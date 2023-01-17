Read full article on original website
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park woman will serve about 3 years in prison for bank fraud. The US Dept. of Justice Stephenie Stites, 52, worked as an accounts payable clerk for Norbrook Inc. when she made unauthorized charges on the company’s credit card. The agency says Stites...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence man found not guilty of raping two college students
A Lawrence man was found not guilty on Tuesday of raping two college students he met at a New Year’s Eve celebration three years ago. The women’s family and friends packed the courtroom, gasping and crying as the verdict was read. As they left the courtroom, one woman said loudly, “This is why rapes keep happening.”
Judge delays third trial of Dana Chandler in Kansas double murder case
The third trial of Dana Chandler, a Kansas woman accused of the 2002 murders of her ex-husband and his fiancée, has been postponed until fall. The case had previously been scheduled for Feb. 6, but the judge set a new date of Oct. 16. In Chandler's first trial in...
Charges dropped against Kansas City man who claimed self-defense in shooting
Criminal charges have been dropped against Sidney Kile, the owner of a Kansas City, Missouri-based security company who says he shot a man in self-defense last March.
May trial scheduled for police chief abuse case
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date is set for a former Oklahoma college police chief arrested for child abuse in Wabaunsee County. John Caviness was arraigned Tuesday, where a jury trial was set to start May 22. Caviness is charged with two counts of child abuse against an 11-year-old,...
Man who allegedly led deputies on chase between Kansas towns arrested
QUENEMO (KSNT) – The Osage County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man was taken into custody after a short pursuit from Quenemo to Pomona. Sheriff Chris Wells said a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle at 5th St. and Pine St. for a traffic violation. A chase began when the vehicle fled from the […]
3 officers file gender discrimination lawsuit against Topeka Police, Chief Wheeles
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three high-ranking officers are suing the Topeka Police Dept. and its leader, alleging gender discrimination. Captains Colleen Stuart and Jana Harden and Lt. Jennifer Cross filed a civil lawsuit Jan. 18 in U.S. District Court. They claim they were passed over for promotions to deputy chief...
Man found guilty in 2020 deadly shooting near Johnson County Library
A Johnson County jury convicted Dvonte Jamal Brown Wednesday for shooting and killing a 30-year-old man outside the Johnson County Library in 2020.
Person of interest in break-in at Kansas high school identified
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The person of interest in a recent break-in at a local high school in Osage County has been identified by law enforcement. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells told 27 News that the person of interest has been identified as Dalton R. Quimby, 28. Wells said the sheriff’s office is currently accepting […]
Man arrested in standoff fails to appear in court
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A man arrested during a standoff with the Topeka Police Department Wednesday night failed to appear in court this morning. Timothy Evertson, 45, was arrested on Wednesday night in the 700 block of northeast Kellam Ave. on multiple charges after allegedly attempting to break into a garage. He is charged with aggravated burglary, […]
AOL Corp
Reputed ex-Kansas City mobster dies at 73 after long illness that began as COVID-19
William “Willie” Cammisano Jr., once considered to be an underboss within Kansas City organized crime, died Tuesday at age 73. More than a decade after largely fading from public view, Cammisano spent much of his final years with severe illness. In a GoFundMe launched in 2021, his family reported of his ailing health after first contracting COVID-19 in July 2020.
Kansas City police investigating shooting death of man Tuesday night
Kansas City, Missouri, homicide detectives are looking for the killer of a 24-year-old man found shot in a car at an apartment complex.
Kansas City police attempting to ID suspect in bus shooting
Detectives with the Kansas City Police Department are attempting to identify a suspect who was involved in a shooting inside a KCATA bus.
3 Topeka men charged after deputy allegedly spots them trying to steal car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three Topeka men have been charged after a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy allegedly spotted them attempting to steal a vehicle Wednesday morning. Around 10 a.m. on Jan. 18, a deputy saw three individuals trying to steal a 2020 Chrysler 300 in the 600 block of SE Monroe Street. The three suspects were […]
Topeka passenger arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka passenger of a vehicle on Highway 75 in Jackson County was arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, a deputy stopped a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Rd. - west of Highway 75 - for a traffic violation.
Bicyclist injured in hit and run on Gage Blvd., police investigate
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department told 27 News it is investigating a hit-and-run incident after a vehicle struck an adult female bicyclist in West Topeka. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the TPD, said the incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday night at the intersection of Gage Blvd. and SW 12th St. The […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence teen shares her complex path from emotional distress to survival
As adolescent mental health crises have surged to new heights, some teens have used emergency services and inpatient hospitalizations as forms of temporary relief and stabilization. One Lawrence teen was repeatedly thrust into the emergency department and regional mental health hospitals during the peak of her struggles. Her story is...
Topeka man arrested with help of staff after purse stolen from animal shelter
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to the help of staff at Helping Hands Humane Society, a Topeka man was put behind bars for the theft of a purse from the shelter. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, officials were called to Helping Hands Humane Society at 5720 SW 21st St. with reports of theft. Officials were told that a woman’s purse had been stolen at the business.
Missouri AMBER Alert: 8-month-old found safe, suspect at large
The Kansas City Police Department says 8-month-old Malani Avery has been located safe after an AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday.
One arrested following hours-long standoff in Topeka neighborhood
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police took 46 year old Timothy Evertson into custody following an hours-long standoff Wednesday evening in the city’s Oakland neighborhood. Police responded at 1:34 p.m. to 705 NE Kellam Ave to reports of a subject trying to break into a garage. At this point...
