A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubNorthville HeraldSaint Charles, MO
In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis
It's time to start dreaming of animal-style fries
Monica Adams Has Left the Newsroom at KSDK — Here's Why
News station KSDK based out of St. Louis has been a trusted voice in local news for many viewers in the region. Recently, though, some may have noticed that traffic anchor Monica Adams has left KSDK. Why did she decide to part ways with the network?. Article continues below advertisement.
St. Louis Lottery office claims $50,000 prize from ‘Fruit Loot’ scratcher
ST. LOUIS – On January 5, the winner of a $50,000 scratch-off ticket bought in Charleston, Missouri, went to the St. Louis Regional Office to claim the prize. The winning Fruit Loot ticket was sold at the Three Points gas station on Highway 60. “Fruit Loot” is a $3...
Forecast: Snow coming to St. Louis from 2 storm systems
ST. LOUIS — There is no debating that January 2023 has been incredibly mild. In fact, through Wednesday (Jan 18) this ranks as the 2nd warmest start to any calendar year on record. The average temperature is 11 degrees above normal. This following the coldest Christmas holiday the region has seen in some 30 years. It has been a wild ride.
Looters seen taking wiring from old Famous-Barr building
Days after the City of St. Louis ordered the site of the old Famous-Barr department store boarded up, FOX 2 caught looters stealing from the building through new holes in the boards.
Veteran’s tiny home village aims for late spring opening after supply chain delays
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Supply chain shortages have pushed back the opening of St. Louis’ first tiny home village dedicated for veterans. The Veteran’s Community Project is working towards opening the first homes in phase one of the village in North St. Louis. “We were rolling along...
This Strange Looking Building Just Named the Ugliest in Missouri
Missouri has some great architecture from St. Louis Arch to Union Station in Kansas City, but there is one building that has a lot of us scratching our heads wondering what it was built for. The St. Louis Compton Hill Water Tower is a massive 179 feet tower in the...
America’s Fastest Growing Chicken Wing Chain Coming to Missouri
This is big news if you love chicken wings. One of the fastest growing chains is reportedly coming to Missouri with as many as 10 locations with the first being in St. Louis. KSDK is reporting that Atomic Wings which is a very popular restaurant chain that started in New York will have a location open in St. Louis later in 2023. Their official website claims they have the best buffalo chicken and hot wings with a specialization in delivery.
Imperial house likely destroyed in recent fire
A fire at a home in the 3900 block of Hawthorn Drive last week likely cost an Imperial woman her home, Saline Valley Fire Chief Bob Dunn reported. “There was significant damage. I would imagine insurance will declare it a total loss,” he said. Dunn said the sole occupant,...
Shooting investigated along I-70 ramp near Jennings
Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon along an Interstate 70 ramp near Jennings.
The Dome prepares for Monster Jam this weekend
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Dome in downtown St. Louis is getting ready for Monster Jam. It takes 15 dump trucks, 4,500 cubic yards, and around 26 hours of work for the end result. News 4′s Steve Harris shows the preparation for Sunday’s event in the above video.
Video released from deadly police shooting outside Maryland Heights Dave & Busters
Video and audio has been released from an encounter last month that ended with police fatally shooting a wanted suspect outside of Dave and Busters in Maryland Heights.
MoDOT presents several plans for changes to I-64 between Kingshighway and Jefferson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After months of public feedback, MoDOT presented four alternative plans for changes to I-64 in the city of St. Louis. The Future64 project focuses on changes to the interstate between Jefferson and Kingshighway. Feedback from the community helped shape four options presented at a public...
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
1. The Icon - St. Louis. Speaking of $700 a month, The Icon on Grand Blvd in St. Louis is right on the money! The community has cozy studio apartments that start at $700 a month.
Nursing homes investigated for abusing antipsychotic medications
The drugs are for schizophrenia, which affects about 1% of people generally. But in nursing homes, around 6% of people are diagnosed with schizophrenia, despite the fact that it’s very rare to be diagnosed with the disorder as an elder.
Man dead in three-car crash in South City involving stolen vehicle
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A man died in a three-car crash that happened near the South City-South County line Friday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Broadway and River City Casino Boulevard around 1:00 p.m. Police tell News 4 that a grey Hyundai hit a red Chevy Camaro and a silver Ford Fiesta. The driver of the Camaro was killed.
New Stray Rescue of St. Louis’ building broken into, robbed
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The new building for Stray Rescue of St. Louis was broken into and stolen from Wednesday morning, leaving the building without power. The lock on the front gate was cut with a grinder and all the copper, conduit and communication wire were taken from the main electrical panel.
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
$37 million dedicated to North St. Louis delayed by impacts of aldermen indictments, remedies in the works
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nine months after St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a bill that sends $37 million to North St. Louis, the money remains largely unspent. The money is slated to help 11 commercial corridors north of Delmar along with surrounding neighborhoods. It’s also intended to benefit small businesses, create jobs and improve streets.
Local rescue saves 4 dogs wounded by gunfire hours a part, life saving rescue caught on camera
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dogs have become the latest victims of gun violence in the Metro. According to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, the agency’s bottom cages are full of dogs recovering from gunshot wounds. Since Monday, four dogs have been brought in after being hit by bullets.
