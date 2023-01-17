Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Lubbock County to begin major upgrade to 50th Street on Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock County is set to begin construction on West 50th Street beginning this Monday (January 23, 2023). This $5.5 million project will improve and widen the street between Upland Avenue and F.M. 179. This 2 mile upgrade is part of the ongoing $99.6 million dollar Lubbock County Comprehensive Roads bond package.
fox34.com
Lubbock parks to have some restrooms renovated, replaced
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In its first meeting of 2023, the Lubbock City Council awarded a contract to have some park restrooms renovated, a second step in addressing 12 vandalized and damaged facilities. The $232,123 contract will be to, “transform the restrooms into safe, comfortable, and long-lasting facilities for park...
fox34.com
TxDOT names Judge Curtis Parrish chair of the U.S. 82 study
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced today that Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish has been named the Chairman of the U.S. 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee. TxDOT Planning and Programming Division (TPP) is initiating a corridor study for U.S. 82, spanning from the Texas/New Mexico State...
fox34.com
A look inside the new Lubbock Municipal Court
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s the latest facility to be finished as part of the City of Lubbock’s Public Safety Improvements Project and, complete with an escape door in one of the courtrooms, the Lubbock Municipal Court is providing staff and citizens safety, comfort and convenience. “Now that...
fox34.com
Enrollment increases at TTU’s Davis College, despite national decline in ag interest
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since 2020 there have been 500 more students admitted into the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, according to the Texas Tech University Institutional Research’s Fact Book. Nationally, there has been a decrease in interest young adults have for the ag industry. The...
fox34.com
Lubbock doctor named American Burn Association President
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - By now you probably know that Lubbock has the highest-level Burn Center in the region, housed at University Medical Center. Soon, another distinction will come with that as Lubbock doctor Sharmila Dissanaike has been named the national President of the American Burn Association. She will become President-Elect in May and then take over the role as President in 2025.
Lubbock mother praises South Plains DPS Trooper, went the extra mile to ensure family’s safety
A Lubbock mom was feeling grateful after she said a Department of Public Safety Trooper went the extra mile to make sure her family was safe.
fox34.com
SWAT called to central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m., multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear with rifles, were in the area for what they say was an investigation follow-up.
fox34.com
Armed robbery reported at central Lubbock convenience store
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an armed robbery reported at a central Lubbock convenience store Thursday morning. Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to the Boston Kwik Mart in the 4200 block of Boston Ave. At this time police say no arrests have been made. This...
Lubbock shooting leads to arrest of North Texas man in Guadalupe County
Julio Jimenez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault in connection to a New Year’s shooting in Southwest Lubbock that left a man with serious injuries, according to a press release from LPD.
everythinglubbock.com
Police investigate armed robbery at Lubbock convenience store
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Boston Kwik Mart in the 4200 block of Boston Avenue at 10:02 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported, but the suspect was not found at the time. This story is developing.
fox34.com
TTUHSC Physician Elected American Burn Association President
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Department of Surgery Chair Sharmila Dissanaike, M.D., was elected as the American Burn Association president for 2025. The association is the largest organization of burn professionals in the world and is dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by burn injuries.
fox34.com
1 injured in crash on I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to I-27 after a vehicle crashed into the median. The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on the interstate between 19th Street and 34th Street. One person was moderately injured, according to police. TxDOT cameras show traffic on the interstate has been...
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Police investigating deadly downtown Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person that shot and killed a man early Friday morning at his home near 19th and Ave. M. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the case. Full story here:...
fox34.com
LPD investigating central Lubbock robbery
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition Monday, the day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson. Eighteen Charged in Methamphetamine Trafficking Case in Levelland. Updated: Nov....
fox34.com
Mild temperatures and a decrease in fire danger
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again, winds gust above 50 mph over the South Plains this Wednesday, though wind speeds will be decreasing this evening along with the fire danger. It will be cold again with lows in the 20s in Lubbock and communities to the north. Fortunately, wind speeds...
fox34.com
Good Day Good Dog: Missy!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Missy is a 2-year-old female pitty mix. She loves other dogs and is supposed to be good with cats and kids! Missy is housebroken, loves to ride in the car, and has been waiting for a home for 2 months so far. LAS: (806)...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD released image, investigation of deadly downtown shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Monday released a photo of a vehicle connected with a shooting in downtown Lubbock on Friday that killed a 40-year-old man. The vehicle described as a black four-door sedan was last seen Friday, LPD said. On Friday, police were called for...
fox34.com
Cost of eggs influencing backyard flocks
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -With the cost of eggs continuing to rise, some people are planning on getting them straight from the source. Steve Greene, Director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter says, “You can get six hens and be under the city ordinance and you can have some good farm fresh eggs.”
