cowboystatedaily.com
House Committee Passes Medicaid Expansion, But Not For Gender Surgeries
An effort to expand Medicaid in Wyoming has cleared its first hurdle. The House Revenue Committee passed House Bill 80 on Thursday. It's the ninth bill in recent years Wyoming lawmakers have considered to expand Medicaid. The other eight attempts failed.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gov. Gordon Tests Positive For COVID, Will Work From Home
Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19. "The governor is experiencing only minor symptoms at this time and will continue working from home on behalf of Wyoming," said Michael Pearlman, the governor's spokesperson. Pearlman...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray: Wyoming Should Not Open The Door to Ranked-Choice Voting
With nationwide voter confidence at an all-time low, I was elected Wyoming Secretary of State on a platform of election integrity. I want to continue the great work of our Secretary of State's Office while also building upon that work. But I was also elected to stop any attempts that would damage Wyoming elections. For taking this proactive approach, the media and liberal elites have thrown around their manufactured labels in an effort to obscure the real issues.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wide-Ranging Anti-Abortion Bill Would Remove Exemptions For Rape, Incest
Supported by a number of Wyoming lawmakers, the "Life is a Human Right Act" is a roaring retort to judicial concerns surrounding the state's abortion ban, which has been blocked from enforcement. The act, House Bill 152, is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Gets Another Win As Committee Strikes Down Bill Changing How Vacancies Are Filled
A committee of the Wyoming Legislature rejected a bill Wednesday that would have changed the way political vacancies are filled. It was another win for the platform of new Secretary of State Chuck Gray, who advocated against the bill. House Bill...
cowboystatedaily.com
Child Marriage Bill Survives But Some Argue Restricting Teen Marriage Is Removing Freedoms
A bill forbidding the issuance of state marriage licenses to minors ages 15 and younger survived its first debate in the Wyoming House of Representatives with a 36-27 vote of approval. House Bill 7, which would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to...
A speech that put NIMBYs on notice
Roughly a third of the way into the annual State of the State address delivered by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday before the Colorado General Assembly, he said, referring to the state’s housing crisis, “We need more flexible zoning.” And with those words, along with the larger position Polis staked out on housing, he put […] The post A speech that put NIMBYs on notice appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
cowboystatedaily.com
Casper Legislator’s Covid Bill Would Also Prohibit Required Vaccines For Polio, Measles, Mumps
A bill making its way through the Wyoming Legislature not only would prohibit discrimination over people's COVID-19 vaccine or face mask choices, it also would prohibit the same for other infectious diseases like measles, mumps and polio. In many ways,...
Courthouse News Service
Wyoming urges 10th Circuit to revive election donor reporting law
DENVER (CN) — The state of Wyoming asked a 10th Circuit panel on Wednesday to revive a law requiring the disclosure of donors paying for election ads, which a federal judge threw out as vague. In 2019, the Wyoming Legislature passed a bill requiring organizations disclose donors funding political...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Community Colleges Can’t Ask For Inflation Fund Adjustment After Bill Fails
A proposed law that would have allowed the Wyoming Community College Commission to ask the state for more money to cover inflation spikes failed Wednesday in a legislative committee meeting. Senate File 46 would have allowed the commission to ask for...
capcity.news
Two new Medicaid leaders appointed for Wyoming Department of Heath
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health announced today the appointment of two new leaders for the department’s Medicaid and related programs. Lee Grossman will be the new state Medicaid agent and senior administrator of the Division of Healthcare Financing. Grossman was chosen after a hiring process that directly involved Governor Mark Gordon and WDH Director Stefan Johansson.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming House To Vote On Bill Forbidding Marriage For Teens 15 And Younger
Wyoming is one of eight states with no minimum marriage age. Some in the Wyoming Legislature are trying to change that with House Bill 7. If it becomes law, the bill would forbid people younger than 16 from marrying altogether, and would require a guardian's permission for minors ages 16 and 17.
Fentanyl problem still growing in Wyoming
The flow of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids into Wyoming continues to swell, according to data presented to state lawmakers last week. From 2017 to 2021, Wyoming lost 410 people to drug overdoses with a growing share of deaths due to fentanyl. Between 2018 and 2021, the number of deaths...
Wyoming Drivers May See Harsher Consequences For Ignoring Closed Roads
Blowing snow in Wyoming causes road closers. That's just part of living in this state. But some people ignore those closures and give it a go anyway. That's not a problem until they get stuck and need rescuing. That costs a lot of time and money and puts the lives...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislator Wants To Reduce What Solar Customers Are Paid For Excess Electricity
Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, has introduced a bill to the Wyoming Legislature that would repeal net metering, which allows people who produce excess electricity from their rooftop solar panels to sell to a utility at a retail rate. Those who do...
buffalobulletin.com
A good first step
Among the dozen or so bills the Legislature will wade through this session that deal with education, House Bill 34 is unique in that it doesn’t deal with school buildings, school finances or even what constitutes an education. HB 34 sets aside more than $11 million in the state’s...
mybighornbasin.com
University of Wyoming “Pulls Trigger,” Launches Firearms Research Center
The goal of the University of Wyoming Firearms Research Center is to create a “broad discourse” when it comes to firearms in the legal system thru nonpartisan research and education. As firearms continue to play a prominent role in American lives – in positive and negative ways –...
cowboystatedaily.com
From Chicken-Roping To Ax-Throwing, Lawmakers Debate New Class Of Liquor License For Wyoming
Alcohol can be an economic driver, but debate over how increasing its availability can impact Wyoming communities took over the Wyoming Legislature's Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Tuesday morning. The discussion focused in on Senate File 12,...
cowboystatedaily.com
House Divided On Authority To Assess Private Wind And Solar Farms: State Or Counties
After a lively discussion, the Wyoming House of Representatives passed the first reading of a bill that will have the state resume property tax assessments of wind and solar farms not regulated by the Wyoming Public Service Commission. For the past...
cowboystatedaily.com
Get Your Incandescent Lightbulbs Now: Starting August 1, They’re Outlawed
You have until Aug. 1 to buy up incandescent lightbulbs before it will be illegal for retailers to sell them. Manufacturers already can't make them anymore, so whatever retailers have left on their shelves or in their inventories is the last of them.
