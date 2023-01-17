ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CDOT: difficult travel conditions, possible closures

By Ashley Eberhardt
 4 days ago

(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning drivers of dangerous conditions on Southern Colorado roads with the upcoming storm, and is urging anyone who has to travel to be prepared.

CDOT said crews in southwest Colorado continue to tackle snowy conditions from the weekend storm, and they are ready for the upcoming winter storm that will bring another surge of heavy snow to the region starting late afternoon on Tuesday.

>>Our next storm to bring heavy snow and travel impacts to the Front Range

“Motorists should be prepared to see a significant amount of snow moving from southwest Colorado to the eastern portion of our state,” said John Lorme, CDOT director of maintenance and operations. “Motorists should expect to see closures on many of our mountain passes for avalanche mitigation over the next few days and prepare for slick and hazardous conditions in the metro area, particularly during the Wednesday morning commute. The eastern plains may also experience white-out conditions which may prompt safety closures.”

CDOT urged travelers to “know before you go” and pay close attention to weather conditions before hitting the road. If you can’t avoid traveling during these conditions, visit COtrip.org and download the COtrip Planner app ahead of time.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT said all maintenance crews throughout the state will be on snow shift starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. During periods of snowfall, plows will make continuous passes on state-maintained roads and spread deicer materials to help break down the snow and ice.

CDOT uses both liquid and solid deicers to help melt the ice once it has started to stick on the pavement. Motorists often believe that CDOT maintains local and residential roads, including neighborhood streets. However, cities and counties are responsible for local and residential roads — not CDOT.

I-25 south of Trinidad closed to New Mexico border

(TRINIDAD, Colo.) — I-25 is closed south of Trinidad to the New Mexico border due to heavy snow and poor road conditions. According to COtrip, the closure is from Exit 11: Santa Fe Trail to the end of I-25 (Trinidad) from Mile Point 11 to Mile Point 0. COtrip said detours were in place and […]
TRINIDAD, CO
akronnewsreporter.com

State patrol warns of potentially dangerous travel conditions

A storm expected to deliver the largest snowfall accumulation of the season thus far is on its way to the Eastern Plains and before it clears through the area double-digit accumulations are expected. Similar to the mid-December blizzard, this storm could result in treacherous driving conditions, a press release from...
CBS Denver

Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closure in Colorado

Denver's largest snowstorm in the month of January in 31 years is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.Denver is on Crash Alert as a result of the slippery, icy and snowy roads across the city. Nancy Kuhn with the Denver Department of Infrastructure and Transportation said the plows hit the roads before the snow started falling. "We have our big plows out there plowing the snow and dropping de-icer as needed and we have our residential plows also doing their routes on the...
DENVER, CO
ouraynews.com

Accident closes Highway 550 near Colona

Update: As of 10:10 p.m., the highway is now open, the Ouray County Sheriff's Office said. Original story: Highway 550 is currently closed due to a fatal, multi-vehicle accident about two miles south of Colona. Northbound traffic is being diverted to County Road 1 at County Road 24, according to...
OURAY COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

400 percent increase in parking fee at popular Colorado destination

Visiting a Front Ranger favorite found northwest of Idaho Springs that provides access to the James Peak Wilderness area has reportedly gotten more expensive. Operated by a private owner, visitors to the St. Mary's Glacier Trailhead are reporting that the parking fee has increased from $5 to $20 per vehicle, with recent visitors noting that a parking attendant was on-site to collect the $20 in cash only. Prior reports noted that pay stations were used for permitting – whether or not this is still an option during some hours is unknown.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Daily drivers not prepared for CDOT's construction plan along I-70

Colorado Department of Transportation is about to undertake a major project, hoping to alleviate traffic on one of the busiest stretches of I-70. But some worry the construction will only make things worse."We are oftentimes kind of nervous about how I-70 is going to look westbound coming out of Denver," said Anthony Smith, a resident of Broomfield.Other drivers are worried about how it will affect their daily commute as well."We drive it every day and deal with it every day," said Mike McIntosh, driver of Epic Mountain Express.Mountain drivers know the headache of I-70 traffic all too well."Floyd Hills, a...
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday

COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado resort issues warning about deadly on-mountain risk

While lots of snow tends to be a reason to rejoice in the slopesport community, too much snow can create deadly hazards. Avalanches are one obvious and well-known risk, though this tends to be thoroughly mitigated on resorts around the state of Colorado. That being said, another major risk that doesn't get talked about much can also lurk.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Winter storms give Colorado a big boost in snowpack totals

DENVER — January is not normally a stellar month for high snow accumulations in Denver. That makes Wednesday's storm a pretty big deal, according to assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m....
DENVER, CO
