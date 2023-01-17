ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg County, KY

Related
104.1 WIKY

Man Killed In Oil Tanker Explosion Identified

The person killed in the oil tanker explosion in Muhlenburg County, Kentucky has been identified. He is 33 year old Brenton Elkins of Greenville. This happened on Monday morning on Highway 853. Elkins was found 100 feet from the oil tanker unresponsive with no pulse. A second person was taken...
GREENVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Investigators looking into cause of Henderson garage fire

Fire officials are trying to track down the cause of a garage fire that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Wednesday. The Henderson Fire Department says crews were called to a structure fire in the area of Cumnock Street and Shelby Street on Wednesday. According to HFD, firefighters arriving at the...
HENDERSON, KY
FOX59

Man opens fire in Evansville Walmart, killed by police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A man was shot and killed by police in Evansville Thursday night after he opened fire at a local Walmart. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to the Walmart store on South Red Bank Road at around 10 p.m. CST for a report of an active shooter. Officers located […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
k105.com

At least 2 children suffer injuries after Todd Co. school bus crash

At least two children suffered apparently minor injuries after a school bus crash in Todd County. The single-vehicle accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 3:00 on Davis Mill Road, near the intersection of Main Street in Elkton, according to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office. Police said the accident...
TODD COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
OWENSBORO, KY
whopam.com

Victim in Guthrie explosion identified, more information released

The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
GUTHRIE, KY
whopam.com

WEHT/WTVW

Tiny puppy trapped in pipe rescued in Hopkins County

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins County Humane Society sprung into action when saving a puppy earlier this week. According to the group, a family called dispatch after their young puppy fell four feet down a pipe and wasn’t able to get out. The humane society says Animal Control Officer Richard Bales and Executive […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

EPD releases identity of Walmart shooting suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities responded to an active shooter situation on Thursday night. Dispatch says this happened at the Walmart located on South Red Bank Road in Evansville. The call originally came in at around 9:59 p.m. Police say they have identified the suspect as...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Woman arrested following drug bust in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One woman was arrested on drug possession charges after a home was searched in Muhlenberg County on Tuesday. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force along with the Greenville Police Department executed a warrant on Oak Street in Greenville and ended up arresting 39-year-old Jessica Horn. Officials say...
GREENVILLE, KY
WBKO

Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged After Foot Pursuit

A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly led law enforcement on a foot pursuit in Pembroke Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area of Clara Drive in Pembroke for a disturbance with 27-year-old Daquan Butler allegedly assaulting a woman over problems in their relationship.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Swinging A Knife At Three Women On Russellville Road

A man was charged with wanton endangerment after a fight on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Cortez Lewis Jr. followed three women after almost hitting their vehicle on Greenville Road. He reportedly confronted the women when they stopped on Russellville Road and asked if they...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
k105.com

Ohio Co. theft suspect busted with stolen goods, drugs

A theft suspect has been arrested in Ohio County. On Wednesday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Dam Police Department and Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on a vehicle belonging to a theft suspect, Phillip C. Edge, 35, of Beaver Dam. Edge was suspected of committing...
OHIO COUNTY, KY

