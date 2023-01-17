Read full article on original website
Letter sent to EDD to hold them accountable for fraud money sent to wrong people, inmates
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In 2020, the California EDD (Employment Development Department) was caught giving money meant for unemployed state residents to the wrong people including inmates in prison. "When EDD fraud payment alerts started coming out we found out that individuals, not Scott Peterson, but using Scott Peterson's...
Speak up: Groups join National Passenger Safety Week campaign with focus on highway safety
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — More than 60 traffic safety and advocacy groups nationwide are encouraging passengers to speak up ahead of National Passenger Safety Week, January 22-29. The 2019 annual report of the Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System (SWITRS) reported 269,031 persons injured in car crashes, with 3,438 fatal...
Oregon audit: Drug decriminalization law needs work, gets 'incomplete' grade
SALEM, Ore. — Measure 110, the drug decriminalization and addiction treatment law passed overwhelmingly by Oregon voters in November 2020, is failing to boost Oregon's drug treatment system, according to a new audit released Thursday morning. However, the audit report from Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's office and the...
Farmers frustrated with lack of water storage during heavy rains
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Water has been a hot topic after all the rainfall over the past few weeks, now many are asking how this helps with the state-wide drought. Jason Giannelli, a fourth-generation Kern County farmer, says farmers in the Central Valley pay for 100% of their surface water allocation, but only got 5% of it last year.
