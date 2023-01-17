ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Lubbock County to begin major upgrade to 50th Street on Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock County is set to begin construction on West 50th Street beginning this Monday (January 23, 2023). This $5.5 million project will improve and widen the street between Upland Avenue and F.M. 179. This 2 mile upgrade is part of the ongoing $99.6 million dollar Lubbock County Comprehensive Roads bond package.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock parks to have some restrooms renovated, replaced

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In its first meeting of 2023, the Lubbock City Council awarded a contract to have some park restrooms renovated, a second step in addressing 12 vandalized and damaged facilities. The $232,123 contract will be to, “transform the restrooms into safe, comfortable, and long-lasting facilities for park...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

TxDOT names Judge Curtis Parrish chair of the U.S. 82 study

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced today that Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish has been named the Chairman of the U.S. 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee. TxDOT Planning and Programming Division (TPP) is initiating a corridor study for U.S. 82, spanning from the Texas/New Mexico State...
TEXAS STATE
fox34.com

A look inside the new Lubbock Municipal Court

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s the latest facility to be finished as part of the City of Lubbock’s Public Safety Improvements Project and, complete with an escape door in one of the courtrooms, the Lubbock Municipal Court is providing staff and citizens safety, comfort and convenience. “Now that...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock doctor named American Burn Association President

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - By now you probably know that Lubbock has the highest-level Burn Center in the region, housed at University Medical Center. Soon, another distinction will come with that as Lubbock doctor Sharmila Dissanaike has been named the national President of the American Burn Association. She will become President-Elect in May and then take over the role as President in 2025.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

SWAT called to central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m., multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear with rifles, were in the area for what they say was an investigation follow-up.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Armed robbery reported at central Lubbock convenience store

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an armed robbery reported at a central Lubbock convenience store Thursday morning. Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to the Boston Kwik Mart in the 4200 block of Boston Ave. At this time police say no arrests have been made. This...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Police investigate armed robbery at Lubbock convenience store

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Boston Kwik Mart in the 4200 block of Boston Avenue at 10:02 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported, but the suspect was not found at the time. This story is developing.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

TTUHSC Physician Elected American Burn Association President

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Department of Surgery Chair Sharmila Dissanaike, M.D., was elected as the American Burn Association president for 2025. The association is the largest organization of burn professionals in the world and is dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by burn injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 injured in crash on I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to I-27 after a vehicle crashed into the median. The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on the interstate between 19th Street and 34th Street. One person was moderately injured, according to police. TxDOT cameras show traffic on the interstate has been...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LPD investigating central Lubbock robbery

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition Monday, the day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson. Eighteen Charged in Methamphetamine Trafficking Case in Levelland. Updated: Nov....
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Mild temperatures and a decrease in fire danger

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again, winds gust above 50 mph over the South Plains this Wednesday, though wind speeds will be decreasing this evening along with the fire danger. It will be cold again with lows in the 20s in Lubbock and communities to the north. Fortunately, wind speeds...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Good Day Good Dog: Missy!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Missy is a 2-year-old female pitty mix. She loves other dogs and is supposed to be good with cats and kids! Missy is housebroken, loves to ride in the car, and has been waiting for a home for 2 months so far. LAS: (806)...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD released image, investigation of deadly downtown shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Monday released a photo of a vehicle connected with a shooting in downtown Lubbock on Friday that killed a 40-year-old man. The vehicle described as a black four-door sedan was last seen Friday, LPD said. On Friday, police were called for...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Cost of eggs influencing backyard flocks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -With the cost of eggs continuing to rise, some people are planning on getting them straight from the source. Steve Greene, Director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter says, “You can get six hens and be under the city ordinance and you can have some good farm fresh eggs.”
LUBBOCK, TX

