Evacuation warning lifted for 4 more areas in Merced

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has announced that evacuation warnings have been lifted for four more areas in Merced due to the flooding caused by heavy rain.

These areas are Planada and Le Grand as well as Beachwood and McSwain. Although, McSwain Union Elementary extended its closure until Friday.

Additionally, evacuation orders were lifted for the area of Cooper Avenue from Ashby Road to Highway 59.

Nevertheless, authorities warn residents that more rain is expected and to be cautious because there are still flooded roadways and safety hazards.

To report a safety hazard residents should call (209) 385-7445.

For more updates and shelter information visit app.perimeterplatform.com .

