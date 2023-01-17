ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Shooting at house party preceded viral video of teenage girl’s arrest

By Dave Burge
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w9opj_0kGqMynp00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A video of an El Paso police officer detaining a teenage girl has been circulating on social media.

The department responded to the video by making an statement Monday,  Jan 16 and trying to provide some context to the incident.

According to the statement sent out by police, the video was taken about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night when police responded to a shooting call along the 800 block of Nita Fay in West El Paso. That’s near Thorn Avenue.

An anonymous caller also told police that there may have been a stabbing too.

According to the statement sent out by police, the video was taken after police responded to this call and what appeared to be an out-of-control house party.

Police say they were investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when the video was taken. An 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital, police say.

Two juveniles – a boy and girl – were arrested during the incident. They were charged with resisting arrest and interfering with public duties.

The male juvenile is also being charged with possession of narcotics and curfew violation. Both were referred to the Juvenile Probation Department.

Here is the statement from police:

“Officers responded to a shooting call at 11:29 PM at the 800 block of Nita Fay and were informed by communications of an anonymous caller reporting a stabbing.

“There was a loud commotion in the background, and gunshots were heard. Arriving on the scene, officers discovered males and females running from the area and leaving in vehicles.

“The arriving officers searched for victims and potential threats. One officer found eight juveniles hiding by a house, so they were detained to collect information regarding any victims or suspects.

“The officer instructed the youths to sit on a curb but uncooperatively wanted to use their phones, which could have caused complications with the investigation due to unknown factors.

“After being asked more than once not to use their phones and to sit on a curb, the officer decided to take the female juvenile into custody for interfering with the investigation as it needed to continue swiftly with the victims and suspects still unidentified.

“Additionally, another male juvenile threatened to engage and interfere with the arrest, which is not shown in the video.

“Again, these types of calls can be highly volatile and time-sensitive; a matter of seconds could mean the difference between a victim’s death, a suspect fleeing, or the potential for more victims.

“However, it is essential to note that this particular incident was not about arresting a female juvenile — it was a critical situation with the possibility of becoming much worse.

“The Police Department wants to emphasize that the events in the video began with a choice. The juvenile had the option to comply with a reasonable request, sit on a curb, and put down her phone. However, as demonstrated by her hiding next to a house in fear, she must have understood the gravity of this situation.”

Comments / 20

Andrea
3d ago

Saw nothing wrong with police video detaining the females. Something the parents should be enforcing at home Discipline! Yet they don't even know where their kids are anyway!

Reply(1)
15
Chrissy Luna
3d ago

I dont see anything wrong with what the officer did. If shes not going to listen to simple requests from the officer, then she put herself in that position. But you also Cant Always blame the parents. I raised 4 alone and all turned out fine...But my kids also knew I meant business and I didn't tolerate alot of this " teenage " bs these kids now are getting away with.

Reply
6
Johonnie Mongolia
3d ago

Oh well!! They don’t want to listen and comply. I bet mom will say but she’s a good girl…lolWhen she don’t even listen to parents. Oh well pay the price young lady.

Reply
6
 

