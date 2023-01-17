ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park woman will serve about 3 years in prison for bank fraud. The US Dept. of Justice Stephenie Stites, 52, worked as an accounts payable clerk for Norbrook Inc. when she made unauthorized charges on the company’s credit card. The agency says Stites...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence man found not guilty of raping two college students

A Lawrence man was found not guilty on Tuesday of raping two college students he met at a New Year’s Eve celebration three years ago. The women’s family and friends packed the courtroom, gasping and crying as the verdict was read. As they left the courtroom, one woman said loudly, “This is why rapes keep happening.”
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

May trial scheduled for police chief abuse case

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date is set for a former Oklahoma college police chief arrested for child abuse in Wabaunsee County. John Caviness was arraigned Tuesday, where a jury trial was set to start May 22. Caviness is charged with two counts of child abuse against an 11-year-old,...
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Person of interest in break-in at Kansas high school identified

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The person of interest in a recent break-in at a local high school in Osage County has been identified by law enforcement. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells told 27 News that the person of interest has been identified as Dalton R. Quimby, 28. Wells said the sheriff’s office is currently accepting […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested in standoff fails to appear in court

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A man arrested during a standoff with the Topeka Police Department Wednesday night failed to appear in court this morning. Timothy Evertson, 45, was arrested on Wednesday night in the 700 block of northeast Kellam Ave. on multiple charges after allegedly attempting to break into a garage. He is charged with aggravated burglary, […]
TOPEKA, KS
AOL Corp

Reputed ex-Kansas City mobster dies at 73 after long illness that began as COVID-19

William “Willie” Cammisano Jr., once considered to be an underboss within Kansas City organized crime, died Tuesday at age 73. More than a decade after largely fading from public view, Cammisano spent much of his final years with severe illness. In a GoFundMe launched in 2021, his family reported of his ailing health after first contracting COVID-19 in July 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Topeka passenger arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka passenger of a vehicle on Highway 75 in Jackson County was arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, a deputy stopped a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Rd. - west of Highway 75 - for a traffic violation.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Bicyclist injured in hit and run on Gage Blvd., police investigate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department told 27 News it is investigating a hit-and-run incident after a vehicle struck an adult female bicyclist in West Topeka. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the TPD, said the incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday night at the intersection of Gage Blvd. and SW 12th St. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence teen shares her complex path from emotional distress to survival

As adolescent mental health crises have surged to new heights, some teens have used emergency services and inpatient hospitalizations as forms of temporary relief and stabilization. One Lawrence teen was repeatedly thrust into the emergency department and regional mental health hospitals during the peak of her struggles. Her story is...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested with help of staff after purse stolen from animal shelter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to the help of staff at Helping Hands Humane Society, a Topeka man was put behind bars for the theft of a purse from the shelter. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, officials were called to Helping Hands Humane Society at 5720 SW 21st St. with reports of theft. Officials were told that a woman’s purse had been stolen at the business.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One arrested following hours-long standoff in Topeka neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police took 46 year old Timothy Evertson into custody following an hours-long standoff Wednesday evening in the city’s Oakland neighborhood. Police responded at 1:34 p.m. to 705 NE Kellam Ave to reports of a subject trying to break into a garage. At this point...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy