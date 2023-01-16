ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newark Advocate

Roundup: Duston sparks Heath boys in win at Utica

After missing a game with injury, Heath sophomore Jaxon Duston returned in a big way Friday, popping in 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter of a 56-47 Licking County League-Cardinal Division win at Utica. Duston, Preston Devito and Brayden Bayle all hit 3-pointers during a decisive 17-3...
HEATH, OH
Scorebook Live

Mount Si holds off Skyline to stay in KingCo Crest title race

SNOQUALIMIE, Wash. – The Skyline Spartans came into Friday night’s matchup against Mount Si with the highest RPI among Class 4A teams in the state and an undefeated league record. When the new RPI rankings come out, they’ll likely have neither of those things. The Wildcats avenged an earlier season ...

