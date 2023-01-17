Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
FOX Sports
Can underdog Giants topple Eagles? Keys to their divisional clash
The Giants have shocked the NFL already this season. They were never expected to even compete for the playoffs, much less win a first-round game. This, though, is where their unlikely dream is supposed to come to an end — in Philadelphia where they haven't won in nine years, against the best team in the NFC. And it's not just that the Giants have lost nine straight in Philly, or that the Eagles — with quarterback Jalen Hurts — pounded them 48-22 in New Jersey back in mid-December.
FOX Sports
NFL divisional round odds: 49ers to cover against Cowboys, other best bets
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is always my favorite weekend because of the matchups. Like last weekend's wild-card games, we can all anticipate some really compelling games ahead. From a betting perspective, you can really find some edges if you do your homework. I researched so you don't...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Jeff Saturday to Return as Colts Head Coach?
ESPN Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano weigh in on the likelihood that Jeff Saturday returns as Indianapolis Colts head coach.
FOX Sports
AP sources: Panthers interview Evero for head coaching job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers interviewed Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their head coaching position on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not release details of its...
FOX Sports
Has Aaron Rodgers played his final game in Green Bay? | THE HERD
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers missed out on the playoffs this year after falling to the Detroit Lions in a must win game in Week 18. On the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild next season ‘If there’s a rebuild going on, I won’t be a part of it.’ Colin predicts if Rodgers has played his last game in Green Bay.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts vs. Daniel Jones: Nick's most difficult pick of the Divisional Round? | What's Wright?
Daniel Jones and the Giants face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles for the third time this season. With three teams from the NFC East making the Divisional Round Nick Wright explains this is the most difficult pick of the weekend. Nick ultimately takes the points and explains the Eagles are not as good as their record suggests and Brian Daboll’s coaching will give the Eagles a run for their money. Nick isn’t too confident in the Giants but takes the points.
FOX Sports
Dallas Cowboys' Brett Maher had the yips on Monday & Ben's own battle with the yips | Flippin' Bats
After Monday's playoff game involving the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ben Verlander was able to point out that Brett Maher had the yips after he missed four extra point kicks. Ben talks about Rick Ankiel, Chuck Knoblauch, and his own battle with the yips and how he was able to handle them.
FOX Sports
Is Greg Roman's departure good for Lamar Jackson & Ravens? | SPEAK
LeSean McCoy weighs in on Baltimore Ravens OC Greg Roman and his departure from the organization. McCoy looks back to his playing career with Roman as OC and explains Lamar Jackson does not fit Roman’s outdated play calling style. McCoy believes a new OC will bring great change to the Ravens offense that struggled mightily this season.
Eagles fans prepare for Saturday's playoff game
Food, friends, fun, football: the four pillars of a Saturday night done right. People across the Delaware Valley spent Friday prepping for tomorrow's playoff game.
FOX Sports
Cowboys face 49ers for record-tying 9th time in playoffs
DALLAS (13-5) at SAN FRANCISCO (14-4) Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST, Fox. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Cowboys 23-17 on Jan. 16, 2022, in wild-card round at Dallas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys beat Buccaneers 31-14; 49ers beat Seahawks 41-23. COWBOYS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (9), PASS (14), SCORING (4) COWBOYS DEFENSE: OVERALL (12),...
FOX Sports
Daniel Jones receiving too much praise after Giants advance to Divisional Round? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Mark Schlereth and Chris Broussard discuss whether Daniel Jones is overrated or underrated this season. Fellow Giants teammate Saquon Barkley addressed the New York media and spoke on Daniel Jones and said, ‘I know we have an elite quarterback,’ he said ‘he’s shown that multiple times.’ Chris Broussard agrees with Barkley’s comments to an extent but explains there might be an overreaction to Jones’ performance against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Round.
FOX Sports
New Titans GM Ran Carthon brings roster construction skills to Tennessee
Roster construction doomed Jon Robinson. The former Titans general manager, who was fired Dec. 6, had a series of personnel missteps pile on top of each other in recent years, capping Tennessee's ceiling in what many believed was a Super Bowl window. There were the misses via free agency and trade — Jadeveon Clowney (2020), Vic Beasley (2020) and Julio Jones (2021) to name a few. There were the whiffed draft classes of 2020 and ‘21, and the fact that in more than six seasons, Robinson didn't sign one of his first-round picks to a second contract.
FOX Sports
Can Joe Burrow's Bengals overcome injuries to offensive line in AFC Divisional Round? | THE HERD
TJ Houshmandzadeh joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will be able to overcome injuries to their offensive line in the AFC Divisional Round. Houshmandzadeh explains he is not worried about the offensive line injuries because backup Jackson Carman is projected to come off the bench and prove he can carry his own against the Buffalo Bills.
FOX Sports
Eagles host Giants in NFC Divisional Round, what's a stake for Jalen Hurts? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss what’s at stake for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round matchup against the New York Giants. Joy explains the legitimacy of the season will be on the line for Hurts and the Eagles in this matchup.
FOX Sports
Column: Lawrence and the Jags finally have things covered
We can’t give credit to the scattered and covered hash browns, because Trevor Lawrence didn’t place his order until he was done with one of the greatest comebacks in NFL playoff history. Still, a late-night trip to Waffle House after an improbable victory is a striking metaphor of...
FOX Sports
The Bengals are underdogs against Buffalo, but they don't see it that way
There are plenty of boring, legitimate, logistical reasons why tickets for an NFL playoff game in a neutral city probably need to go on sale more than a few days before the actual event. Fans would need to know that they've actually secured a stadium seat before deciding whether to...
FOX Sports
NFL Divisional Round: Can Jalen Hurts and the Eagles cover against the rolling New York Giants?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P discusses the NFL Divisional Round matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants. See what bets he thinks you should take!
