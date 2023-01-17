Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland restaurant is feeling the pressure as egg prices soar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland restaurants are having a huge impact as the prices for eggs continue to rise amid a national supply shortage. One restaurant in particular is feeling it the most as it specializes in egg sandwiches primarily. Jace Krause, owner of Fried Egg I'm in Love, a...
Deeply Rooted sports bar serves up plant-based bar favorites
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Deeply Rooted sports bar has set its roots in Northeast Portland. The spot offers up not only plant-based food and drinks, but also a golf and soccer simulator, pool tables, darts and a massive screen to watch your favorite teams! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the bar to get an inside look.
Car crashes into Barnes & Noble at Llyod Center sending glass flying through store
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into the Barnes & Noble bookstore at the Lloyd Center in Portland on Wednesday night. Videos shared with FOX 12 showed glass from a shattered window spread across the store’s interior. Employees put up tape to prevent customers from walking in the area.
Parks & Rec begins proactive Portland tree care for first time in history with 2020 levy, officials say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For the first time in Portland history, Portland Parks & Recreation has begun caring proactively for the city’s trees using funds from the 2020 Parks Local Option Levy, they announced on Thursday. The Parks Levy is a five-year levy which began in June 2021. Starting...
Mexican restaurant in Vancouver damaged by fire
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Mexican restaurant was damaged by a fire Thursday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Just before 6:45 a.m., fire crews were called out to report of smoke and flames inside of Javier’s Tacos, located at 11115 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. Crews arrived within two minutes and found a working fire with smoke showing from the structure.
Soaring egg prices leads to theft from local food cart, owner says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s crime that one local food cart owner said he’s never seen in more than a decade of running his business, Fried Egg I’m in Love. The owner, Jace Krause, said a shipment of eggs to his food cart in north Portland was broken into, and about eight dozen eggs were stolen. He blames the rising cost of eggs for the crime. Krause said his business is feeling the pain of inflation on eggs, but losing nearly one hundred is another blow for already trying to pay for an already expensive ingredient.
On the Go with Ayo at Rose City Classic Dog Show
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Expo Center has gone to the dogs!. The Rose City Classic Dog Show, the longest running event held at the Expo Center, will kick off Thursday and runs through Sunday. It’s the biggest dog show series in the western United States and one of...
City plans to open next Safe Rest Village in NE Portland near Marine Drive
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is set to soon open another Safe Rest Village as the city continues to address its ongoing homelessness crisis. City officials said the next site they expect to open, called the Sunderland RV Safe Park, has space for 55 vehicles on Sunderland Avenue in Northeast Portland, near the airport and Marine Drive. It is on a PBOT-owned property.
Community mourns year’s first Portland shooting victim, witness calls him hero
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A community is mourning as Portland police search for the person responsible for the first deadly shooting of 2023. A friend of that victim said his final act was heroic. Memorials set up around this area show just how loved he was. At one right behind...
Victim in deadly SE Portland crash identified by police
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the driver killed in a Southeast Portland car crash Sunday. PPB first responded to the crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 80th Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday where the body of Tyler L. David, 44, of Portland, was found.
Kells Irish Pub and Shamrock Run partner for 2023 Irish Festival
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Two of Portland’s most iconic St. Patrick’s Day traditions are teaming up for the 2023 holiday. The Shamrock Run and Kells Irish Pub & Brewery announced Tuesday a partnership for a “bigger and better Irish Festival.”. Founded in 1979, The Shamrock Run...
Man shot while waiting for breakfast in front of Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot while he was waiting for breakfast outside the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland early on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that a 911 call about shots fired came in around 6:20 a.m. and the first officers on scene at 3rd Avenue at Burnside found the man who had been shot in the arm.
3 people, 3 dogs displaced after house fire in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Red Cross is helping three people who were forced out of their southeast Portland home by an early morning fire. The fire started just after 3 a.m. at a home in the 17100 block of Southeast Stephens Street. Portland Fire & Rescue says a person walked up to a nearby fire station to report the fire.
Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of separate shootings left two men dead Thursday night in Portland. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, a 911 call came in at 11:47 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street in the Cully neighborhood.
‘This is a self-rescue:’ Portlanders call for better leadership on crime, homelessness
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More Portlanders are speaking out over public safety and what they say is a poor response from local officials in confronting homelessness. On Thursday, dozens of concerned business owners and citizens gathered in Southeast Portland at the store, Urbanite, to share their stories dealing with crime and vandalism in the city, and demanding more action from local leaders.
Century-old Portland restaurant prepares to open its doors again
One of Portland’s oldest restaurants is getting ready to reopen after years of challenges through the pandemic.
Toppled Sellwood chestnut tree’s wood finds new purpose
Oftentimes, when a large and historic tree tumbles in a storm, it’s chopped up and put in a dump. But in Sellwood, the community wanted to do something different.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
‘Told myself expect the worst’: Fire destroys Portland home, 3 roommates displaced
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A house fire in north Portland early Sunday morning left the three occupants scrambling to find housing, with few remaining belongings. Kate Savage said she got a call from her roommate around 2:30 a.m. At first, she thought her roommate was joking. Savage said she remembered...
