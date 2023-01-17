TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to the help of staff at Helping Hands Humane Society, a Topeka man was put behind bars for the theft of a purse from the shelter. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, officials were called to Helping Hands Humane Society at 5720 SW 21st St. with reports of theft. Officials were told that a woman’s purse had been stolen at the business.

