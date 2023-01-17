ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Oregon audit: Drug decriminalization law needs work, gets 'incomplete' grade

SALEM, Ore. — Measure 110, the drug decriminalization and addiction treatment law passed overwhelmingly by Oregon voters in November 2020, is failing to boost Oregon's drug treatment system, according to a new audit released Thursday morning. However, the audit report from Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's office and the...
OREGON STATE
Farmers frustrated with lack of water storage during heavy rains

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Water has been a hot topic after all the rainfall over the past few weeks, now many are asking how this helps with the state-wide drought. Jason Giannelli, a fourth-generation Kern County farmer, says farmers in the Central Valley pay for 100% of their surface water allocation, but only got 5% of it last year.
KERN COUNTY, CA

