Madison, AL

Florence park master plan brings flood of concerns

FLORENCE – A new McFarland Park master plan presented by the Florence City Council caused some citizens to question safety and possible environmental damage there. Several residents posted concerns on Facebook regarding possible flooding in the park and the money required to fix the issue after the spending to upgrade the park.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Archeological excavation underway at Redstone Arsenal construction site

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ahead of a military construction project on Redstone Arsenal, an archeological excavation is underway to preserve data before construction work impacts the site. According to a press release from Redstone Arsenal, this preservation process is in compliance with the National Historic Preservation Act. The project is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Singing River Trail Launch Tank business competition lifts off

MOORESVILLE – Based loosely on the business reality television show “Shark Tank,” and building on the success of last year’s program, Launch2035 is accepting applications for the second annual Singing River Trail Launch Tank. The program is open to entrepreneurs who reside within the eight-county Singing...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

‘Limestone County is booming’: New projects underway in North Alabama’s fastest-growing county

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County is the fastest-growing county in North Alabama and with new growth comes upcoming projects and development. Limestone County’s Economic Development Association president Bethany Shockney believes the several new projects underway in Athens will help the city keep up with its growing population. She also says members of the community are excited to see the city growing and for what is to come.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best

Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

16 Months Later: New euthanization date set for Havoc the dog in Marshall County

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, a Marshall County official confirmed the city will move forward with the euthanization of a dog that attacked a woman back in 2021. The euthanization of the dog has been delayed since it was ordered in court over one year ago. Appeals have been made by the dog’s owner to the state supreme court, where it was denied with a no opinion. According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, Havoc’s euthanization is now set for Monday, Jan. 23.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
AL.com

When will $28.8 million Joe Davis Stadium renovation be complete?

The $28.8 million renovation of Joe Davis Stadium is on track for completion at the end of April despite weather and supply chain issues. Ricky Wilkinson, Huntsville’s director of General Services, said the rainy weather had been a hindrance but felt field area work would progress once drainage work is completed. He said the supply chain issues dealt with electrical equipment, but said the city had a good “handle on” it.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Donaldson piloting James Clemens as Acting Principal

MADISON – A face and personality that is familiar to the students, faculty and staff of James Clemens High School is serving as the school’s Acting Principal. Dr. Kerry Donaldson Jr. is working in the position of Acting Principal. The principalship was left vacant in December 2022 with the resignation of Dr. Brian Clayton to accept the opening for Superintendent of Hartselle City Schools.
MADISON, AL
doppleronline.ca

Billboard sign on Hwy 60 has residents up in arms

UPDATE: The light intensity of the sign has been turned down so it’s not as bright. A large billboard sign along Hwy. 60, going eastbound, by the former Grandview Inn entrance, has certainly been noticed. Area residents say it’s too bright and doesn’t belong there. Several community...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

