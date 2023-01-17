ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nisswa, MN

rjbroadcasting.com

Nisswa Fire Dept. puts out Fish Houses on Roy Lake

NISSWA — Two fish houses were destroyed in a fire Saturday while on the ice at Roy Lake in Crow Wing County. The fire was reported around 1:45pm, and the Nisswa Fire Department responded. According to Nisswa Fire Chief Shawn Bailey, when fire crews arrived they found one house engulfed in flames and an adjacent house on fire.
NISSWA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person is injured in crash in central Minnesota

(Morrison County, MN)--A woman is reportedly injured after losing control of her vehicle in Morrison County. According to the report, Kelly Marty, 37, of Burtrum, was traveling east near Swanville when she went to pass a vehicle, at the same time a vehicle in front of her went to pass, causing her vehicle to roll into the ditch.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

One Person Hospitalized Following Wadena House Fire

One person has been hospitalized following an early morning fire in Wadena today. The fire was reported at 12:56 a.m. at a house on the 400 block of 3rd Street SW in Wadena, and responders were met with heavy smoke when they arrived on the scene. Fire personnel succeeded in...
WADENA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing Aitkin County woman found dead near Big Pine Lake

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say they found the body of a missing Aitkin County woman last Friday near Big Pine Lake.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help finding Anne Wyatt, 55, on Jan. 5 after her car, dog and phone were found abandoned.Investigators say they do not believe Wyatt's death was the result of foul play.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man turns his kids' old fort into "glass" cabin in Walker

WALKER, Minn. – Walker is known as the "Muskie Capital of the World." But muskies aren't the only fish you'll catch here.Walleyes, northerns, and even eelpout can be reeled in on Leech Lake."You can either do a poor man's lobster, boil them, dip them in butter, or you can deep fry them just like you would any walleye, perch or anything. So yeah, very good," said Jack Shriver of Shriver's Bait Company.From a taste of lake life, to a taste of cabin life. Keith Stetz loves his northwoods getaway. "It's like you drive into a whole different place. It's the trees,...
WALKER, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Crash during Nisswa snowmobile race leaves man seriously hurt

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race crashed on the race course and was hospitalized with serious injuries. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred in the area of Jacobs Road, which is in rural Lake Shore, MN, just before 2 p.m. Sunday.
LAKE SHORE, MN
lptv.org

Level 2 Predatory Offender Moving to Pequot Lakes Area

A convicted Level 2 predatory offender will be moving to the Pequot Lakes area on January 25. 76-year-old Richard Evoniuk will move to the vicinity of Country Care Lane in Pequot Lakes at the end of the month. The Pequot Lakes Police Department reports that Evoniuk was designated a Level...
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person is injured in rollover crash near Miltona

(Miltona, MN)--One person is reportedly injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Tuesday morning on Highway 29 north of Miltona. A Ford Ranger, driven by Joseph Zemba, 57, of Kensington, was travelling southbound on Highway 29 when it lost control, left the roadway and rolled. Zemba reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Two Arrested Following Drug Bust in Cass Lake

Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in Cass Lake. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department reports they executed a search warrant at a home on Facility Center Drive on Jan. 13 and located drugs and items that indicate sales of illegal substances. Drug agents seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and multiple handguns.
CASS LAKE, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd Lakes Women Who Care Providing Donations to 2 New Non-Profits

Brainerd Lakes Women Who Care gathered at The Woods in Brainerd this week for a fun way to give back to area non-profits. The group of over 100 women who care about helping the community have met regularly for over a year now to raise money for non-profits, and on Monday they voted for Soulful Horse in Pequot Lakes and the Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd to each receive 50% of the $21,000 raised throughout the night.
BRAINERD, MN
kfgo.com

Four suspects identified in shooting in central Minnesota

MILACA, Minn. – Charges are expected against four people in a weekend standoff in Mille Lacs County. Sheriff Kevin Burton said the incident started Saturday night when a deputy went to serve civil papers. Burton says a few minutes later, the deputy looked into a window and saw a man pointing a gun at him with a laser sight. The man who pointed the gun eventually came out of the house and surrendered.
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found

Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Student at Forestview Middle School in Baxter Dies Unexpectedly

A student at Forestview Middle School in the Brainerd School District has died unexpectedly. School officials sent a notice to parents Monday night informing them of the news and asking families to be sensitive to this information and the way that it is shared. No other information regarding the student’s death has been released at this time.
BAXTER, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

New fire chief resigns in Garrison

olivia.johnson@apgecm.com “It is with great sadness that I am retiring next month,” said Garrison Fire Chief Clay Crowther. “I will be stepping down as chief by this Friday, Jan. 13, due to personal nature.” “You have to do what you have to do,” replied Mayor Loren Larson. “I appreciate your number of years, 15 years of service with the Garrison Fire Department.” ...
GARRISON, MN

