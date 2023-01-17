ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Rose, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107 JAMZ

Gumbo Weather Weekend On Tap for Louisiana

If you step outside on your back patio or porch this weekend you're likely to hear the sounds of gumbo pots clanging and the gentle sound of rain on the roof. It's going to be a cozy weekend along the bayou and for almost everyone in Louisiana, that means gumbo.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Sky High Shrimp and Oyster Prices Looming in Louisiana’s Future

Lovers of Louisiana seafood, particularly oysters and shrimp, will soon be paying even more for these Gulf of Mexico delicacies in the coming months, years, and perhaps even decades. But, in return for those high prices Louisiana may get something even more valuable in return. That something more valuable is our state's vanishing coastline, which I think we can all agree is a little more important than the cost of a shrimp platter or fried oyster po'boy.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

The 2023 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Will Be In Lake Charles!

Louisiana is the largest commercial fishery in the United States, producing over 850 million pounds of seafood annually from the Gulf of Mexico. The Bayou State is only 2nd to Alaska for producing the biggest volume of seafood by state. The Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board (LSPMB) wants to keep it that way!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Ten Interesting Must Know Facts About Louisiana

We live in a great state, with beautiful scenery, amazing animals, great people, and tons of interesting facts that set us apart from the rest of the nation. I'm proud of our state and wanted to share these awesome tidbits with you. Ten Interesting Louisiana Facts You Need to Know.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Louisiana Crawfish Prices Significantly Higher as Season Begins

Louisiana residents who can't wait for their first taste of crawfish in the new year might want to check their bank account before they start inviting friends and family to come to join them. It's no surprise that early season prices for crawfish are higher than what you'd expect to pay during the meat of the season but this year the prices are "high" even for those who are used to paying a little more for the first boil of the year.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy