Thief steals firearm from unlocked car: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

A woman at 6:52 p.m. Jan. 9 went to the police station to report her firearm was stolen from her car the night before. She told the officer she returned home Jan. 8 at about 11 p.m. She said she forgot to lock her car doors when she went inside her apartment building. When she went to her car that morning to retrieve her firearm, she saw the glove box was open and her firearm gone. The handgun was a Christmas gift. The officer listed it as stolen.
License plate stolen from Kia: Rocky River Police Blotter

At 3:55 p.m. Jan. 13, a woman reported that someone had stolen the license plate from her Kia. The plate was found the next day on a stolen car in Cleveland. At 1:05 a.m. Jan. 11, an officer stopped a driver. It was later found that the driver had a suspended driver’s license and was wanted by three other police departments.
Man says car passenger waved handgun; police crack down on two loud parties: Berea Police Blotter

A Berea man, 29, called police at about 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 and said a passenger in a black sport-utility vehicle had waved what he believed to be a handgun at him. The man said he was driving east on East Grand Street when he turned left onto Beech Street. He realized that he was traveling the wrong way on Beech, a one-way street. He stopped his car and backed up onto East Grand.
Three armed men attempt to rob Parma Heights shopper: Parma Police Blotter

On Jan. 1, police were dispatched to a West Ridgewood Drive store regarding an attempted robbery. An arriving officer talked to the caller, a Parma Heights resident, who said three unknown male suspects had attempted to rob him at gunpoint in the parking lot. Police are investigating. Drug abuse: Brookpark...
Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
