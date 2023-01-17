Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Man Killed In Oil Tanker Explosion Identified
The person killed in the oil tanker explosion in Muhlenburg County, Kentucky has been identified. He is 33 year old Brenton Elkins of Greenville. This happened on Monday morning on Highway 853. Elkins was found 100 feet from the oil tanker unresponsive with no pulse. A second person was taken...
Waste removal tank in Kentucky explodes kills one, injures others
An environmental waste removal company was pumping out sludge from a plant in town. The sludge mixed with some used cooking oil already in the tank, and exploded.
wevv.com
Investigators looking into cause of Henderson garage fire
Fire officials are trying to track down the cause of a garage fire that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Wednesday. The Henderson Fire Department says crews were called to a structure fire in the area of Cumnock Street and Shelby Street on Wednesday. According to HFD, firefighters arriving at the...
Man opens fire in Evansville Walmart, killed by police
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A man was shot and killed by police in Evansville Thursday night after he opened fire at a local Walmart. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to the Walmart store on South Red Bank Road at around 10 p.m. CST for a report of an active shooter. Officers located […]
k105.com
At least 2 children suffer injuries after Todd Co. school bus crash
At least two children suffered apparently minor injuries after a school bus crash in Todd County. The single-vehicle accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 3:00 on Davis Mill Road, near the intersection of Main Street in Elkton, according to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office. Police said the accident...
14news.com
Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
whopam.com
Victim in Guthrie explosion identified, more information released
The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
whopam.com
Police: Indiana shooter killed after injuring 1 at Walmart
A 25-year-old man opened fire at a Walmart store in Indiana where he once worked, wounding at least one person before officers fatally shot him, authorities said Friday.
14news.com
Authorities: One person hospitalized after single vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash on Wednesday evening. Dispatch says the crash happened in the area of U.S. 60 and Kingsmill Road. The call originally came in just after 5 p.m. Officials say extrication was called. They say one person was...
Tiny puppy trapped in pipe rescued in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins County Humane Society sprung into action when saving a puppy earlier this week. According to the group, a family called dispatch after their young puppy fell four feet down a pipe and wasn’t able to get out. The humane society says Animal Control Officer Richard Bales and Executive […]
EPD gives briefing on Walmart active shooter incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department gives briefing on the active shooter incident at the Walmart on S Red Bank Rd. on Thursday evening.
14news.com
EPD releases identity of Walmart shooting suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities responded to an active shooter situation on Thursday night. Dispatch says this happened at the Walmart located on South Red Bank Road in Evansville. The call originally came in at around 9:59 p.m. Police say they have identified the suspect as...
14news.com
Woman arrested following drug bust in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One woman was arrested on drug possession charges after a home was searched in Muhlenberg County on Tuesday. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force along with the Greenville Police Department executed a warrant on Oak Street in Greenville and ended up arresting 39-year-old Jessica Horn. Officials say...
k105.com
Fiscal Court: County to install 23 new fire hydrants, place 2 GC residents on Edmonson Co. Water Dist. Commission, purchase new dump truck
Grayson County Fiscal Court met Thursday for the first time in 2023 and welcomed three new magistrates to the court: Ben Hodges (1st District), Brenda Huffman (3rd District) and Jason Dennis (4th District). Of course, Dennis is not a stranger to county government as he served on Fiscal Court for...
WBKO
Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged After Foot Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly led law enforcement on a foot pursuit in Pembroke Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area of Clara Drive in Pembroke for a disturbance with 27-year-old Daquan Butler allegedly assaulting a woman over problems in their relationship.
wevv.com
Man recently arrested in Evansville drug trafficking investigation arrested again in Madisonville
A man who was arrested just a few days ago as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Evansville, Indiana, was arrested again with a variety of drugs on him in Madisonville, Kentucky, according to police. As we reported Wednesday, Christopher Barnes was one of three people arrested after investigators...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Swinging A Knife At Three Women On Russellville Road
A man was charged with wanton endangerment after a fight on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Cortez Lewis Jr. followed three women after almost hitting their vehicle on Greenville Road. He reportedly confronted the women when they stopped on Russellville Road and asked if they...
k105.com
Ohio Co. theft suspect busted with stolen goods, drugs
A theft suspect has been arrested in Ohio County. On Wednesday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Dam Police Department and Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on a vehicle belonging to a theft suspect, Phillip C. Edge, 35, of Beaver Dam. Edge was suspected of committing...
