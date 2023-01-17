ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs, Eagles both favored by more than a touchdown at home

Trips to the conference championships are on the line this weekend. An all-NFC East conference title game is on the table, as are potential Bills-Chiefs or Bengals-Chiefs rematches from last year's playoffs. And there's no guarantee that the Giants' and Jaguars' magical runs end this weekend, either. Wild-card weekend was...
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys at 49ers: Maher Playoff Prop Bet Tells Odds Tale

It has been quite the interesting week for Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher. For starters, he and the Cowboys kept their 2022 playoff run alive by vanquishing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-24 last Monday at Raymond James Stadium. However, Maher’s woes with point-after-attempts against the Bucs led some...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

NFL Awards 2022: Execs Pick MVP, Rookies, Coach of the Year, More

There was this thing that Andy Reid said to me about Patrick Mahomes a couple of weeks ago that stuck with me, and I can’t let it go. His Chiefs had just dispatched the Raiders to lock up the top seed in the AFC and move to within one win of the team’s fifth AFC title game in as many years, and in five years with Mahomes as starter.
Wichita Eagle

Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Offensive Line

GREEN BAY, Wis. – David Bakhtiari finally made it back following a major knee injury, only to be sidetracked by an appendectomy. Elgton Jenkins rapidly made it back following his knee injury, only to struggle at his new position. The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line should be a building...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Four Keys to a Chiefs Victory Over the Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs finished the regular season with an incredible 14-3 record. This is only the second time in head coach Andy Reid’s hall-of-fame career in which his team has won that many games. This past offseason when the Chiefs were overturning the roster and doing what many...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Rookie Recap: Why Terry Fontenot ‘Loves’ 2022 Draft Class

The first year of coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot's tenure with the Atlanta Falcons was centered around building a foundation, as a veteran-laden team finished 7-10 season, staying in the playoff mix all throughout but clearly lacking ingredients. Relative to expectations, it was a successful season -...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Purdy is Better than Cowboys QB Dak? ‘Tale of the Tape’ Gimmick

FRISCO - Now seems like a perfect time for me to repeat a mantra that has served me well in my 40 years covering the NFL. Oh, we do the stories, the "ratings'' and the "rankings,'' but when it comes to teams, I always circle back to a go-to: In the NFL, there already exists a fool-proof way to "rate'' and "rank.''
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Special Teams Ranked as One of League’s Best This Season

The Seattle Seahawks gave fans plenty of things to feel excited about this season. With the reemergence of quarterback Geno Smith, the quick impact of a handful of rookies and an unlikely run to the playoffs, Seattle drew attention for tons of reasons. With all of this going on, the...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad Ahead of Divisional Playoff Game

The New York Giants have elevated defensive back Zyon Gilbert and receiver Makai Polk from their practice squad as standard elevations. This is the fourth elevation for Gilbert this year and the first for Polk. Gilbert was elevated for the Giants games against Washington on December 4, against Philadelphia on December 11, and against the Colts on January 1. His lone start came against the Commanders.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Excited to Play at a Rocking Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA – Just the thought of a Saturday night playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field sent a shiver down the spine of Eagles receiver A.J. Brown earlier this week. “I know the place is going to be rocking,” said Brown. “It’s going to be hard to hear, hard to communicate. It’s going to be crazy. We’re going to try to do our best to ball out, put on a show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Injury Roundup: Thursday Updates Ahead of Bengals-Bills

CINCINNATI — Thursday injury reports are here ahead of the AFC divisional round. Not much change for Cincinnati as left tackle Jonah Williams (knee), and guard Alex Cappa (ankle) missed practice again. It would be shocking if either player suited up Sunday. Another name to watch is cornerback Tre...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy