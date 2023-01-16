Read full article on original website
Related
Roundup: Duston sparks Heath boys in win at Utica
After missing a game with injury, Heath sophomore Jaxon Duston returned in a big way Friday, popping in 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter of a 56-47 Licking County League-Cardinal Division win at Utica. Duston, Preston Devito and Brayden Bayle all hit 3-pointers during a decisive 17-3...
Mount Si holds off Skyline to stay in KingCo Crest title race
SNOQUALIMIE, Wash. – The Skyline Spartans came into Friday night’s matchup against Mount Si with the highest RPI among Class 4A teams in the state and an undefeated league record. When the new RPI rankings come out, they’ll likely have neither of those things. The Wildcats avenged an earlier season ...
Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies’ winning streak at 11 games
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Schroeder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat Memphis 122-121 on Friday night, snapping the Grizzlies’ winning streak at 11. The Lakers trailed 114-107 before outscoring the Grizzlies 15-7 the rest of...
Comments / 0