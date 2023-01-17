Read full article on original website
Unique local retail store opening in Louisiana this weekendKristen WaltersRaceland, LA
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On TwitterFlorence Carmela
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
Hogs for the Cause in New Orleans, a great event for a great causeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Gumbo Weather Weekend On Tap for Louisiana
If you step outside on your back patio or porch this weekend you're likely to hear the sounds of gumbo pots clanging and the gentle sound of rain on the roof. It's going to be a cozy weekend along the bayou and for almost everyone in Louisiana, that means gumbo.
Video Captures Images of Deer Getting High and Freaking Out
Louisiana hunters all have a good deer story in their repertoire. The story usually ends with the deer getting away. But every now and then we hear a story from the woods that most of us would not even consider believing if there was no video proof. This is one...
Crawfish King Cake? It’s for Real and You Can Make Your Own
What could be more Louisiana than crawfish? Okay, maybe King Cake could be, but what if you combined two of Louisiana's favorite and most iconic dishes together as one? I have to admit I was "today years old" when I realized that such a King Cake existed. As many of...
Sky High Shrimp and Oyster Prices Looming in Louisiana’s Future
Lovers of Louisiana seafood, particularly oysters and shrimp, will soon be paying even more for these Gulf of Mexico delicacies in the coming months, years, and perhaps even decades. But, in return for those high prices Louisiana may get something even more valuable in return. That something more valuable is our state's vanishing coastline, which I think we can all agree is a little more important than the cost of a shrimp platter or fried oyster po'boy.
The 2023 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Will Be In Lake Charles!
Louisiana is the largest commercial fishery in the United States, producing over 850 million pounds of seafood annually from the Gulf of Mexico. The Bayou State is only 2nd to Alaska for producing the biggest volume of seafood by state. The Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board (LSPMB) wants to keep it that way!
If South Louisiana Made A Mix Tape, Here’s What Would Be On It
If you were born in the 1970s or 1980s, you are familiar with cassette tapes. Do you remember having a mix tape? Do you remember having a jam box with a tape player in it and sitting by the radio waiting for your favorite song to come on to hit the record button?
Ten Interesting Must Know Facts About Louisiana
We live in a great state, with beautiful scenery, amazing animals, great people, and tons of interesting facts that set us apart from the rest of the nation. I'm proud of our state and wanted to share these awesome tidbits with you. Ten Interesting Louisiana Facts You Need to Know.
Louisiana Crawfish Prices Significantly Higher as Season Begins
Louisiana residents who can't wait for their first taste of crawfish in the new year might want to check their bank account before they start inviting friends and family to come to join them. It's no surprise that early season prices for crawfish are higher than what you'd expect to pay during the meat of the season but this year the prices are "high" even for those who are used to paying a little more for the first boil of the year.
