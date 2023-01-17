Read full article on original website
Man, upset he couldn’t find car keys, punches daughter: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Bluestone Road. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boy, 16, flees from police in stolen car and crashes into tree: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 8:50 p.m. Jan. 16, officers observed a Kia vehicle in the area of Lee Road and Nicholas Avenue commit an illegal turn. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, a Cleveland boy, 16, accelerated away from officers. Police did not chase the boy’s car, but later located...
Thief steals firearm from unlocked car: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A woman at 6:52 p.m. Jan. 9 went to the police station to report her firearm was stolen from her car the night before. She told the officer she returned home Jan. 8 at about 11 p.m. She said she forgot to lock her car doors when she went inside her apartment building. When she went to her car that morning to retrieve her firearm, she saw the glove box was open and her firearm gone. The handgun was a Christmas gift. The officer listed it as stolen.
Drunk man runs into traffic, trashes garbage can: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 1:45 p.m. Jan. 13, officers responded to multiple phone calls reporting that a man was running into traffic and had knocked over a garbage can. Responding officers detained the 27-year-old Richmond Heights man, who was cited for disorderly conduct and open container. He picked up the trash he had...
Man would rather people not walk in the woods: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A resident called police Jan. 15 about someone walking through the woods behind his property. He said he did not like that. It was noted that the caller did not own the woods. The walker did not go onto the caller’s property. Police advised the caller that there was nothing they could do to stop the walker from enjoying the woods.
Ex-employee accused of stealing tires: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Dec. 20, police were dispatched to a Broadview Road tire store regarding a theft. An arriving officer talked to the manager, who believed that a month earlier, a former employee had stolen two sets of tires. The caller said the ex-employee, a North Olmsted resident, had ordered the tires, which were delivered a week later.
Akron police search for man who attacked woman at red light, tried to rob her
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are still searching for a man who tried to rob a woman when she was stopped at a red light. He couldn’t take her car or purse, but he did punch her in the face several times before her screaming scared him off.
Woman gives dispatcher earful after being advised on proper 911 use: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A woman, 76, called 911 Jan. 14 to complain about a man who was hacking her email. When advised of the proper usage of 911, she yelled at the dispatcher and used vulgar language. She then called back on the non-emergency line with a different complaint regarding healthcare aides not...
No driving privileges or valid plates, but gun comes back clean: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Police stopped a man driving a Ford Fusion around 10:45 a.m. Jan. 14 and cited him for driving under suspension and expired plates. A Smith & Wesson automatic handgun was seized briefly, then returned to the driver after officers ran the serial number through the crime computer and it came back with no illegal activity.
License plate stolen from Kia: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 3:55 p.m. Jan. 13, a woman reported that someone had stolen the license plate from her Kia. The plate was found the next day on a stolen car in Cleveland. At 1:05 a.m. Jan. 11, an officer stopped a driver. It was later found that the driver had a suspended driver’s license and was wanted by three other police departments.
Teen missing since December turns herself in at police station: University Heights Police Blotter
At 10:40 p.m. Jan. 9, a 16-year-old girl missing since December turned herself in at the police station. As she did, she told officers that before she left her home, her father had brandished a gun at her as they argued. Police contacted the parents, who asked that the girl...
Apartment complex pulls the plug on woman who keeps plugging away: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A property manager at the 444 Park apartments reported Jan. 16 that a tenant continually plugs an extension cord into a hallway outlet and runs it to her apartment. She said they unplug the cord, but the woman plugs it back in each time. Officers spoke to the tenant, who...
‘Hangry’ Parma man brandishes gun during drive-thru road rage incident: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Dec. 28, police were dispatched to the McDonald’s drive-thru regarding a patron getting into an altercation with another customer. An arriving officer talked to the victim, who said an unknown man had gotten out of the car in front of him and approached his truck. The suspect pointed...
Man says car passenger waved handgun; police crack down on two loud parties: Berea Police Blotter
A Berea man, 29, called police at about 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 and said a passenger in a black sport-utility vehicle had waved what he believed to be a handgun at him. The man said he was driving east on East Grand Street when he turned left onto Beech Street. He realized that he was traveling the wrong way on Beech, a one-way street. He stopped his car and backed up onto East Grand.
Three armed men attempt to rob Parma Heights shopper: Parma Police Blotter
On Jan. 1, police were dispatched to a West Ridgewood Drive store regarding an attempted robbery. An arriving officer talked to the caller, a Parma Heights resident, who said three unknown male suspects had attempted to rob him at gunpoint in the parking lot. Police are investigating. Drug abuse: Brookpark...
Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
Man steals two TVs from Walmart in one week: South Euclid Police Blotter
Walmart loss protection reported Jan. 7 that a known shoplifter had just stolen a 65-inch TV from the store, loaded it into his vehicle and left the area. Officers did not locate the 30-year-old Cleveland Heights man, but issued a warrant for his arrest. On Jan. 10, the man returned...
Trio steals cart full of toys from Burlington at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects are wanted for stealing a cart full of toys from Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the pushed the cart full of toys out of Burlington without paying. Take a close look at the surveillance...
Man deceives CVS clerk and makes off with $2,000 in gift cards: Mayfield Police Blotter
A customer at CVS Pharmacy attempted to purchase four $500 Visa gift cards Jan. 15 by paying with cash. He told the clerk that he did not have enough money and said he would go to his vehicle and return with the full amount. About an hour after the man...
Shaker Heights police: 2 women taken to hospital after crash
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two women were taken to the hospital on Thursday following a crash in Shaker Heights. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Shaker Heights police officials told 3News that the vehicle was...
