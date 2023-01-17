Warner Bros. Discovery made a lot of changes to how they do business last year, including transforming their DC films branch into an actual studio. Newly minted CEO David Zaslav wanted to make sure those characters and that franchise were being utilized to its fullest extent and was even looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to head the studio. But in the time it would take for them to find their leader, it created a power vacuum, and if reports art to be believed Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson took advantage of that. Reports claimed that not only was Johnson trying to develop sequels and spin-offs to Black Adam, he was also trying to make a ten-year plan for the entire DC Universe. Zaslav would go on to hire James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, and after Black Adam's diminishing returns, the studio parted ways with Johnson. In a new interview with CNBC, the actor is denying that there was any truth to him and his business partners trying to take over the DC Universe.

3 HOURS AGO