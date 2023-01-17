ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kptv.com

Deeply Rooted sports bar serves up plant-based bar favorites

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Deeply Rooted sports bar has set its roots in Northeast Portland. The spot offers up not only plant-based food and drinks, but also a golf and soccer simulator, pool tables, darts and a massive screen to watch your favorite teams! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the bar to get an inside look.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Mexican restaurant in Vancouver damaged by fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Mexican restaurant was damaged by a fire Thursday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Just before 6:45 a.m., fire crews were called out to report of smoke and flames inside of Javier’s Tacos, located at 11115 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. Crews arrived within two minutes and found a working fire with smoke showing from the structure.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Soaring egg prices leads to theft from local food cart, owner says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s crime that one local food cart owner said he’s never seen in more than a decade of running his business, Fried Egg I’m in Love. The owner, Jace Krause, said a shipment of eggs to his food cart in north Portland was broken into, and about eight dozen eggs were stolen. He blames the rising cost of eggs for the crime. Krause said his business is feeling the pain of inflation on eggs, but losing nearly one hundred is another blow for already trying to pay for an already expensive ingredient.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Ayo at Rose City Classic Dog Show

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Expo Center has gone to the dogs!. The Rose City Classic Dog Show, the longest running event held at the Expo Center, will kick off Thursday and runs through Sunday. It’s the biggest dog show series in the western United States and one of...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

City plans to open next Safe Rest Village in NE Portland near Marine Drive

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is set to soon open another Safe Rest Village as the city continues to address its ongoing homelessness crisis. City officials said the next site they expect to open, called the Sunderland RV Safe Park, has space for 55 vehicles on Sunderland Avenue in Northeast Portland, near the airport and Marine Drive. It is on a PBOT-owned property.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Victim in deadly SE Portland crash identified by police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the driver killed in a Southeast Portland car crash Sunday. PPB first responded to the crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 80th Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday where the body of Tyler L. David, 44, of Portland, was found.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Kells Irish Pub and Shamrock Run partner for 2023 Irish Festival

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Two of Portland’s most iconic St. Patrick’s Day traditions are teaming up for the 2023 holiday. The Shamrock Run and Kells Irish Pub & Brewery announced Tuesday a partnership for a “bigger and better Irish Festival.”. Founded in 1979, The Shamrock Run...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man shot while waiting for breakfast in front of Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot while he was waiting for breakfast outside the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland early on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that a 911 call about shots fired came in around 6:20 a.m. and the first officers on scene at 3rd Avenue at Burnside found the man who had been shot in the arm.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

3 people, 3 dogs displaced after house fire in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Red Cross is helping three people who were forced out of their southeast Portland home by an early morning fire. The fire started just after 3 a.m. at a home in the 17100 block of Southeast Stephens Street. Portland Fire & Rescue says a person walked up to a nearby fire station to report the fire.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of separate shootings left two men dead Thursday night in Portland. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, a 911 call came in at 11:47 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street in the Cully neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘This is a self-rescue:’ Portlanders call for better leadership on crime, homelessness

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More Portlanders are speaking out over public safety and what they say is a poor response from local officials in confronting homelessness. On Thursday, dozens of concerned business owners and citizens gathered in Southeast Portland at the store, Urbanite, to share their stories dealing with crime and vandalism in the city, and demanding more action from local leaders.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
OREGON STATE

