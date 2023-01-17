Read full article on original website
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland calls release of teens charged with crashing stolen cars "unacceptable"
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland called the release of eight teens accused of crashing two stolen cars and running from police “unacceptable.”. This comes after ABC24 was told Wednesday the teens who had been arrested Monday were out of jail just two days after the incident.
Judge, attorney explain why teens released after car thefts in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A handful of juveniles charged with auto thefts and evading arrest are now back on the streets. On Tuesday, eight teens, including three 13-year-olds, were arrested for stealing cars in Midtown. Memphis Police say it started at 8 a.m. Monday, when a Hyundai Tucson was stolen...
Man robbed, hacked after meeting woman on dating site, being held at gunpoint, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A date set up online soon turned to a real-life disaster, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a man met 22-year-old Adrionna Dull on a dating app and showed up to a home on South Avenue on Monday, January 16 for a date with her.
Man shot to death in Frayser, police release photos of suspect’s car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department on Thursday released photos of a vehicle connected to a deadly shooting in September. Officers responded just before 1:20 a.m. Sept. 16 to a shooting on Harvester Lane East in the Frayser neighborhood, police said. They found a man, later identified as Quentin Dotson, had been shot multiple times.
As Tyre Nichols’ family waits for arrest footage, former police chief stresses patience
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police body cam footage still hasn’t been released since the death of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after “confrontations” with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. City leaders said it should be released next week. But that’s left many asking: Why next week...
Shelby Co. DA Steve Mulroy weighs in on Tyre Nichols’ death investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been more than a week — eight days to be exact — since the death of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old who Memphis Police said had a confrontation with officers. Since then, there’s been protests, outcry and now, the federal government is stepping...
Woman escapes attempted abduction in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was nearly abducted in East Memphis on Wednesday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the attempted abduction happened during the day on Chanwil. Neighbors tell FOX13′s Carolyn Cerda, the victim was just walking her dog at the corner of Pinehurst and...
southarkansassun.com
Crittenden County Woman Sentenced to 126 Years for Shooting Death of 8-Year-Old Girl
A woman from Crittenden County has been found guilty and given a sentence for the shooting death of an eight-year-old girl in Marion, which occurred in 2022. Shanteria Nicole Montgomery, 25, was found guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic act, and tampering with physical evidence in a Crittenden County Circuit Court trial that lasted less than 90 minutes.
Woman hit by truck, one detained in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is injured after she was hit by a truck in Southeast Memphis Thursday. Police say officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Winchester Road and Riverdale Road before 7 p.m. The pedestrian was struck by a silver Ford F-150. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. […]
Man breaks up fight between couple, shoots boyfriend in the stomach, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fight between a boyfriend and a girlfriend ended with the boyfriend in the hospital and another man behind bars, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a man was shot in the stomach on January 1 around 4 a.m. on North Tulane. It...
Shelby County Sheriff's Office increase patrol in Lakeland after a spike in crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A string of crimes in Lakeland, Tennessee, has both law enforcement and community members on alert. Since December, officials have gotten several calls from residents. Though typically peaceful, crime has Lakeland bustling. “No community is immune from crime of various degrees,” said Anthony Buckner, Shelby County...
Byhalia Police Department dividing citizens over video showing officers struggle to detain woman
BYHALIA, Miss — As questions grow over a video circulating online of an incident between the Byhalia, Mississippi, Police Department and a resident of the city, a witness is speaking out. The nearly eight-minute-long video shows four police officers working to handcuff a woman, even using a stun-gun to...
Corvette owner asks for help finding stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crime victim has turned to social media to find a distinctive car stolen outside the Cordova Costco last Saturday. The victim, who did not want to be identified, asked Nextdoor members to keep an eye out for a black and white convertible Corvette. She said it was taken from her in broad daylight […]
MPD car involved in crash in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police car was involved in a crash in South Memphis Wednesday. The two-vehicle crash happened on North Third Street near the Southgate Shopping Plaza. MPD says no injuries were reported. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. WREG will update when more information becomes available.
MPD looking for man who robbed 5 Memphis drive-thru locations in 2 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Wednesday they are looking for a man responsible for a string of robberies on drive-thru locations in Memphis Monday night. MPD said on Monday, between 7:56 pm and 9:07 pm, officers responded to business robberies at 2994 Poplar Avenue (McDonald’s), 2702 Perkins Road (Taco Bell), 2663 Mount Moriah Road (Krystals), 1755 Getwell Road (McDonald’s), and 3068 South Perkins Road (McDonald’s).
Teenager accused in pastor’s shooting death moves to adult court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The teens charged in the murder of Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams were back in juvenile court Friday morning. This appearance was to make a final decision on whether they will be tried as adults. WREG was there for the hearing, and has more on what’s next in a case that’s shocked the […]
Shelby County DA wants Tyre Nichols’ arrest footage released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy is speaking out about the soon-to-be-released video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest and how his office handles cases involving police officers. “Whenever there is an officer-involved fatality of any kind, shooting or otherwise, I want to bring in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation so they […]
Woman shoots at pregnant woman after smashing her car with hammer, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after smashing a pregnant woman’s car with a hammer and then shooting at her and her sister, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said it happened back in September of 2022...
Lawyer of Young Dolph murder suspect asks for judge to be removed from case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The lawyer of Justin Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, asked for Judge Lee Coffee to be removed from his client’s case which revolves around the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. The request comes after Judge Coffee ordered Johnson’s phone privileges while in jail...
Man arrested after deadly fight in South Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 32-year-old man was arrested in the death of another man who was found dead following a fight in South Memphis, police said Tuesday. Darius Aldridge was charged with manslaughter in the death of a man in early November, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
