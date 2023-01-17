ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

House Committee Passes Medicaid Expansion, But Not For Gender Surgeries

An effort to expand Medicaid in Wyoming has cleared its first hurdle. The House Revenue Committee passed House Bill 80 on Thursday. It's the ninth bill in recent years Wyoming lawmakers have considered to expand Medicaid. The other eight attempts failed.
cowboystatedaily.com

Gov. Gordon Tests Positive For COVID, Will Work From Home

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19. "The governor is experiencing only minor symptoms at this time and will continue working from home on behalf of Wyoming," said Michael Pearlman, the governor's spokesperson.
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray: Wyoming Should Not Open The Door to Ranked-Choice Voting

With nationwide voter confidence at an all-time low, I was elected Wyoming Secretary of State on a platform of election integrity. I want to continue the great work of our Secretary of State's Office while also building upon that work. But I was also elected to stop any attempts that would damage Wyoming elections. For taking this proactive approach, the media and liberal elites have thrown around their manufactured labels in an effort to obscure the real issues.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wide-Ranging Anti-Abortion Bill Would Remove Exemptions For Rape, Incest

Supported by a number of Wyoming lawmakers, the "Life is a Human Right Act" is a roaring retort to judicial concerns surrounding the state's abortion ban, which has been blocked from enforcement. The act, House Bill 152, is...
Colorado Newsline

A speech that put NIMBYs on notice

Roughly a third of the way into the annual State of the State address delivered by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday before the Colorado General Assembly, he said, referring to the state's housing crisis, "We need more flexible zoning." And with those words, along with the larger position Polis staked out on housing, he put […]
Courthouse News Service

Wyoming urges 10th Circuit to revive election donor reporting law

DENVER (CN) — The state of Wyoming asked a 10th Circuit panel on Wednesday to revive a law requiring the disclosure of donors paying for election ads, which a federal judge threw out as vague. In 2019, the Wyoming Legislature passed a bill requiring organizations disclose donors funding political...
capcity.news

Two new Medicaid leaders appointed for Wyoming Department of Heath

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health announced today the appointment of two new leaders for the department's Medicaid and related programs. Lee Grossman will be the new state Medicaid agent and senior administrator of the Division of Healthcare Financing. Grossman was chosen after a hiring process that directly involved Governor Mark Gordon and WDH Director Stefan Johansson.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming House To Vote On Bill Forbidding Marriage For Teens 15 And Younger

Wyoming is one of eight states with no minimum marriage age. Some in the Wyoming Legislature are trying to change that with House Bill 7. If it becomes law, the bill would forbid people younger than 16 from marrying altogether, and would require a guardian's permission for minors ages 16 and 17.
WyoFile

Fentanyl problem still growing in Wyoming

The flow of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids into Wyoming continues to swell, according to data presented to state lawmakers last week. From 2017 to 2021, Wyoming lost 410 people to drug overdoses with a growing share of deaths due to fentanyl. Between 2018 and 2021, the number of deaths...
buffalobulletin.com

A good first step

Among the dozen or so bills the Legislature will wade through this session that deal with education, House Bill 34 is unique in that it doesn't deal with school buildings, school finances or even what constitutes an education. HB 34 sets aside more than $11 million in the state's...
cowboystatedaily.com

Get Your Incandescent Lightbulbs Now: Starting August 1, They’re Outlawed

You have until Aug. 1 to buy up incandescent lightbulbs before it will be illegal for retailers to sell them. Manufacturers already can't make them anymore, so whatever retailers have left on their shelves or in their inventories is the last of them.
