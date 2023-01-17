Read full article on original website
Consumers, business owners react to skyrocketing egg prices
If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've probably noticed in addition to grocery prices overall being high — egg prices included.
256today.com
Florence park master plan brings flood of concerns
FLORENCE – A new McFarland Park master plan presented by the Florence City Council caused some citizens to question safety and possible environmental damage there. Several residents posted concerns on Facebook regarding possible flooding in the park and the money required to fix the issue after the spending to upgrade the park.
WAFF
Archeological excavation underway at Redstone Arsenal construction site
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ahead of a military construction project on Redstone Arsenal, an archeological excavation is underway to preserve data before construction work impacts the site. According to a press release from Redstone Arsenal, this preservation process is in compliance with the National Historic Preservation Act. The project is...
256today.com
Singing River Trail Launch Tank business competition lifts off
MOORESVILLE – Based loosely on the business reality television show “Shark Tank,” and building on the success of last year’s program, Launch2035 is accepting applications for the second annual Singing River Trail Launch Tank. The program is open to entrepreneurs who reside within the eight-county Singing...
Help ‘Change a Pet’s Life!’ HAS waiving adoption fees
Looking for a new furry friend? Huntsville Animal Services is waving adoption fees on all animals through the end of January.
New business owners plan to re-open historic restaurant
The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WAFF
‘Limestone County is booming’: New projects underway in North Alabama’s fastest-growing county
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County is the fastest-growing county in North Alabama and with new growth comes upcoming projects and development. Limestone County’s Economic Development Association president Bethany Shockney believes the several new projects underway in Athens will help the city keep up with its growing population. She also says members of the community are excited to see the city growing and for what is to come.
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best
Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.
WAAY-TV
Closed bedroom door saved 2 children from possibly dying in Decatur house fire, fire marshal says
Two young lives were saved thanks to their bedroom door being closed during a Decatur house fire that broke out Monday morning. "Close Before You Doze" are the words Decatur Fire & Rescue is now emphasizing for all residents. They were asleep inside the home with the door closed at...
WAFF
16 Months Later: New euthanization date set for Havoc the dog in Marshall County
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, a Marshall County official confirmed the city will move forward with the euthanization of a dog that attacked a woman back in 2021. The euthanization of the dog has been delayed since it was ordered in court over one year ago. Appeals have been made by the dog’s owner to the state supreme court, where it was denied with a no opinion. According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, Havoc’s euthanization is now set for Monday, Jan. 23.
When will $28.8 million Joe Davis Stadium renovation be complete?
The $28.8 million renovation of Joe Davis Stadium is on track for completion at the end of April despite weather and supply chain issues. Ricky Wilkinson, Huntsville’s director of General Services, said the rainy weather had been a hindrance but felt field area work would progress once drainage work is completed. He said the supply chain issues dealt with electrical equipment, but said the city had a good “handle on” it.
Railroad bridge damaged in Decatur, will impact freight service
Train services are on pause in Decatur after some damage to a bridge crossing the Tennessee River.
NASA rest stop rocket decays: ‘It’s time for it to go,’ tourism director says
The NASA rest stop rocket that has greeted people arriving to Alabama from Tennessee on Interstate 65 for more than four decades is rusting and needs to be replaced, and that welcome center has already been shut down, the state’s tourism director said. “The fact that it’s been up...
Sand Mountain Amphitheater to host festival with All-American Rejects, Plain White T’s, Hawthorne Heights
Break out the black eyeliner — a festival led by some of the 21st century's best emo bands will arrive in Albertville this summer.
themadisonrecord.com
Donaldson piloting James Clemens as Acting Principal
MADISON – A face and personality that is familiar to the students, faculty and staff of James Clemens High School is serving as the school’s Acting Principal. Dr. Kerry Donaldson Jr. is working in the position of Acting Principal. The principalship was left vacant in December 2022 with the resignation of Dr. Brian Clayton to accept the opening for Superintendent of Hartselle City Schools.
WAFF
One of Birmingham’s favorite ice cream shops is coming to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At the end of the day, don’t we all want the same thing? Something sweet? Big Spoon Creamery is going to help with that. Big Spoon Creamery, a popular ice cream spot in Birmingham, is opening its first location in Huntsville. The creamery...
themadisonrecord.com
JAN. 20 DEADLINE: Madison Visionary Partners asking for nominations for first annual MVP awards
MADISON – A new award is aimed at shining light in the people who make Madison wonderful — you. Madison Visionary Partners (MVP) is accepting nominations for its inaugural Madison Visionary Awards, a community-wide event to celebrate the people who make Madison a great place to live, work and play.
doppleronline.ca
Billboard sign on Hwy 60 has residents up in arms
UPDATE: The light intensity of the sign has been turned down so it’s not as bright. A large billboard sign along Hwy. 60, going eastbound, by the former Grandview Inn entrance, has certainly been noticed. Area residents say it’s too bright and doesn’t belong there. Several community...
