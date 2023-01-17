CDOT: difficult travel conditions, possible closures

(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning drivers of dangerous conditions on Southern Colorado roads with the upcoming storm, and is urging anyone who has to travel to be prepared.

CDOT said crews in southwest Colorado continue to tackle snowy conditions from the weekend storm, and they are ready for the upcoming winter storm that will bring another surge of heavy snow to the region starting late afternoon on Tuesday.

“Motorists should be prepared to see a significant amount of snow moving from southwest Colorado to the eastern portion of our state,” said John Lorme, CDOT director of maintenance and operations. “Motorists should expect to see closures on many of our mountain passes for avalanche mitigation over the next few days and prepare for slick and hazardous conditions in the metro area, particularly during the Wednesday morning commute. The eastern plains may also experience white-out conditions which may prompt safety closures.”

CDOT urged travelers to “know before you go” and pay close attention to weather conditions before hitting the road. If you can’t avoid traveling during these conditions, visit COtrip.org and download the COtrip Planner app ahead of time.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT said all maintenance crews throughout the state will be on snow shift starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. During periods of snowfall, plows will make continuous passes on state-maintained roads and spread deicer materials to help break down the snow and ice.

CDOT uses both liquid and solid deicers to help melt the ice once it has started to stick on the pavement. Motorists often believe that CDOT maintains local and residential roads, including neighborhood streets. However, cities and counties are responsible for local and residential roads — not CDOT.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.