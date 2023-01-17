Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Will KC’s can’t-miss advantage be enough vs. Jacksonville?
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City. Two weeks ago, I admitted to changing my mind late with the Chiefs-Raiders prediction, and I have similar thoughts for this one as well. My first opinion following Jacksonville’s win last week over the Los Angeles Chargers was that the Jaguars would...
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Knows Steelers OC Decision
PITTSBURGH -- It sure seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers have already made their call about the offensive coordinator. This is what we know so far. The Steelers are putting their offseason checklist on hold as head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter. As of now, no word has been said on whether or not Matt Canada will return, which only leaves speculation - no definitive answers.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Awards 2022: Execs Pick MVP, Rookies, Coach of the Year, More
There was this thing that Andy Reid said to me about Patrick Mahomes a couple of weeks ago that stuck with me, and I can’t let it go. His Chiefs had just dispatched the Raiders to lock up the top seed in the AFC and move to within one win of the team’s fifth AFC title game in as many years, and in five years with Mahomes as starter.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Special Teams Ranked as One of League’s Best This Season
The Seattle Seahawks gave fans plenty of things to feel excited about this season. With the reemergence of quarterback Geno Smith, the quick impact of a handful of rookies and an unlikely run to the playoffs, Seattle drew attention for tons of reasons. With all of this going on, the...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
5 best Jacksonville Jaguars teams of all-time
Which are the best Jacksonville Jaguars teams of all-time? As one of the newest NFL franchises, the Jaguars have only
Wichita Eagle
Purdy is Better than Cowboys QB Dak? ‘Tale of the Tape’ Gimmick
FRISCO - Now seems like a perfect time for me to repeat a mantra that has served me well in my 40 years covering the NFL. Oh, we do the stories, the "ratings'' and the "rankings,'' but when it comes to teams, I always circle back to a go-to: In the NFL, there already exists a fool-proof way to "rate'' and "rank.''
Eagles fans prepare for Saturday's playoff game
Food, friends, fun, football: the four pillars of a Saturday night done right. People across the Delaware Valley spent Friday prepping for tomorrow's playoff game.
Wichita Eagle
Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Offensive Line
GREEN BAY, Wis. – David Bakhtiari finally made it back following a major knee injury, only to be sidetracked by an appendectomy. Elgton Jenkins rapidly made it back following his knee injury, only to struggle at his new position. The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line should be a building...
Wichita Eagle
None of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookies ‘Really Wowed’ in 2022 Says ESPN Rankings
Looking back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season could appear that it was doomed before it ever started. Between the musical chairs of who was and wasn't retiring, injuries, and a sudden change in the most important staff position on a team, the year was just chaos from the start. And...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Rookie Recap: Why Terry Fontenot ‘Loves’ 2022 Draft Class
The first year of coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot's tenure with the Atlanta Falcons was centered around building a foundation, as a veteran-laden team finished 7-10 season, staying in the playoff mix all throughout but clearly lacking ingredients. Relative to expectations, it was a successful season -...
Wichita Eagle
Bills QB Josh Allen: Buffalo Needs ‘More Targets’ for 1 Weapon vs. Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals probably cannot be complete certain exactly which member of the Josh Allen armory is most dangerous. And maybe the Buffalo Bills - who obviously like it that way - cannot be completely certain, either. But Allen is willing to take a stab at is. “He’s been great...
Wichita Eagle
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Emails, Questions
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are alreayd hard at work trying to make adjustments and repairs in hopes of a 2023 NFL Playoff run. Raider Nation has a myriad of questions so lets get right to them:. Hondo, how come you aren't critical of Josh McDaniels? Are you on the...
Wichita Eagle
Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad Ahead of Divisional Playoff Game
The New York Giants have elevated defensive back Zyon Gilbert and receiver Makai Polk from their practice squad as standard elevations. This is the fourth elevation for Gilbert this year and the first for Polk. Gilbert was elevated for the Giants games against Washington on December 4, against Philadelphia on December 11, and against the Colts on January 1. His lone start came against the Commanders.
Wichita Eagle
Ja’Marr Chase Opens Up About Future In Cincinnati, Status Among NFL’s Top Receivers
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is ready to keep his special connection with Joe Burrow in Cincinnati for a long time. Last week, Burrow told NBC Sports' Maria Taylor he wants to be in the Queen City for a while as well. "I need to be here,...
Wichita Eagle
Julian Edelman Thinks Tom Brady is Done with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Throughout the entire 2022 NFL season there has been a question hanging over the heads of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - will the greatest quarterback of all time decide to continue his career and return to Tampa Bay?. After the Buccaneers' lopsided 31-14 loss to the Dallas...
Wichita Eagle
Considering these attributes, it’s no wonder Nick Bolton smashed Chiefs’ tackles record
The Chiefs had an idea in 2021 what they were getting when they used a second-round pick on former Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton. From assuming the green-dot leadership role in 2022 to two productive seasons since being drafted out of Missouri, this tackling machine has certainly met the Chiefs’ expectations.
Wichita Eagle
Clemson LB Makes ESPN Way Too Early 2023 All-American Team
View the original article to see embedded media. It's never too early to look ahead to the next college football season. With the 2022 season now officially in the books, ESPN has released its Way Too Early 2023 All-American team, and Clemson LB Barrett Carter was lone Tiger to make the list.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs beat Jaguars once this season. Here’s how they can again (with higher stakes)
The Chiefs’ march to Super Bowl LVII officially begins Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The two organizations have met 14 times, including a Week 10 Chiefs victory (27-17) in Kansas City. The Chiefs hold...
