SWAT called to central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m., multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear with rifles, were in the area for what they say was an investigation follow-up.
‘Our vision come to life:’ The Mom Lounge opens in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A dream has become reality for two Lubbock moms hoping to create a safe space for parents and their children to learn and grow. The Mom Lounge is now open in South Lubbock, after years of hard work from owners Anna O’Steen and Mary McCabe.
Good Day Good Dog: Missy!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Missy is a 2-year-old female pitty mix. She loves other dogs and is supposed to be good with cats and kids! Missy is housebroken, loves to ride in the car, and has been waiting for a home for 2 months so far. LAS: (806)...
First winter weather of 2023 forecasted next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A brief break in the chilly temps on Friday with daytime highs climbing to around the 60-degree mark. Also, plenty of sunshine to help the afternoon. That will not be the case tomorrow as a cold front sweeps into the region early in the day and brings gusty northwest winds, a few clouds, and lower temperatures. I expect highs to remain in the 40s in the northwest South Plains to the low to mid-50s in the southern communities.
Wind relief, then the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A welcome break from the strong winds of the past few days. Winds today will generally average about 10 mph (ranging from 5 to 15 mph). Gusty winds will return the next two days. Along with less wind, today will be mostly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures will...
Mild temperatures and a decrease in fire danger
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again, winds gust above 50 mph over the South Plains this Wednesday, though wind speeds will be decreasing this evening along with the fire danger. It will be cold again with lows in the 20s in Lubbock and communities to the north. Fortunately, wind speeds...
Lubbock County to begin major upgrade to 50th Street on Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock County is set to begin construction on West 50th Street beginning this Monday (January 23, 2023). This $5.5 million project will improve and widen the street between Upland Avenue and F.M. 179. This 2 mile upgrade is part of the ongoing $99.6 million dollar Lubbock County Comprehensive Roads bond package.
After the rain... wind
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain fell on much of the viewing area late yesterday and last night. The first measurable rainfall of the year. As expected, amounts were light. You’ll find the list below. The storm system which brought the rain now brings wind. Winds this afternoon will range...
Windy weekend ahead, winter weather next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures are on the warmer side today with windy conditions!. Todays highs will be in the lower 60s. We will have strong south winds with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 mph. Tonight, temperatures will be in the lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Southeast winds will be around 15 to 20 mph tonight with gusts up to 30 mph.
1 injured in crash on I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to I-27 after a vehicle crashed into the median. The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on the interstate between 19th Street and 34th Street. One person was moderately injured, according to police. TxDOT cameras show traffic on the interstate has been...
Lubbock doctor named American Burn Association President
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - By now you probably know that Lubbock has the highest-level Burn Center in the region, housed at University Medical Center. Soon, another distinction will come with that as Lubbock doctor Sharmila Dissanaike has been named the national President of the American Burn Association. She will become President-Elect in May and then take over the role as President in 2025.
Armed robbery reported at central Lubbock convenience store
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an armed robbery reported at a central Lubbock convenience store Thursday morning. Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to the Boston Kwik Mart in the 4200 block of Boston Ave. At this time police say no arrests have been made. This...
Hoop Madness Tuesday finals
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school Hoop Madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17.
A look inside the new Lubbock Municipal Court
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s the latest facility to be finished as part of the City of Lubbock’s Public Safety Improvements Project and, complete with an escape door in one of the courtrooms, the Lubbock Municipal Court is providing staff and citizens safety, comfort and convenience. “Now that...
Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce to host Sabor Latino inaugural banquet
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host inaugural Sabor Latino banquet Saturday, Feb. 4, at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. The banquet will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. with dinner, entertainment and raffle. See a list sponsorship opportunities below:
Lubbock parks to have some restrooms renovated, replaced
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In its first meeting of 2023, the Lubbock City Council awarded a contract to have some park restrooms renovated, a second step in addressing 12 vandalized and damaged facilities. The $232,123 contract will be to, “transform the restrooms into safe, comfortable, and long-lasting facilities for park...
Lady Raiders knock off #25 Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bre’Amber Scott had 31 points and 7 rebounds helping Texas Tech top #25 Texas 68-64 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech moves to 15-4 overall/3-3 in the Big 12 Conference. The Lady Raiders led by three at the half and after the third...
1 seriously injured in West Loop crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a crash on West Loop 289, according to police. Emergency crews responded to a 2-vehicle crash just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. The crash occurred on West Loop 289 near 34th Street. Traffic delays are expected while crews work...
Bo Bryant is Littlefield’s Head Football Coach/AD
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield has hired their new Head Football Coach/AD from within as they promoted Defensive Coordinator Bo Bryant. Bryant takes over for Jimmy Thomas who passed away back in November after a brief illness. Bryant is in his seventh season at Littlefield having worked under Bryan Huseman,...
LPD investigating central Lubbock robbery
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition Monday, the day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson. Eighteen Charged in Methamphetamine Trafficking Case in Levelland. Updated: Nov....
