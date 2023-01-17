ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Albany Herald

Ducks vie for rare winning streak, visit Sabres

The Anaheim Ducks have been down a lot this season, but they're not always out. After their latest come-from-behind victory, the Ducks will be looking to win two straight when they visit the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon.
ANAHEIM, CA
Albany Herald

Unfazed by loss, Lightning ready to face middling Flames

As disappointed as the Tampa Bay Lightning were about Thursday's loss to the Edmonton Oilers, they are not fretting heading into Saturday afternoon's road clash with the Calgary Flames. The Lightning dropped a 5-3 game in Edmonton, which was tied 3-3 going into the third period, but what transpired is...
TAMPA, FL
Albany Herald

Canadiens D Mike Matheson fined $5K by NHL

The NHL fined Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson $5,000 on Friday for interference against Florida Panthers forward Eric Staal. The fine is the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement.
Albany Herald

Back on track, subdued Hurricanes set to meet Islanders

The New York Islanders salvaged a point and a share of the last wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference on Thursday night. But the Islanders know they need to begin doing a lot more than just collecting one point - preferably much sooner than later.
ELMONT, NY
Albany Herald

Raptors aim for bounce-back defensive effort vs. streaking Celtics

After losing two in a row on the road, the Toronto Raptors know they must improve defensively when they return home Saturday to play the surging Boston Celtics. The Raptors completed a three-game trip Thursday with a 128-126 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves after leading by as many as 18 points.
BOSTON, MA
Albany Herald

Report: Hurricanes F Max Pacioretty to have MRI

Carolina Hurricanes forward Max Pacioretty will have an MRI on Monday for a lower-body injury, the Raleigh News & Observer reported Friday. Delaying the 34-year-old veteran's exam until next week will "allow things to settle down," per the report.
RALEIGH, NC

