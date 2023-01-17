ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

southarkansassun.com

Crittenden County Woman Sentenced to 126 Years for Shooting Death of 8-Year-Old Girl

A woman from Crittenden County has been found guilty and given a sentence for the shooting death of an eight-year-old girl in Marion, which occurred in 2022. Shanteria Nicole Montgomery, 25, was found guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic act, and tampering with physical evidence in a Crittenden County Circuit Court trial that lasted less than 90 minutes.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
WREG

Woman hit by truck, one detained in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is injured after she was hit by a truck in Southeast Memphis Thursday. Police say officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Winchester Road and Riverdale Road before 7 p.m. The pedestrian was struck by a silver Ford F-150. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Corvette owner asks for help finding stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crime victim has turned to social media to find a distinctive car stolen outside the Cordova Costco last Saturday. The victim, who did not want to be identified, asked Nextdoor members to keep an eye out for a black and white convertible Corvette. She said it was taken from her in broad daylight […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD car involved in crash in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police car was involved in a crash in South Memphis Wednesday. The two-vehicle crash happened on North Third Street near the Southgate Shopping Plaza. MPD says no injuries were reported. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. WREG will update when more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD looking for man who robbed 5 Memphis drive-thru locations in 2 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Wednesday they are looking for a man responsible for a string of robberies on drive-thru locations in Memphis Monday night. MPD said on Monday, between 7:56 pm and 9:07 pm, officers responded to business robberies at 2994 Poplar Avenue (McDonald’s), 2702 Perkins Road (Taco Bell), 2663 Mount Moriah Road (Krystals), 1755 Getwell Road (McDonald’s), and 3068 South Perkins Road (McDonald’s).
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teenager accused in pastor’s shooting death moves to adult court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The teens charged in the murder of Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams were back in juvenile court Friday morning. This appearance was to make a final decision on whether they will be tried as adults. WREG was there for the hearing, and has more on what’s next in a case that’s shocked the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County DA wants Tyre Nichols’ arrest footage released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy is speaking out about the soon-to-be-released video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest and how his office handles cases involving police officers. “Whenever there is an officer-involved fatality of any kind, shooting or otherwise, I want to bring in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation so they […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

