Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
UConn Plans Human Rights Summit for October 2023Connecticut by the NumbersStorrs, CT
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police K9 tracks down suspect in woods wanted for strangling girlfriend
A K9 recently helped Massachusetts State Police capture a domestic violence suspect. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 6:15 p.m. Monday, Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit Trooper John Areche heard Holyoke Police Dispatch request K9 assistance to search for a domestic assault suspect who had fled from a residence on Kennedy Circle. Trooper Areche and his partner, Tucker, responded to the home within minutes and learned from Holyoke Officers that the suspect, a 33-year-old man had fled into the woods after reportedly strangling and threatening his girlfriend.
Turnto10.com
Groton police seek help from public in search for woman reported missing
GROTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Groton police are looking for help from the public in the search for a 52-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday. Deborah Ruff was last seen at about noon on Monday. Ruff is described as about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 140 pounds. Police...
whdh.com
Police halt ground search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say search crews are on standby but no ground searches are planned Thursday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. For the past few days, the Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
Turnto10.com
Driver charged in crash that injured 6 people faces judge
(WJAR) — A driver charged in a Warwick crash that injured six people was arraigned on Friday. Jaden Berthole, 18, was arrested on Thursday following a crash on Sandy Lane. Berthole of Taunton appeared in court today bandaged up and in handcuffs. Warwick police say he caused a two-car...
Pedestrian dead, driver flees scene in East Hartford
Police in East Hartford are investigating a crash Wednesday night that left a pedestrian dead. Detectives say the the driver fled the scene. The incident occurred around 9:30 in the area of Main and Pitkin Streets.
Turnto10.com
Witness to shooting testifies in trial of Pawtucket police officer
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Week one in the trial of a suspended Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting a speeding teenage driver wrapped up Friday with eyewitness testimony. The prosecution called three people who were inside a car passing by the shooting, moments before it happened. James Linden said...
Turnto10.com
Two people hurt in three-car crash in North Kingstown
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Friday that the driver in a bad crash in North Kingstown is facing charges. The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Oak Hill Road and Route 4 at about 6 a.m. State police said a trooper saw an...
Search for missing woman Brittany Tee expands in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD - State and local police expanded their search Tuesday for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee to the woods off Routes 9 and 148.Tee, 35, has not been seen by family or friends for a full week now.She was last seen walking away from her home on Main Street in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 10. Tee shares the house with her boyfriend. Her mother reported her missing Thursday night."We are searching an area about a mile radius from her home," Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Tuesday. "The search patterns are informed by statistics...
Man Busted Weeks After Fatal Holyoke Hit-And-Run That Killed 22-Year-Old: Police
Police arrested a man in Springfield this week in connection with the hit-and-run death of 22-year-old Jorge Calderon, authorities announced. Byron Salgado-Melendez was arrested in the Jan. 5 crash near the intersection of Cabot and Canal streets just before 8 p.m. Calderon was riding his bike when a car crashed into him and sped away. Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life.
Turnto10.com
Six taken to hospital in Warwick crash, driver arrested
(WJAR) — A driver was arrested and charged in a car crash that injured six people in Warwick. Warwick police said the two-car accident occurred on Sandy Lane Thursday around 3 p.m. and involved a Subaru sedan and a Ford Escape. According to police, six occupants were taken to...
Framingham Police Arrest Man in Possession of Vehicle Stolen From Leominster
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested yesterday a Leominster man in Framingham with a vehicle stolen out of Leominster. “Dispatch received information that it was pinging” at this location.” at 405 Cochituate Road in Framingham, said Framingham Police. Around 11:15 a.m. on January 17, Officers responded and observed...
whdh.com
Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation
SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
New surveillance photos of missing Brookfield woman released
BROOKFIELD, Mass — The Worcester County District Attorney’s office has released new surveillance photos of a Brookfield woman who has not been seen in over a week. Britanny Tee was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s house on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and was reported missing three days later. Friends say a lack of communication caused the delay in notifying the police.
1 killed, 4 injured in 3-car wreck on Mass. Pike in Auburn
AUBURN, Mass. — One person was killed and four others were injured a three-vehicle wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn on Thursday morning, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the eastbound side of I-90 shortly before 7:30 a.m. found a 2013 Mazda VST, a 2020 Mazda CX5, and a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee that had been involved in a serious crash, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police identify body found near garage at T.F. Green Airport
(WJAR) — Warwick police have identified a body found on Tuesday near a garage at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. The Warwick Police Department said on Wednesday they have positively identified the body as 51-year-old Rozann Jarosz of Pawtucket. Police reported to Garage C at the airport for...
westernmassnews.com
State Police respond to hit-and-run on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 northbound Monday morning for reports of a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles. According to State Police, troopers responded to mile marker 0.2 in Longmeadow around 9 a.m. Monday. Officials said that a 2023 Chevy Traverse operated by an 80-year-old man...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect and Motor Vehicle Wanted in Connection to a Shots Fired Incident in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect and vehicle in the images in connection to a shots fired incident that occurred at about 6:53 PM on Wednesday January 11, 2023, in the area of 1620 Tremont Street. The...
Car struck by gunfire on Orange St. in Springfield
Springfield police detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's Forest Park neighborhood.
85-year-old woman facing charges in hit-and-run crash that left Acton teen in coma
ACTON, Mass. — An 85-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an Acton teen in a coma last year, authorities announced Wednesday. Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is slated to be arraigned in March in Concord District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and crosswalk violation, according to the Acton Police Department.
Turnto10.com
Officer's defense team continues cross-examination of teen driver he's accused of shooting
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Driver Dominic Vincent, back seat passenger Joey Greco, and his brother and front seat passenger Vincent Greco, testified in Kent County Superior Court Thursday at the trial of a police officer accused of shooting Dominic Vincent. They were teens on June 23, 2021, and sped...
Comments / 0