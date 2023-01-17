ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Knows Steelers OC Decision

PITTSBURGH -- It sure seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers have already made their call about the offensive coordinator. This is what we know so far. The Steelers are putting their offseason checklist on hold as head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter. As of now, no word has been said on whether or not Matt Canada will return, which only leaves speculation - no definitive answers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

NFL Awards 2022: Execs Pick MVP, Rookies, Coach of the Year, More

There was this thing that Andy Reid said to me about Patrick Mahomes a couple of weeks ago that stuck with me, and I can’t let it go. His Chiefs had just dispatched the Raiders to lock up the top seed in the AFC and move to within one win of the team’s fifth AFC title game in as many years, and in five years with Mahomes as starter.
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Special Teams Ranked as One of League’s Best This Season

The Seattle Seahawks gave fans plenty of things to feel excited about this season. With the reemergence of quarterback Geno Smith, the quick impact of a handful of rookies and an unlikely run to the playoffs, Seattle drew attention for tons of reasons. With all of this going on, the...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Purdy is Better than Cowboys QB Dak? ‘Tale of the Tape’ Gimmick

FRISCO - Now seems like a perfect time for me to repeat a mantra that has served me well in my 40 years covering the NFL. Oh, we do the stories, the "ratings'' and the "rankings,'' but when it comes to teams, I always circle back to a go-to: In the NFL, there already exists a fool-proof way to "rate'' and "rank.''
Wichita Eagle

Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Offensive Line

GREEN BAY, Wis. – David Bakhtiari finally made it back following a major knee injury, only to be sidetracked by an appendectomy. Elgton Jenkins rapidly made it back following his knee injury, only to struggle at his new position. The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line should be a building...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Rookie Recap: Why Terry Fontenot ‘Loves’ 2022 Draft Class

The first year of coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot's tenure with the Atlanta Falcons was centered around building a foundation, as a veteran-laden team finished 7-10 season, staying in the playoff mix all throughout but clearly lacking ingredients. Relative to expectations, it was a successful season -...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Emails, Questions

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are alreayd hard at work trying to make adjustments and repairs in hopes of a 2023 NFL Playoff run. Raider Nation has a myriad of questions so lets get right to them:. Hondo, how come you aren't critical of Josh McDaniels? Are you on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad Ahead of Divisional Playoff Game

The New York Giants have elevated defensive back Zyon Gilbert and receiver Makai Polk from their practice squad as standard elevations. This is the fourth elevation for Gilbert this year and the first for Polk. Gilbert was elevated for the Giants games against Washington on December 4, against Philadelphia on December 11, and against the Colts on January 1. His lone start came against the Commanders.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wichita Eagle

Julian Edelman Thinks Tom Brady is Done with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Throughout the entire 2022 NFL season there has been a question hanging over the heads of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - will the greatest quarterback of all time decide to continue his career and return to Tampa Bay?. After the Buccaneers' lopsided 31-14 loss to the Dallas...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Clemson LB Makes ESPN Way Too Early 2023 All-American Team

View the original article to see embedded media. It's never too early to look ahead to the next college football season. With the 2022 season now officially in the books, ESPN has released its Way Too Early 2023 All-American team, and Clemson LB Barrett Carter was lone Tiger to make the list.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy