequels and spin-offs to Black Adam, he was also trying to make a ten-year plan for the entire DC Universe. Zaslav would go on to hire James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, and after Black Adam's diminishing returns, the studio parted ways with Johnson. In a new interview with CNBC, the actor is denying that there was any truth to him and his business partners trying to take over the DC Universe.
Pokemon Anime Shares First-Look at Ash's Reunion With Misty
Ash Ketchum is preparing to retire as the star of Pokemon's anime adaptation, but before the new world champion and his trusty PIkachu bid a fond farewell to the television series to make way for two new trainers, classic characters from the anime's past will be making a comeback. One of the first trainers that Ash will be reuniting with is the Water-type trainer known as Misty, who was one of Ketchum's first friends that he made on his journey to become a Pokemon master and a new preview hints at the upcoming meeting.
Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman's Latest Post Has Wolverine Fans VERY Excited
For a while, Marvel fans thought Hugh Jackman was done playing Wolverine after Logan was released in 2017, but it was announced back in September that the star would be donning the iconic claws once again in Deadpool 3. The actor will be joining his longtime frenemy, Ryan Reynolds, and the duo has promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Fans have a lot of hopes for Jackman's Wolverine return, and one thing they really want to see is him in the character's classic costume. The original ending of The Wolverine (2013) saw Jackman getting the costume, but it was cut from the film, and he's never been seen wearing it. Today, the actor shared a photo to his Instagram stories that has fans very excited about a potential classic costume appearance.
Fantastic Beasts Star Comments on Franchise's Future
Between the disappointing box-office numbers of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and studio Warner Bros. Discovery scrapping a number of highly anticipated projects, the future of the franchise has been in turmoil for months, with even star Eddie Redmayne confirming he hasn't heard anything about what's next for the Fantastic Beasts franchise. While the original plan for the Harry Potter prequel franchise was to run for five movies, those plans seem to have been put in jeopardy, as Redmayne's comments and reports from other figures at Warner Bros. make it seem like the future for the series is uncertain.
