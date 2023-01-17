ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Evacuation warning lifted for 4 more areas in Merced

By Marcela Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has announced that evacuation warnings have been lifted for four more areas in Merced due to the flooding caused by heavy rain.

These areas are Planada and Le Grand as well as Beachwood and McSwain. Although, McSwain Union Elementary extended its closure until Friday.

Additionally, evacuation orders were lifted for the area of Cooper Avenue from Ashby Road to Highway 59.

Nevertheless, authorities warn residents that more rain is expected and to be cautious because there are still flooded roadways and safety hazards.

To report a safety hazard residents should call (209) 385-7445.

For more updates and shelter information visit app.perimeterplatform.com .

YourCentralValley.com

Head-on collision in Merced leaves one dead, CHP says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in Merced after being involved in a head-on collision Thursday morning in Merced, according to California Highway Patrol. On Thursday around 10:30 a.m., authorities received a call in regards to a head-on collision, according to officials. Investigators say they determined a 22-year-old female was driving southbound on […]
MERCED, CA
CBS San Francisco

Kasson Road in Tracy to remain closed due to storm-caused collapse

TRACY -- Kasson Road in Tracy will remain closed for an extended time due to a roadway collapse, according to a San Joaquin County Fire Authority spokesperson.Kasson Road, north of Durham Ferry Road, collapsed earlier this week after a retention pond breach that caused a high volume of water to erode the bank under the road, Robert Rickman, chairman of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, said in a social media post.Yellow caution tape placed alongside the missing roadway blocked vehicles from passing in either direction.Rickman said the county's Department of Public Works was working to get the road open as soon as possible.
TRACY, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Aircraft Emergency Investigation Closes Mitchell Bridge

MODESTO – An investigation into an aircraft emergency closed the northbound lanes of the Mitchell Road Bridge Wednesday afternoon. At about 1:00pm emergency crews were dispatched to the fields east of the Mitchell Road Bridge north of the Tuolumne River for a report of a plane crash. Arriving rescuers...
MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

Power restored to thousands of PG&E customers in San Joaquin, Calaveras counties

Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in parts of San Joaquin and Calaveras Counties have had their power restored after an outage affected them Thursday. PG&E’s outage map showed areas in Ripon and near Manteca without power, along with the Arnold and Angels Camp areas. It cited weather as the cause for San Joaquin County and an equipment issue for Calaveras County.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

MCSO: Man arrested for vandalizing graveyard in Mariposa

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A transient man has been arrested for vandalizing multiple graves at the Mariposa Cemetery, officials with the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said. According to authorities on Sunday, a report was made to MCSO of possible vandalism at the Mariposa Cemetery. After investigating, detectives found and identified 47 grave sites […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Structure Fire In Sonora

Update at 12:55 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews have extinguished a house fire in the 1200 block of West Gunsight Road near Upper Quail Mine Road in Sonora. The blaze was called out just after 2 p.m., and black smoke could be seen in the sky. Fire officials say that when firefighters arrived on the scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to knock down the flames in about 20 minutes but reported extensive damage to the home. It is unclear if anyone was inside the house at the time the fire broke out. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next couple of hours, along with investigators who are trying to determine what sparked the blaze.
SONORA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Containers for cleanup available in Merced for residents

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced that 30-yard containers are available in evacuation areas one and two for residential customers to remove flood debris. Those who don’t see containers in their area can call Public Works at (209) 385-6800 to receive information about disposing of storm-related debris. The Bulky-Item Drop-Off Site is […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Car loses control and crashes into taqueria in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver lost control of a vehicle in Fresno hitting a corner market, according to the Fresno Fire Department. According to the Fresno City Fire Battalion Chief, a driver was traveling westbound on East Tulare Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle crashing into the El Dorado Carniceria y Taqueria […]
FRESNO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Woman Arrested for Driving Toward Officer

Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman being sought for a possible residential break-in sped her vehicle toward an officer investigating the case. Sonora Police were called to the 100 block of North Stewart Street near the Elkin Street intersection recently for a report of a female subject attempting to break into a residence. When they arrived on the scene, units were unable to locate the woman.
SONORA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man injured after driving into tree in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been hospitalized after his vehicle veered off the roadway into a tree according to Fresno Police Department. On Tuesday at 5:35 p.m., police responded to a solo vehicle accident at the intersection of Blackstone and Herndon. Police say a witness told them that the dark compact car collided […]
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

Modesto man killed in two-vehicle accident

MODESTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol says a Modesto man died Tuesday night. He was a passenger in a Honda SUV that collided with another vehicle after the driver ran a stop sign. According to CHP, it happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Bacon Road and...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

All Merced County evacuation warnings have been lifted

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with Merced County announced Tuesday that all evacuation warnings related to flooding have been lifted for the county. Despite the announcement, officials urge the community to be cautious because there are still various road closures and due to the ground saturation caused by the heavy rain, dense fog will […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi

Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
LODI, CA
ABC10

Tracy High School temporarily locked down after shots fired nearby

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy High School was placed on a temporary lockdown just after 1 p.m. Thursday after police received multiple reports of shots fired nearby. According to Tracy Police Department, multiple 911 calls were received about shots fired in the area of 6th Street and Central Avenue. The...
TRACY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Warming centers staying busy during Fresno’s cold temperatures

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Farm Bureau says farmers aren’t worried about close-to-freezing temperatures, but the city of Fresno says they are preparing for another busy night at its warming centers. While freezing temperatures can be devastating to crops, Ryan Jacobsen with the Fresno County Farm Bureau says there is a silver lining […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

