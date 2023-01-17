Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Will KC’s can’t-miss advantage be enough vs. Jacksonville?
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City. Two weeks ago, I admitted to changing my mind late with the Chiefs-Raiders prediction, and I have similar thoughts for this one as well. My first opinion following Jacksonville’s win last week over the Los Angeles Chargers was that the Jaguars would...
Wichita Eagle
New York Giants Divisional Week Storylines
Eagles Week Part III is well underway, as the Ne york Giants have a short work week ahead to get ready for a Saturday night date against the top-seeded Eagles out in Philadelphia, where they hope to win for the first time since 2013. It won't be easy--it never is....
Wichita Eagle
Ja’Marr Chase Opens Up About Future In Cincinnati, Status Among NFL’s Top Receivers
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is ready to keep his special connection with Joe Burrow in Cincinnati for a long time. Last week, Burrow told NBC Sports' Maria Taylor he wants to be in the Queen City for a while as well. "I need to be here,...
Wichita Eagle
Purdy is Better than Cowboys QB Dak? ‘Tale of the Tape’ Gimmick
FRISCO - Now seems like a perfect time for me to repeat a mantra that has served me well in my 40 years covering the NFL. Oh, we do the stories, the "ratings'' and the "rankings,'' but when it comes to teams, I always circle back to a go-to: In the NFL, there already exists a fool-proof way to "rate'' and "rank.''
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Knows Steelers OC Decision
PITTSBURGH -- It sure seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers have already made their call about the offensive coordinator. This is what we know so far. The Steelers are putting their offseason checklist on hold as head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter. As of now, no word has been said on whether or not Matt Canada will return, which only leaves speculation - no definitive answers.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys at 49ers: Maher Playoff Prop Bet Tells Odds Tale
It has been quite the interesting week for Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher. For starters, he and the Cowboys kept their 2022 playoff run alive by vanquishing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-24 last Monday at Raymond James Stadium. However, Maher’s woes with point-after-attempts against the Bucs led some...
Wichita Eagle
Panthers in Violation of League Rules
The Panthers' search for its next head coach is in full swing. However, a report surfaced Thursday evening that the team is facing NFL violations for Nicole Tepper's participation in the team's hiring process, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Nicole is the wife of team owner, David Tepper, and is also the chief administrative officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Rookie Recap: Why Terry Fontenot ‘Loves’ 2022 Draft Class
The first year of coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot's tenure with the Atlanta Falcons was centered around building a foundation, as a veteran-laden team finished 7-10 season, staying in the playoff mix all throughout but clearly lacking ingredients. Relative to expectations, it was a successful season -...
Wichita Eagle
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Emails, Questions
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are alreayd hard at work trying to make adjustments and repairs in hopes of a 2023 NFL Playoff run. Raider Nation has a myriad of questions so lets get right to them:. Hondo, how come you aren't critical of Josh McDaniels? Are you on the...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Assistant Earns Prominent Role for College All-Star Game
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots coaching staff will be well represented at this year’s annual Senior Bowl next month in Mobile, AL. As the top college football players in the nation showcase their talents in anticipation of the 2023 NFL Draft, Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington will serve as defensive coordinator of the American squad.
Wichita Eagle
Four Keys to a Chiefs Victory Over the Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs finished the regular season with an incredible 14-3 record. This is only the second time in head coach Andy Reid’s hall-of-fame career in which his team has won that many games. This past offseason when the Chiefs were overturning the roster and doing what many...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs, Eagles both favored by more than a touchdown at home
Trips to the conference championships are on the line this weekend. An all-NFC East conference title game is on the table, as are potential Bills-Chiefs or Bengals-Chiefs rematches from last year's playoffs. And there's no guarantee that the Giants' and Jaguars' magical runs end this weekend, either. Wild-card weekend was...
Wichita Eagle
Countdown to Kickoff: Giants vs. Eagles Round 3
The Giants hope the third time is the charm. The Eagles are intent on keeping the status quo. The two NFC East rivals will meet for the third time in just over 40 days Saturday night, this time in the divisional round playoffs with seasons on the line. Philadelphia (14-3,...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Awards 2022: Execs Pick MVP, Rookies, Coach of the Year, More
There was this thing that Andy Reid said to me about Patrick Mahomes a couple of weeks ago that stuck with me, and I can’t let it go. His Chiefs had just dispatched the Raiders to lock up the top seed in the AFC and move to within one win of the team’s fifth AFC title game in as many years, and in five years with Mahomes as starter.
Wichita Eagle
Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad Ahead of Divisional Playoff Game
The New York Giants have elevated defensive back Zyon Gilbert and receiver Makai Polk from their practice squad as standard elevations. This is the fourth elevation for Gilbert this year and the first for Polk. Gilbert was elevated for the Giants games against Washington on December 4, against Philadelphia on December 11, and against the Colts on January 1. His lone start came against the Commanders.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Excited to Play at a Rocking Lincoln Financial Field
PHILADELPHIA – Just the thought of a Saturday night playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field sent a shiver down the spine of Eagles receiver A.J. Brown earlier this week. “I know the place is going to be rocking,” said Brown. “It’s going to be hard to hear, hard to communicate. It’s going to be crazy. We’re going to try to do our best to ball out, put on a show.
Wichita Eagle
None of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookies ‘Really Wowed’ in 2022 Says ESPN Rankings
Looking back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season could appear that it was doomed before it ever started. Between the musical chairs of who was and wasn't retiring, injuries, and a sudden change in the most important staff position on a team, the year was just chaos from the start. And...
Wichita Eagle
Julian Edelman Thinks Tom Brady is Done with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Throughout the entire 2022 NFL season there has been a question hanging over the heads of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - will the greatest quarterback of all time decide to continue his career and return to Tampa Bay?. After the Buccaneers' lopsided 31-14 loss to the Dallas...
Wichita Eagle
Considering these attributes, it’s no wonder Nick Bolton smashed Chiefs’ tackles record
The Chiefs had an idea in 2021 what they were getting when they used a second-round pick on former Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton. From assuming the green-dot leadership role in 2022 to two productive seasons since being drafted out of Missouri, this tackling machine has certainly met the Chiefs’ expectations.
Wichita Eagle
Clemson LB Makes ESPN Way Too Early 2023 All-American Team
View the original article to see embedded media. It's never too early to look ahead to the next college football season. With the 2022 season now officially in the books, ESPN has released its Way Too Early 2023 All-American team, and Clemson LB Barrett Carter was lone Tiger to make the list.
Comments / 0