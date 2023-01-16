Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles will make major change to Coronation and will not wear old-fashioned costume on historic day
KING Charles has been told to break with centuries of tradition and drop the wearing of silk stockings and breeches at his Coronation. The monarch, 74, has opted to wear military uniform instead when he is crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6. A source said: “Senior aides think breeches...
comicon.com
Preview: Superman And Family Fly Again In ‘Action Comics’ #1050
Writer: Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Leah Williams. Artist: Rafa Sandoval, Lee Weeks, Marguerite Sauvage. Action Comics #1051 begins a new format for DC’s most action-packed title, offering not one, not two, but three epic adventures of Superman and the entire Super-Family! Following the bombshell events of Action Comics #1050, the world’s relationship with Superman is forever changed, the upper limits of his supercharged powers have yet to be reached, and the House of El’s transformation of Metropolis, led by Steel, has begun. But Lex Luthor has found the perfect instrument with which to undo everything Superman is working to achieve: Metallo, whose hatred of Superman is matched only by his hatred for Luthor himself. Then, in Lois and Clark 2: Doom Rising, Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks return to tell the tale of young Jon Kent on the farm with his parents, learning about his abilities, coming of age…and battling the Doombreaker?! And finally, Power Girl returns in part one of a three-part story spinning out of Lazarus Planet! This issue marks the first appearance of new characters, new costumes, and a new era of Action Comics! It all starts here!”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘The Human Target’ #11 From DC Black Label
“It’s been 11 days since he was poisoned on a mission that went sideways and Christopher Chance has finally solved his own murder. But is it too late to save himself?! The penultimate chapter to the Eisner-nominated series will leave readers stunned!”. The Human Target #11 is out Tuesday...
comicon.com
DC Comics’ Reveals A First Look At ‘I Am Batman’ #18
“Jace Fox is on the most urgent mission of his tenure as Batman: to save the life of his mother. At war with the domestic terror group called the Moral Authority, Jace fights a relentless battle alongside his sister Tiffany and a new hero who bridges DC’s past, present, and future as I Am Batman comes to a spectacular and emotional close.”
comicon.com
Preview: The Massive-Verse Just Got Bigger Again With ‘Inferno Girl Red’ #1
A new school, new relationships, new possibilities-for any teenager, big moves are both challenging and exciting. But it’s a whole other thing for Cássia Costa…because an ancient cult and their army of demons has ripped her new home of Apex City out of our universe and cast it into darkness!
comicon.com
A New Old Power Couple In Town: Reviewing ‘Strange’ #10
The final issue of ‘Strange’ brings a powerful and satisfying close to this chapter in the Sorcerer Supreme saga, paving the way for a brand new beginning for the series that is to come. A truly gorgeous, bright, vivid, magical, powerful, character-rich series that has delighted and entertained and built deep connections for almost a year. Don’t be sad the journey is over, be happy we got to witness it and that there is more to come.
comicon.com
House Of X Extra: Previewing ‘Sins Of Sinister’ #1
I would normally present all the various X-Men previews under one umbrella title, as regular readers will know, but with Sins of Sinister #1 being something bigger, something different, I felt it deserved more of a spotlight. So, enjoy the preview ahead of my usual round up of X-Men previews early next week.
George Santos appears to have claimed he acted in 'Hannah Montana' and with Uma Thurman in a movie she wasn't actually in
A Wikipedia user going as Anthony Devolder, a known George Santos alias, said they appeared in Disney Channel shows and started performing drag at 17.
comicon.com
Visions Of Secret Romance: Reviewing ‘Wakanda’ #4
‘Wakanda’ continues to journey through the various settings and characters of past and present that call the fictional nation home, creating something mostly unique. Hopefully, this opens space for more anthologies of this nature that can explore the rich tapestry that is Wakanda. Overall. Anthology series have so much...
comicon.com
‘Jaws’ Meets ‘Arachnophobia’: Dark Horse Comics Announces ‘All Eight Eyes’ For April 2023
Dark Horse Comics has announced All Eight Eyes from Steve Foxe and Piotr Kowalski, presenting a new vision of creature-feature terror. This brand-new series reunites the team of Foxe, Kowalski, colorist Brad Simpson, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. All Eight Eyes takes readers back to the forgotten corners of post-9/11 New York City, where college dropout Vin Spencer floats through life in a drug-and-party-fueled haze until one terrible night sweeps him into a drifter’s reckless war against the giant eight-legged horrors stalking the city’s most vulnerable residents.
comicon.com
Preview: Another Doctor Missing In ‘A Legacy Of Violence’ #4
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a first look at A Legacy of Violence #4, dropping next Wednesday from writer Cullen Bunn, artist Andrea Mutti, and letterer Rus Wooton. Nick survived his confrontation with the killer, but definitely worse for wear. Meanwhile, one of the other doctors has gone missing as Nick’s flashbacks have gotten out of control. What does the killer have planned for them now? And what are his plans for Nick?
comicon.com
It’s A Fine Line Between Interrogation And A Sleep Over In ‘My Bad: Volume 2’ #3 Preview
“The superhero Steel Integrity — secretly the super-villain Emperor King — penetrates a high-security prison for costumed bad guys! Meanwhile, The Chandelier’s crusade to capture a pizza-delivering serial killer comes to a discouraging end! Put your trunks on over your tights, because you’re STILL not too late to get in on the ground floor of the Important New Superhero Universe!”
comicon.com
Review: Battle Fatigue Begins To Loom For Readers And Heroes In ‘Avengers Forever’ #13
The Goddesses of Thunder enter the arena, but so do other dangers. In a seemingly never-ending battle for the fate of the multiverse, there are a good few well placed surprises, but the battle fatigue is beginning to show both on the page and for the reader in ‘Avengers Forever’ #13.
comicon.com
Maximum Carnage Is Unleashed On Marvel 2099 This May In ‘Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis’
Last year, Marvel Comics celebrated the 30th anniversary of its first venture into the dystopian far-future of 2099 with Spider-Man 2099: Exodus, kicking off a new era of this iconic Marvel timeline with new heroes, fresh threats, and thrilling insights into the twisted corporate-run society that fans know and love. And the wild new age of 2099 is just beginning.
comicon.com
IDW Announce A New Dave Stevens’ ‘The Rocketeer’ Anthology With Art By Adam Hughes And More
Dave Stevens’ The Rocketeer flies again in an all-new anthology, featuring three high flying stories from a hst of talent. This latest Rocketeer comic project began during the making of the documentary Dave Stevens: Drawn to Perfection. During the production of that documentary filmmaker Kelvin Mao discovered that Danny Bilson and the late Paul De Meo – the original screenwriters of the 1991 The Rocketeer film – had written a previously unpublished Rocketeer comic book story. Furthermore, Mao and the film’s executive producer Robert Windom, approached artist Adam Hughes to illustrate the tale, and the project evolved into a celebratory one-shot anthology edited by Scott Dunbier.
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Velma’ Season 1, Episode 2
The first episode of Velma more or less did its job to introduce audiences to exactly what kind of show this was going to be. It was going to take adult-oriented, witty comedy and provide a new re-imagining of classic characters from a different perspective. This involved race switching some characters and giving Velma (Mindy Kaling) a debilitating anxiety disorder that causes her hallucinations. But this doesn’t exclude it from delivering on a profound mystery. Story should still remain at the heart of this endeavor. And while it succeeds on other fronts, on this fundamental one, it flounders.
comicon.com
Skybound’s ‘Comics Vault Live’ Returns With Exclusive ‘Invincible’ And ‘The Walking Dead’ Merch
Today Skybound announced the season premiere of Comics Vault Live, the return of the monthly livestream from Shawn “Big Clutch” Kirkham, on Thursday, January 26th at 4pm PT. This fourth season will help kick start the year long celebration of Invincible’s 10th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of The Walking Dead. Two big milestones for Robert Kirkman’s Skybound imprint. The show will include monthly drops from, arguably, the two biggestSkybound franchises including both all-new variant covers for Invincible and The Walking Dead from top artists in comics and beyond, along with rare items from the vault.
comicon.com
Within The Sound Of Silence: Reviewing ‘Batgirls’ #14
‘Batgirls’ has been a character-rich emotional roller coaster since the very first issue and that gets taken up by like a hundred in this powerful heartwrenching issue, which silently hinges on the core best friend relationship of this series. A colorful gorgeous throwback feeling issue, this is one that will easily go down as a classic and be talked about for years to come.
comicon.com
James Tynion IV Teases His New Image Comics’ Series ‘W0rldtr33’ With Cover Reveal
James Tynion IV has a new series coming out with Image Comics called W0rldtr33 and while we don’t get a sneak peek we do get a cover setting the tone for the series from his Razorblades collaborator artist Fernando Blanco (Detective Comics, Catwoman). “In 1999, Gabriel, Amanda, Liam, Yoshi,...
comicon.com
Skybound And Com2uS Announces ‘Summoners War: Awakening’ Game Tie-In
Skybound and game publisher Com2uS, today announced the launch of Summoners War: Awakening, a new comic book series based on the worldwide mobile game. The same creative team behind the previously released Summoners War: Legacy – writer Justin Jordan and artist Luca Claretti with colours by Igor Monti (Radiant Black) – Summoners War: Awakening #1 will arrive in comic book shops Wednesday April 19th, 2023.
Comments / 0