Ann Arbor, MI

Wichita Eagle

New York Giants Divisional Week Storylines

Eagles Week Part III is well underway, as the Ne york Giants have a short work week ahead to get ready for a Saturday night date against the top-seeded Eagles out in Philadelphia, where they hope to win for the first time since 2013. It won't be easy--it never is....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Purdy is Better than Cowboys QB Dak? ‘Tale of the Tape’ Gimmick

FRISCO - Now seems like a perfect time for me to repeat a mantra that has served me well in my 40 years covering the NFL. Oh, we do the stories, the "ratings'' and the "rankings,'' but when it comes to teams, I always circle back to a go-to: In the NFL, there already exists a fool-proof way to "rate'' and "rank.''
Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Knows Steelers OC Decision

PITTSBURGH -- It sure seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers have already made their call about the offensive coordinator. This is what we know so far. The Steelers are putting their offseason checklist on hold as head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter. As of now, no word has been said on whether or not Matt Canada will return, which only leaves speculation - no definitive answers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys at 49ers: Maher Playoff Prop Bet Tells Odds Tale

It has been quite the interesting week for Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher. For starters, he and the Cowboys kept their 2022 playoff run alive by vanquishing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-24 last Monday at Raymond James Stadium. However, Maher’s woes with point-after-attempts against the Bucs led some...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Panthers in Violation of League Rules

The Panthers' search for its next head coach is in full swing. However, a report surfaced Thursday evening that the team is facing NFL violations for Nicole Tepper's participation in the team's hiring process, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Nicole is the wife of team owner, David Tepper, and is also the chief administrative officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Rookie Recap: Why Terry Fontenot ‘Loves’ 2022 Draft Class

The first year of coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot's tenure with the Atlanta Falcons was centered around building a foundation, as a veteran-laden team finished 7-10 season, staying in the playoff mix all throughout but clearly lacking ingredients. Relative to expectations, it was a successful season -...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Emails, Questions

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are alreayd hard at work trying to make adjustments and repairs in hopes of a 2023 NFL Playoff run. Raider Nation has a myriad of questions so lets get right to them:. Hondo, how come you aren't critical of Josh McDaniels? Are you on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Assistant Earns Prominent Role for College All-Star Game

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots coaching staff will be well represented at this year’s annual Senior Bowl next month in Mobile, AL. As the top college football players in the nation showcase their talents in anticipation of the 2023 NFL Draft, Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington will serve as defensive coordinator of the American squad.
MOBILE, AL
Wichita Eagle

Four Keys to a Chiefs Victory Over the Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs finished the regular season with an incredible 14-3 record. This is only the second time in head coach Andy Reid’s hall-of-fame career in which his team has won that many games. This past offseason when the Chiefs were overturning the roster and doing what many...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs, Eagles both favored by more than a touchdown at home

Trips to the conference championships are on the line this weekend. An all-NFC East conference title game is on the table, as are potential Bills-Chiefs or Bengals-Chiefs rematches from last year's playoffs. And there's no guarantee that the Giants' and Jaguars' magical runs end this weekend, either. Wild-card weekend was...
Wichita Eagle

Countdown to Kickoff: Giants vs. Eagles Round 3

The Giants hope the third time is the charm. The Eagles are intent on keeping the status quo. The two NFC East rivals will meet for the third time in just over 40 days Saturday night, this time in the divisional round playoffs with seasons on the line. Philadelphia (14-3,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

NFL Awards 2022: Execs Pick MVP, Rookies, Coach of the Year, More

There was this thing that Andy Reid said to me about Patrick Mahomes a couple of weeks ago that stuck with me, and I can’t let it go. His Chiefs had just dispatched the Raiders to lock up the top seed in the AFC and move to within one win of the team’s fifth AFC title game in as many years, and in five years with Mahomes as starter.
Wichita Eagle

Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad Ahead of Divisional Playoff Game

The New York Giants have elevated defensive back Zyon Gilbert and receiver Makai Polk from their practice squad as standard elevations. This is the fourth elevation for Gilbert this year and the first for Polk. Gilbert was elevated for the Giants games against Washington on December 4, against Philadelphia on December 11, and against the Colts on January 1. His lone start came against the Commanders.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Excited to Play at a Rocking Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA – Just the thought of a Saturday night playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field sent a shiver down the spine of Eagles receiver A.J. Brown earlier this week. “I know the place is going to be rocking,” said Brown. “It’s going to be hard to hear, hard to communicate. It’s going to be crazy. We’re going to try to do our best to ball out, put on a show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Julian Edelman Thinks Tom Brady is Done with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Throughout the entire 2022 NFL season there has been a question hanging over the heads of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - will the greatest quarterback of all time decide to continue his career and return to Tampa Bay?. After the Buccaneers' lopsided 31-14 loss to the Dallas...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Clemson LB Makes ESPN Way Too Early 2023 All-American Team

View the original article to see embedded media. It's never too early to look ahead to the next college football season. With the 2022 season now officially in the books, ESPN has released its Way Too Early 2023 All-American team, and Clemson LB Barrett Carter was lone Tiger to make the list.
CLEMSON, SC

