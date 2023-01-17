Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Man killed after violent dispute with 54-year-old woman in Corpus ChristiEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Related
Port of Corpus Christi to test alarms, outdoor siren Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you hear sirens coming from the Port of Corpus Christi this morning, it is only a test. The Port of Corpus Christi Authority will be testing audible alarms and an outdoor siren at the Bulk Materials Facility at 4820 E. Navigation Blvd between 10:30 a.m. and noon, according to a Reverse Alert.
Pipe bust at McArdle, Staples intersection caused by decades-old damage to protective coating
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Sunday, Jan. 8, the city initiated an emergency closure of the McArdle Rd. and Staples St. intersection after a major waterline break caused road damage. The city initially said that a contractor in the area had punctured the line but an investigation by the...
Corpus Christi water official to lead discussion on future water resources during statewide conference
Industry experts and city leaders from across the state are slated to come together in Austin next week for a water conservation meeting. Leaders with the Corpus Christi Water Department will also be in attendance. The conference will serve as a way for different parts of the state to learn...
Spay, neuter grant targets seven county area with overflow of dogs, cats
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marley and her owner Shelly Scott took advantage of the free spay and neuter program at the People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) vet clinic in town. A $125,000 grant from the Coastal Bend Community Foundation is paying to allow some residents in the surrounding area...
Corpus Christi Fire Department makes proposal to absorb ESD#2 in Flour Bluff
Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha spoke with Nueces County Emergency Services District #2's Board of Commissioners Tuesday night about their proposal to absorb resources of ESD#2 into the city's fire department. The proposal has been a pull and tug discussion for years. The city said it's about reducing...
Nueces County leaders hit pause on new Bob Hall Pier plans to reevaluate finances
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County leaders decided to table an update on the new Bob Hall Pier. Bob Hall Pier was heavily damaged when Hurricane Hannah hit the Coastal Bend in 2020. Since then, county officials have worked on getting it back up. However, that process will still...
Ramp reversal project closes eastbound Hwy. 358 lanes from Weber to Airline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work began on a ramp reversal project Monday, affecting the main lanes of eastbound State Hwy. 358. The area between Weber Road and Airline Road will not be accessible from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. through Friday. Texas Department of Transportation crews are doing pavement work on...
Family, friends will gather Saturday to honor the life of motorcyclist killed last Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was last Friday when a deadly crash claimed the life of a motorcycle driver on Ocean Drive -- now, that man's family is coming together to remember him. Corpus Christi police told 3NEWS that 27-year-old Austin Gonzalez was not at fault in the crash...
Winter Texans helping to fuel Aransas County tourism off-season economy
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Winter Texans are helping to fuel the growth in the RV business in Aransas County. Aransas County Economic Development President Jeff Sjostrom told 3NEWS there are now 6,000 RV spots across the county and that Winter Texans provide a real economic boost. "The estimates that...
American Bank Bear Drive brings in over 900 teddy bears
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 900 teddy bears were collected and donated as part of the annual American Bank Bear Drive. Clients, vendors, employees and friends brought in bears to all American Bank branches throughout the month of December as decorations for the holiday season. The bears were...
Four game rooms in Bishop reopen after being shut down for multiple violations
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four out of seven game rooms in Bishop have now reopened after they were raided and shut down by law enforcement back in September. Police accusing the businesses of a laundry list of gambling charges and even for unlicensed security personnel being armed. Bishop Police...
Two cars hit by falling traffic signal at Everhart, Alameda
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police asked drivers to avoid Everhart and Alameda Sunday evening after a traffic signal fell and hit two cars. No one was injured and the cars were able to be driven away, city officials said in a statement. A photo from the intersection...
Teen pushes through life changing diagnosis, competes at Nueces Co. Jr. Livestock Show
A young competitor at this year's Nueces County Jr. Livestock Show in Robstown is showing unmatched strength and determination. Jose Falcon, better known as JJ is a high school senior at Santa Gertrudis and a member of the Driscoll 4-H Club. At just 17 years old, he may be able...
Ingleside Postmaster Rights a Wrong
, , Federal code requires that the U.S. flag should be lowered at sunset, and if not, then it should be illuminated. Not long after the Aransas Pass Post Office rectified that issue by adding outdoor lighting to its flagpole at 634 S. Commercial St., The Index investigated whether the Ingleside Post Office at 2230 Hwy. 361 did the same. The first image (left) shows the flag in the daytime, then one evening the first week in January (center), it was cloaked in darkness. The fault was brought to the attention of Postmaster Max Landgraf who advised the newspaper an exterior light is focused on the flagpole; unaware the bulb had apparently burned out. Once he was informed, Landgraf immediately took steps to right the wrong (right).
Flour Bluff ISD student had 'lookalike firearm' near campus Thursday, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Junior High and the Hornet Learning Academy temporarily went into "hold" status this morning after several students reported that another student had a gun near campus. A student used an anonymous online reporting system to let administrators know that they saw another student...
Port of C.C. Commission Board vote to move forward on second permit for Harbor Island desalination plant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi Commission Board voted to move forward Tuesday in securing the permits needed to open up a desalination facility on Harbor Island. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued the port a discharge permit back in September. During Tuesday's meeting, the...
West Oso ISD reassures residents that teachers' jobs are safe
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are many rumors coming out after Wednesday's West Oso Independent School District board meeting. There are talks about a voluntary early resignation incentive program offering teachers $1,000, along with rumors that the district will not be able to pay its teachers when May comes around.
CCISD school bus involved in car accident
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A CCISD school bus was involved in a car accident Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kostoryz Road and Tiger Lane. CCPD told 3NEWS that one juvenile sustained minor injuries and was transported to be treated as a precaution.
Skidmore-Tynan ISD to have increased police presence Friday
Students at Skidmore-Tynan ISD can expect to see an extra police presence Friday. According to Skidmore-Tynan ISD Superintendent Richard Waterhouse, officials with the district found a threatening note in the boys restroom at the high school with Friday's date listed. In a Facebook post, Waterhouse said they will respond with...
Corpus Christi attorney to file wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of family of Earl Moore Jr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi-based attorney Bob Hilliard, with Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP, along with well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump, have been retained by the family of Earl Moore Jr. Officials said Moore, 35, died due to the way he was treated by paramedics during a medical emergency in Springfield, Illinois.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0