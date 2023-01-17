Read full article on original website
Related
rjbroadcasting.com
Nisswa Fire Dept. puts out Fish Houses on Roy Lake
NISSWA — Two fish houses were destroyed in a fire Saturday while on the ice at Roy Lake in Crow Wing County. The fire was reported around 1:45pm, and the Nisswa Fire Department responded. According to Nisswa Fire Chief Shawn Bailey, when fire crews arrived they found one house engulfed in flames and an adjacent house on fire.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash in central Minnesota
(Morrison County, MN)--A woman is reportedly injured after losing control of her vehicle in Morrison County. According to the report, Kelly Marty, 37, of Burtrum, was traveling east near Swanville when she went to pass a vehicle, at the same time a vehicle in front of her went to pass, causing her vehicle to roll into the ditch.
lptv.org
One Person Hospitalized Following Wadena House Fire
One person has been hospitalized following an early morning fire in Wadena today. The fire was reported at 12:56 a.m. at a house on the 400 block of 3rd Street SW in Wadena, and responders were met with heavy smoke when they arrived on the scene. Fire personnel succeeded in...
Missing Aitkin County woman found dead near Big Pine Lake
AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say they found the body of a missing Aitkin County woman last Friday near Big Pine Lake.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help finding Anne Wyatt, 55, on Jan. 5 after her car, dog and phone were found abandoned.Investigators say they do not believe Wyatt's death was the result of foul play.
kvrr.com
Crews Get House Fire Out in Wadena County Before It’s A Total Loss
WADENA CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Fire at an unoccupied house in Bullard Township in Wadena County is put out before it’s deemed a total loss. Crews responded around 7:30 Friday morning and arrived to find the house partially engulfed in flames. The homeowner’s vehicle was not there when...
Man turns his kids' old fort into "glass" cabin in Walker
WALKER, Minn. – Walker is known as the "Muskie Capital of the World." But muskies aren't the only fish you'll catch here.Walleyes, northerns, and even eelpout can be reeled in on Leech Lake."You can either do a poor man's lobster, boil them, dip them in butter, or you can deep fry them just like you would any walleye, perch or anything. So yeah, very good," said Jack Shriver of Shriver's Bait Company.From a taste of lake life, to a taste of cabin life. Keith Stetz loves his northwoods getaway. "It's like you drive into a whole different place. It's the trees,...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Man Paralyzed After Snowmobile Crash During Race In Cass County
UPDATE (Jan 19, 10:35 a.m.) — The young man who crashed his snowmobile during a race event on Sunday is paralyzed from the lower chest bone down. The 26-year-old is Cody Margelofsky of Mayville, Wisconsin. According to a GoFundMe, Margelofsky was thrown from his snowmobile where he broke his...
lptv.org
Habitat for Humanity in Brainerd Seeking Volunteers for Ongoing House Builds
Lakes Area Habitat For Humanity in Brainerd is in need of help to complete their house builds. The program is busier than ever and has grown more than they expected this year. They typically build four to five houses a year, but this year they’re now on track to build seven.
northernnewsnow.com
Crash during Nisswa snowmobile race leaves man seriously hurt
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race crashed on the race course and was hospitalized with serious injuries. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred in the area of Jacobs Road, which is in rural Lake Shore, MN, just before 2 p.m. Sunday.
lptv.org
Level 2 Predatory Offender Moving to Pequot Lakes Area
A convicted Level 2 predatory offender will be moving to the Pequot Lakes area on January 25. 76-year-old Richard Evoniuk will move to the vicinity of Country Care Lane in Pequot Lakes at the end of the month. The Pequot Lakes Police Department reports that Evoniuk was designated a Level...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in rollover crash near Miltona
(Miltona, MN)--One person is reportedly injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Tuesday morning on Highway 29 north of Miltona. A Ford Ranger, driven by Joseph Zemba, 57, of Kensington, was travelling southbound on Highway 29 when it lost control, left the roadway and rolled. Zemba reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health.
Snowmobile competitor seriously injured, airlifted from race course
A competitor in a snowmobile race near Nisswa was seriously injured Sunday in a crash on the course. The 26-year-old man from Mayville, Wisconsin was competing in the Cor PowerSports' Snowmobile Race Series' Nisswa 100 in the small town of Lake Shore. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the...
lptv.org
Two Arrested Following Drug Bust in Cass Lake
Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in Cass Lake. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department reports they executed a search warrant at a home on Facility Center Drive on Jan. 13 and located drugs and items that indicate sales of illegal substances. Drug agents seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and multiple handguns.
lptv.org
Brainerd Lakes Women Who Care Providing Donations to 2 New Non-Profits
Brainerd Lakes Women Who Care gathered at The Woods in Brainerd this week for a fun way to give back to area non-profits. The group of over 100 women who care about helping the community have met regularly for over a year now to raise money for non-profits, and on Monday they voted for Soulful Horse in Pequot Lakes and the Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd to each receive 50% of the $21,000 raised throughout the night.
kfgo.com
Four suspects identified in shooting in central Minnesota
MILACA, Minn. – Charges are expected against four people in a weekend standoff in Mille Lacs County. Sheriff Kevin Burton said the incident started Saturday night when a deputy went to serve civil papers. Burton says a few minutes later, the deputy looked into a window and saw a man pointing a gun at him with a laser sight. The man who pointed the gun eventually came out of the house and surrendered.
Four People Arrested After Stand Off in Mille Lacs County
PRINCETON (WJON News) -- Four people were arrested during an incident in Mille Lacs County on Saturday night. The sheriff says the standoff in Princeton Township began when a deputy tried to serve papers at a home. After he knocked on the door the deputy says he saw a gun with a red laser was pointed at him from inside the home.
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
lptv.org
Student at Forestview Middle School in Baxter Dies Unexpectedly
A student at Forestview Middle School in the Brainerd School District has died unexpectedly. School officials sent a notice to parents Monday night informing them of the news and asking families to be sensitive to this information and the way that it is shared. No other information regarding the student’s death has been released at this time.
New fire chief resigns in Garrison
olivia.johnson@apgecm.com “It is with great sadness that I am retiring next month,” said Garrison Fire Chief Clay Crowther. “I will be stepping down as chief by this Friday, Jan. 13, due to personal nature.” “You have to do what you have to do,” replied Mayor Loren Larson. “I appreciate your number of years, 15 years of service with the Garrison Fire Department.” ...
Comments / 0