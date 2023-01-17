Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lubbock doctor named American Burn Association President
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - By now you probably know that Lubbock has the highest-level Burn Center in the region, housed at University Medical Center. Soon, another distinction will come with that as Lubbock doctor Sharmila Dissanaike has been named the national President of the American Burn Association. She will become President-Elect in May and then take over the role as President in 2025.
TTU students frustrated with construction on 19th St.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Construction is dragging on 19th Street in front of Texas Tech, and it’s proving to be an obstacle for students in the area. In an initial release sent out in July 2022, the TxDOT project manager said milling work and the reconstruction of the outside lanes of 19th Street from Memphis to University would be complete in roughly four months.
Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce to host Sabor Latino inaugural banquet
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host inaugural Sabor Latino banquet Saturday, Feb. 4, at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. The banquet will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. with dinner, entertainment and raffle. See a list sponsorship opportunities below:
Enrollment increases at TTU’s Davis College, despite national decline in ag interest
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since 2020 there have been 500 more students admitted into the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, according to the Texas Tech University Institutional Research’s Fact Book. Nationally, there has been a decrease in interest young adults have for the ag industry. The...
Remembering Kevin Baker: Skate Ranch Owner dies at 88
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kevin Baker, the beloved owner of the Skate Ranch of Lubbock, died earlier this week at the age of 88. Close family and friends say the impact he had on the Lubbock community will be everlasting. Kevin Baker and his family opened the Skate Ranch of...
‘We all know that’s No. 1′: Tahoka student prepares for rare fourth state-band appearance
TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - A Tahoka band student will receive a very special $2,000 scholarship during a state-concert in San Antonio in February. Getting honored in this way is rare. It also finishes a high school career on a high note. “Anytime I have free time, I’m looking at my...
Bo Bryant is Littlefield’s Head Football Coach/AD
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield has hired their new Head Football Coach/AD from within as they promoted Defensive Coordinator Bo Bryant. Bryant takes over for Jimmy Thomas who passed away back in November after a brief illness. Bryant is in his seventh season at Littlefield having worked under Bryan Huseman,...
Lady Raiders knock off #25 Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bre’Amber Scott had 31 points and 7 rebounds helping Texas Tech top #25 Texas 68-64 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech moves to 15-4 overall/3-3 in the Big 12 Conference. The Lady Raiders led by three at the half and after the third...
Lubbock parks to have some restrooms renovated, replaced
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In its first meeting of 2023, the Lubbock City Council awarded a contract to have some park restrooms renovated, a second step in addressing 12 vandalized and damaged facilities. The $232,123 contract will be to, “transform the restrooms into safe, comfortable, and long-lasting facilities for park...
Hart Fire Department receives Texas A&M grant
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Hart Volunteer Fire Department has received a $220,000 grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service to purchase a new large brush truck. The grant comes from the Forest Service’s Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. The department says the truck will primarily be used to fight brush fires and to provide mutual aid assistance to departments in surrounding counties.
SWAT called to central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m., multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear with rifles, were in the area for what they say was an investigation follow-up.
Good Day Good Dog: Missy!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Missy is a 2-year-old female pitty mix. She loves other dogs and is supposed to be good with cats and kids! Missy is housebroken, loves to ride in the car, and has been waiting for a home for 2 months so far. LAS: (806)...
Hoop Madness Tuesday finals
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school Hoop Madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17.
#21 Baylor keeps Red Raiders winless in Big 12
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders battled back from a 16-point deficit, but couldn’t catch #21 Baylor as the Bears pulled out an 81-74 win at the United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech drops to 0-6 in the Big 12 and 10-8 overall. After winning 29 straight at home,...
Lubbock County to begin major upgrade to 50th Street on Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock County is set to begin construction on West 50th Street beginning this Monday (January 23, 2023). This $5.5 million project will improve and widen the street between Upland Avenue and F.M. 179. This 2 mile upgrade is part of the ongoing $99.6 million dollar Lubbock County Comprehensive Roads bond package.
Armed robbery reported at central Lubbock convenience store
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an armed robbery reported at a central Lubbock convenience store Thursday morning. Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to the Boston Kwik Mart in the 4200 block of Boston Ave. At this time police say no arrests have been made. This...
LPD investigating central Lubbock robbery
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition Monday, the day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson. Eighteen Charged in Methamphetamine Trafficking Case in Levelland. Updated: Nov....
Tech baseball season tickets sold out, single game on Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For the ninth consecutive year, the Texas Tech baseball allotment of season tickets has sold out, the athletics department announced on Friday. However, the next best option arrives for fans on Jan. 23 at 8:30 a.m. CT as single-game tickets will be released to the public.
Cost of eggs influencing backyard flocks
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -With the cost of eggs continuing to rise, some people are planning on getting them straight from the source. Steve Greene, Director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter says, “You can get six hens and be under the city ordinance and you can have some good farm fresh eggs.”
1 injured in crash on I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to I-27 after a vehicle crashed into the median. The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on the interstate between 19th Street and 34th Street. One person was moderately injured, according to police. TxDOT cameras show traffic on the interstate has been...
