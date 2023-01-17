ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, MO

FOX2Now

Forecast: Snow coming to St. Louis from 2 storm systems

ST. LOUIS — There is no debating that January 2023 has been incredibly mild. In fact, through Wednesday (Jan 18) this ranks as the 2nd warmest start to any calendar year on record. The average temperature is 11 degrees above normal. This following the coldest Christmas holiday the region has seen in some 30 years. It has been a wild ride.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

America’s Fastest Growing Chicken Wing Chain Coming to Missouri

This is big news if you love chicken wings. One of the fastest growing chains is reportedly coming to Missouri with as many as 10 locations with the first being in St. Louis. KSDK is reporting that Atomic Wings which is a very popular restaurant chain that started in New York will have a location open in St. Louis later in 2023. Their official website claims they have the best buffalo chicken and hot wings with a specialization in delivery.
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial house likely destroyed in recent fire

A fire at a home in the 3900 block of Hawthorn Drive last week likely cost an Imperial woman her home, Saline Valley Fire Chief Bob Dunn reported. “There was significant damage. I would imagine insurance will declare it a total loss,” he said. Dunn said the sole occupant,...
IMPERIAL, MO
KMOV

The Dome prepares for Monster Jam this weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Dome in downtown St. Louis is getting ready for Monster Jam. It takes 15 dump trucks, 4,500 cubic yards, and around 26 hours of work for the end result. News 4′s Steve Harris shows the preparation for Sunday’s event in the above video.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man dead in three-car crash in South City involving stolen vehicle

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A man died in a three-car crash that happened near the South City-South County line Friday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Broadway and River City Casino Boulevard around 1:00 p.m. Police tell News 4 that a grey Hyundai hit a red Chevy Camaro and a silver Ford Fiesta. The driver of the Camaro was killed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

New Stray Rescue of St. Louis’ building broken into, robbed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The new building for Stray Rescue of St. Louis was broken into and stolen from Wednesday morning, leaving the building without power. The lock on the front gate was cut with a grinder and all the copper, conduit and communication wire were taken from the main electrical panel.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

