Tampa, FL

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game

The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
atozsports.com

Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers

$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
DALLAS, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
atozsports.com

ESPN NFL insider suggests which OC hire the Titans could make

The Tennessee Titans took care of their biggest offseason to-do list item earlier this week by hiring Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson as the franchise’s general manager. Carthon was previously the director of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers. The focus for the Titans is now on...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Cowboys Veteran Not Expected To Play Sunday Night

The Dallas Cowboys may go into San Francisco without a key offensive lineman. Per ESPN's Todd Archer, tackle Jason Peters won't practice Thursday and will likely miss Sunday's NFC Divisional Round game against the 49ers. The 40-year-old left Monday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Uses 1 Word To Describe Kicker Situation

Heading into his team's biggest playoff game in nearly a decade, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is understandably nervous about things. Kicker Brett Maher certainly didn't help things with his four missed extra points in Monday's playoff win over the Buccaneers. While Cowboys head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game

Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

Dalton Schultz A Potential Free Agency Target For The Packers?

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz had a bit of an underwhelming 2022 season. He dealt with a PCL injury early in the season that hampered his effectiveness on the field, which resulted in a regression of his statistics. Having a down year while playing on the franchise tag certainly...
GREEN BAY, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge

Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Veteran Missed Practice On Wednesday

The Cowboys were missing a key contributor for this Wednesday's practice session.  Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters was listed as a non-participant due to a hip injury. The former All-Pro left Monday night's game against the Buccaneers early.  While it's still early in the week, ...
LOUISIANA STATE
atozsports.com

The Green Bay Packers first true off-season priority

The Green Bay Packers are going into the off-season with questions surrounding the quarterback position. Will Aaron Rodgers return? Is Jordan Love the future? If Rodgers returns, will Love be traded? A lot to figure out, and just from one position. As far as the other positions on the Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Andy Reid feels he made the right decision about one current player

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a decision this past offseason that I think he is glad he made. This team is so young, a lot younger than people may think. The Chiefs will be good for a while because of their young core, and part of that young core is Nick Bolton, one of the best young linebackers in the league. A guy who in his second season broke the Chiefs’ single-season record for tackles.
KANSAS CITY, MO

